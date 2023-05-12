5 things to do this weekend: Skye Live, BikeMore and Cairngorms Nature Festival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Isn’t it lovely to be back outside enjoying the great outdoors?

Gloves, hats and scarves have – mostly – been banished to the back of the wardrobe for the year as the days grow consistently warmer.

Luckily, events across the north and north-east this weekend are reflecting that, with most taking place outside so you can breathe in the fresh air.

Whether you’re soaking up the sun or getting soaked, you’ll have fun doing it.

Inverness Performance Car Show

Inverness Performance Car Show is zooming into Dores this Sunday.

You can expect to see more than 1,000 cars on display right on the shores of Loch Ness itself, including performance, modified, street, classic, retro and race models.

It’ll be fun for all the family, with food trucks, live stunt shows and kids amusements to keep everyone entertained.

You can buy tickets for the event and find out more at invernesscarshow.co.uk.

BikeMore

Despite being famous for its two-wheeled pursuits, BikeMore is Aviemore’s first dedicated bike festival.

The event is inclusive of a whole range of biking, from mountain bikes to e-bikes, and its programme features everything from stunt shows and guided rides to DJ sets and workshops.

Cairngorm Mountain chief executive Susan Smith said: “Cycling is a hugely popular activity throughout the area and the vast range of picturesque trails should be highlighted and celebrated.”

The full programme for the weekend can be found at bike-more.co.uk.

Skye Live 2023

You still have a chance to grab the remaining tickets for this weekend’s Skye Live festival.

The line-up for Saturday and Sunday includes Breabach, The Laggan Band and Talisk.

You’ll enjoy great music on Am Meall (known locally as The Lump) in Portree, with stunning views of the Cuillin Ridge on one side and The Old Man of Storr on the other, what’s not to love?

Tickets are available at skyelive.co.uk.

Spring Plant Sale

It’s not too late to get to grips with your garden.

The Friends of Cruickshank Botanic Gardens is hosting a spring plant sale this Saturday between 10.30am and 12pm in the gardens.

Plants are donated by the group and sponsors and prices are mostly £1 or £2. You might pay a little more for something that is large or unusual – even then it’s likely to only be £3 or £4.

The sale helps raise funds for the group’s work throughout the year and they will be on hand to advise you in your shopping.

Cairngorms Nature Festival

The Cairngorms Nature Festival runs for 10 days from May 12.

It is an annual celebration of the outstanding wildlife and landscapes that can be found in the Cairngorms National Park – with over 80 activities in the varied programme.

This weekend, locals and visitors alike could choose to enjoy a canoe tour on the River Spey, orienteering in Grantown, a movie night at a bothy and more.

Find out more about the festival at cairngormsnaturefestival.co.uk.