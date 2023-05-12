5 things to do this weekend: Skye Live, BikeMore and Cairngorms Nature Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Skye Live, BikeMore and Cairngorms Nature Festival

Enjoy the great outdoors this weekend.

By Lauren Robertson
Cyclists in the Scottish Highlands for BikeMore Cycling Festival.
BikeMore is Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival. Image: BikeMore

Isn’t it lovely to be back outside enjoying the great outdoors?

Gloves, hats and scarves have – mostly – been banished to the back of the wardrobe for the year as the days grow consistently warmer.

Luckily, events across the north and north-east this weekend are reflecting that, with most taking place outside so you can breathe in the fresh air.

Whether you’re soaking up the sun or getting soaked, you’ll have fun doing it.

Inverness Performance Car Show

Some info for the weekend!🚗 1000 cars on display!🅿️ The parking is free all day!⏰ The show will run from 10am to…

Posted by Inverness Performance Car Show on Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Inverness Performance Car Show is zooming into Dores this Sunday.

You can expect to see more than 1,000 cars on display right on the shores of Loch Ness itself, including performance, modified, street, classic, retro and race models.

It’ll be fun for all the family, with food trucks, live stunt shows and kids amusements to keep everyone entertained.

You can buy tickets for the event and find out more at invernesscarshow.co.uk. 

BikeMore

Who’s coming riding? Check us out in the bio 👆for the latest rides and sign up today: plenty pedalling and single track…

Posted by Bikefestivalaviemore on Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Despite being famous for its two-wheeled pursuits, BikeMore is Aviemore’s first dedicated bike festival.

The event is inclusive of a whole range of biking, from mountain bikes to e-bikes, and its programme features everything from stunt shows and guided rides to DJ sets and workshops.

Cairngorm Mountain chief executive Susan Smith said: “Cycling is a hugely popular activity throughout the area and the vast range of picturesque trails should be highlighted and celebrated.”

The full programme for the weekend can be found at bike-more.co.uk.

Skye Live 2023

Trail West performing at Skye Live in 2022.
Trail West at Skye Live in 2022. Image: Tim Craig.

You still have a chance to grab the remaining tickets for this weekend’s Skye Live festival.

The line-up for Saturday and Sunday includes Breabach, The Laggan Band and Talisk.

You’ll enjoy great music on Am Meall (known locally as The Lump) in Portree, with stunning views of the Cuillin Ridge on one side and The Old Man of Storr on the other, what’s not to love?

Tickets are available at skyelive.co.uk.

Spring Plant Sale

Cruickshank Botanic Gardens at Aberdeen University.
Cruickshank Botanic Gardens at Aberdeen University. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

It’s not too late to get to grips with your garden.

The Friends of Cruickshank Botanic Gardens is hosting a spring plant sale this Saturday between 10.30am and 12pm in the gardens.

Plants are donated by the group and sponsors and prices are mostly £1 or £2. You might pay a little more for something that is large or unusual – even then it’s likely to only be £3 or £4.

The sale helps raise funds for the group’s work throughout the year and they will be on hand to advise you in your shopping.

Cairngorms Nature Festival

📣🎥We are very excited to confirm that the Mountain Bothy Film Festival will be coming to Glenlivet Hall next Friday, May…

Posted by Tomintoul & Glenlivet Development Trust on Tuesday, 9 May 2023

The Cairngorms Nature Festival runs for 10 days from May 12.

It is an annual celebration of the outstanding wildlife and landscapes that can be found in the Cairngorms National Park – with over 80 activities in the varied programme.

This weekend, locals and visitors alike could choose to enjoy a canoe tour on the River Spey, orienteering in Grantown, a movie night at a bothy and more.

Find out more about the festival at cairngormsnaturefestival.co.uk.

[[title]]

[[text]]

