Choose your own nature adventure at Cairngorms Nature Festival

Connect with the wild side of the Cairngorms by taking part in the Cairngorms Nature Festival from May 12 to 21 2023.

It’s easy to forget what spectacular and important wildlife we have right on our doorstep.

Here in Scotland, we have the Cairngorms National Park, the largest and one of the most diverse national parks in the UK. With land area that covers 6% of Scotland, it has some of the cleanest rivers, largest woodland and the highest peaks in the UK.

It’s also home to more than 25% of the UK’s rare and endangered species, like the pine hoverfly and freshwater pearl mussel.

Cairngorms Nature Festival: engaging with nature

The Cairngorms National Park is definitely a special place that needs to be celebrated to inspire more people to take care of the rest of our planet.

That’s why “The BIG Weekend” of previous years has been expanded into the Cairngorms Nature Festival, a 10-day environment extravaganza from May 12 to 21. It’s packed with events all across the national park and even online.

“We want to invite people to come and experience the national park, learn about our amazing wildlife and have their own nature experience, whatever stage of nature journey they’re on,” says Sarah Henshall, head of conservation at the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

Cairngorms Nature Festival: for all ages and abilities

The great news is around half of the events are free, many are family and dog friendly and there are also a number of wheelchair accessible events on the programme.

Sarah adds: “The key thing about the Festival is that there’s something for everybody, from a family with young children who might be new to exploring nature, to the more seasoned nature watcher who wants to experience something new.”

So start planning your nature adventure, whether you’re dipping into the Park for a day, a weekend away or even a week.

Here are just some of the more than 80 Festival activities:

Can’t-miss events at this year’s Cairngorms Nature Festival

1. The Superpowers of Minibeasts: Self-Led Trail

Here’s a great activity for your little one who may be curious to know how bees talk to each other or find out what colour a slug’s blood is. It’s free and doesn’t require a booking. All you need to do is to follow the beach trail at the Glenmore Forest Park Visitor Centre from May 12 to 21.

2. Pond Dipping and Wildlife Scavenger Hunt

Go on a scavenger hunt on May 13 to discover the local wildlife in Milton Loch, including roe deer and birds like mallards, tufted ducks and herons. You can even take a dip in the nearby pond to spot some amphibians and invertebrates.

3. River Spey Canoe Tour

See the picturesque River Spey from a different perspective – from your canoe! Gently paddle down the river and enjoy a relaxing guided tour of the natural surroundings, which include the breathtaking Cairngorm peaks.

4. Strathspey Storywalks: Story Safari

Discover local legends linked to nature and the landscape around Glenmore in a gentle walk over 1.5 miles. Hunt for creatures both real and mythical, discover edible and useful plants, hear fantastical stories, and taste wild foraged tea.

5. In a New Light

On May 17 at Glenbuchat Hall, writer Merryn Glover and musician Hamish Napier take us into new revelations of the Cairngorm mountains with Nan Shepherd as a muse and guide. Readings from Glover’s The Hidden Fires: A Cairngorms Journey with Nan Shepherd are woven together with Napier’s locally-inspired music.

6. Birds for Beginners

Want to be a twitcher? Hurry and book your place for this event at Glen Tilt Car Park, Blair Atholl on May 14! You’ll join an estates ranger who will teach budding bird watchers how to recognize fowl by sight and sound.

7. Handcycling for adults with a disability

Go on a fun handcycle ride as you follow the scenic trails in the national park. This one’s for disabled adults but family and friends are welcome. It’s free to join this May 13 event at the Badaguish Outdoor Centre. You won’t even need to pay to hire a handcycle!

8. Give back to nature – volunteering

Join the National Trust for Scotland Rangers to carry out important tree conservation on Britain’s largest National Nature Reserve at Mar Lodge Estate, Braemar.

9. The Woods: Concert, Ceilidh and Cocktails

Enjoy dinner and drinks while listening to an intimate evening concert. Then kick off your heels and dance the night away to music inspired by Scotland’s woodlands. Make sure to book ahead of this event at Kincraig Community Hall on May 20.

10. Online Talk: Beautiful and Unique Plants of the Cairngorms

You don’t need to visit some of the British Isles’ high-altitude environments. Simply attend this free online talk on May 14 to discover the park’s beautiful meadow flowers, rare fungi and hidden pinewood.

Don’t miss out on all the new events! Keep checking Cairngorms Nature Festival’s website.