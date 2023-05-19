Job opportunities on offer at north-east training and recruitment fairs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of recruitment and training events are to take place throughout the north-east in coming weeks with the aim of supporting those on the lookout for career opportunities.

All have been organised by local councils as the region’s employment landscape continues to evolve.

Aberdeenshire Council in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions is holding a Recruitment and Training Fair on Tuesday, May 30, in Peterhead.

The event will take place from 11am to 4pm and then from 6pm to 8pm at The Palace Hotel on Prince Street.

A range of employers from a variety of sectors will be taking part with full time and part time positions available on the day, along with apprenticeship opportunities.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Employment Support Team will be on hand to provide support with CVs and application forms for those that want it.

The team says the fair is an ideal occasion for job seekers to find out more about the options available to them and what the businesses are looking for from applicants, giving them a stronger chance of securing a job.

The aim is to provide “a great opportunity not only for businesses to recruit staff but also for job hunters to get a foot in the door”.

There will also be stands on the day offering information on training courses, further education, self-employment and job search support.

Vacancies with organisations who are unable to attend the event will be advertised on a stand.

Visitors to the event are encouraged to bring copies of their CVs and book a place via Eventbrite.

For more information contact employmentsupportteam@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or 01467 533058.

Several similar careers fairs have been organised by ABZ Works, Aberdeen City Council’s employability team.

Their Your Route to Work events will provide information on how to get into work, training, education or volunteering.

Attendees will also be able to find out more about setting up a business along with benefit and money advice.

Employability experts

The events are open to all ages, from school leavers to those nearing retirement and the team says: “If you have recently left school and aren’t sure of your next steps or if you are looking to get back into work then this event is for you.”

There will be a chance to meet employability experts from Aberdeen City Council, Skills Development Scotland, the Department for Work and Pensions and more.

The events are all from 4pm to 7pm and as follows: Tuesday May 23 at Curl Aberdeen, Eday Walk, Aberdeen; Thursday May 25 at The Aberdeen Altens Hotel, Souter Head Road, Cove Bay; Thursday June 1 at Tillydrone Community Campus, 52 Hayton Road, Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council Children’s Services is also holding a Recruitment Fair on Wednesday June 7 from 5pm to 7pm in the Banksy Room at 116 Westburn Road, Aberdeen.

This is a chance to come along, meet the teams and have an informal discussion about the range of vacancies for experienced social workers, newly qualified social workers and residential practitioners.

Jobs fair

ABZWorks is also holding a Jobs Fair on Tuesday June 20 from 10am to 4pm at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom.

It is for anyone looking for work including work returners, school leavers and people facing redundancy.

There will be employers from various sectors on the day offering live vacancies and the first hour of the event will be a quiet hour for people with additional support needs.

All events can be signed up to via Eventbrite.