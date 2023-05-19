Job opportunities on offer at north-east training and recruitment fairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Job opportunities on offer at north-east training and recruitment fairs

Councils organise events for anyone looking for employment, training, apprenticeships or career advice

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities will be on offer at a range of events.
A number of recruitment and training events are to take place throughout the north-east in coming weeks with the aim of supporting those on the lookout for career opportunities.

All have been organised by local councils as the region’s employment landscape continues to evolve.

Aberdeenshire Council in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions is holding a Recruitment and Training Fair on Tuesday, May 30, in Peterhead.

The event will take place from 11am to 4pm and then from 6pm to 8pm at The Palace Hotel on Prince Street.

Training opportunities will be on offer.

A range of employers from a variety of sectors will be taking part with full time and part time positions available on the day, along with apprenticeship opportunities.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Employment Support Team will be on hand to provide support with CVs and application forms for those that want it.

The team says the fair is an ideal occasion for job seekers to find out more about the options available to them and what the businesses are looking for from applicants, giving them a stronger chance of securing a job.

Jobseekers are encouraged to attend and there will be a range of sectors represented.

The aim is to provide “a great opportunity not only for businesses to recruit staff but also for job hunters to get a foot in the door”.

There will also be stands on the day offering information on training courses, further education, self-employment and job search support.

Vacancies with organisations who are unable to attend the event will be advertised on a stand.

Visitors to the event are encouraged to bring copies of their CVs and book a place via Eventbrite.

For more information contact employmentsupportteam@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or 01467 533058.

Further study may be the way to go.

Several similar careers fairs have been organised by ABZ Works, Aberdeen City Council’s employability team.

Their Your Route to Work events will provide information on how to get into work, training, education or volunteering.

Attendees will also be able to find out more about setting up a business along with benefit and money advice.

Employability experts

The events are open to all ages, from school leavers to those nearing retirement and the team says: “If you have recently left school and aren’t sure of your next steps or if you are looking to get back into work then this event is for you.”

There will be a chance to meet employability experts from Aberdeen City Council, Skills Development Scotland, the Department for Work and Pensions and more.

The events are all from 4pm to 7pm and as follows: Tuesday May 23 at Curl Aberdeen, Eday Walk, Aberdeen; Thursday May 25 at The Aberdeen Altens Hotel, Souter Head Road, Cove Bay; Thursday June 1 at Tillydrone Community Campus, 52 Hayton Road, Aberdeen.

Apprenticeship opportunities will be featured.

Aberdeen City Council Children’s Services is also holding a Recruitment Fair on Wednesday June 7 from 5pm to 7pm in the Banksy Room at 116 Westburn Road, Aberdeen.

This is a chance to come along, meet the teams and have an informal discussion about the range of vacancies for experienced social workers, newly qualified social workers and residential practitioners.

Jobs fair

ABZWorks is also holding a Jobs Fair on Tuesday June 20 from 10am to 4pm at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom.

It is for anyone looking for work including work returners, school leavers and people facing redundancy.

There will be employers from various sectors on the day offering live vacancies and the first hour of the event will be a quiet hour for people with additional support needs.

All events can be signed up to via Eventbrite.

