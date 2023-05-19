Talented 19-year-old chef Rachael Kelman talks bagging ‘dream job’ at Orrin Restaurant & Bar in Elgin

It’s hard to believe that Rachael Kelman was once set on pursuing a sports career – that is when you reflect on how far the 19-year-old has come as a chef.

Residing in Rothes, Rachael “never thought of going into hospitality” throughout her years in education. But family and friends encouraged the young talent to do otherwise.

“I was always told that I was a natural in the kitchen but I refused to believe it,” she says.

“It wasn’t until during lockdown in 2020 that I began to see there was a passion for cooking there and I could see myself doing that as a career. I realised that hospitality was what I wanted to do.”

Rachael’s hospitality journey has involved stints at the Eastbank Hotel in Rothes and Aberlour’s Dowans Hotel. But since September 2022, she has formed part of the close-knit team at Orrin Restaurant & Bar in Elgin.

A dream come true

Orrin Restaurant & Bar opened its doors to the public in November 2021. It’s launch and the business’ owners have big roles to play in Rachael moving forward with her cooking career.

“Ever since Orrin opened it had been a dream of mine to work there,” Rachael added. “A dream I never thought would come true.

“I got to a point where I felt I was going to leave hospitality. I didn’t feel I was getting the opportunity to show what I could do or that I was progressing [at a former place of work].

“Then I made the decision to apply elsewhere. After getting the interview at Orrin, I was genuinely quite shocked that my dream might actually come true.

“After my first interview with owner and head chef Andy Fyfe, it was clear that we clicked and that Orrin was exactly where I needed to be.”

Now chef de partie at the fine dining Elgin restaurant, Rachael works alongside Andy and sous chef Elliott Sabor in the kitchen.

She said: “Over the past few months, I have gained a lot of confidence by being able to work sections of the kitchen I’ve never worked in before and learning the standards of the restaurant.”

Her roles include the preparation and production of starters and mains as well as communicating with front of house, among other things.

‘The team is like a family’

The chef adores working with high quality ingredients, gaining an understanding of different flavour profiles, being creative and assisting in the creation of new dishes.

When asked what her favourite part about working at Orrin Restaurant & Bar is as a whole, she says it’s all down to “the team”.

“It is very close knit and like a family,” Rachael added. “The support I receive from Andy and Elliott is second to none.

“I know I can go into work every day and get the support I need to progress but also be thrown in the deep end from time-to-time. Having these opportunities [in the kitchen] has made my love for hospitality grow.

“Since being at Orrin, I’ve never looked back at being a chef.”

Increased confidence and continuing a legacy

Rachael, whose dad is also a chef, used to bake with her granny as a youngster.

She revealed that despite cooking evidently being in her genes, she has struggled with her confidence in the role over the years.

“It’s having that belief in myself that I can do it,” she added.

“When I first started as a chef I was keen to progress, however I didn’t feel that I was given the opportunity to do so and it lead to me having a lack of confidence.

“Since being at Orrin, I have been shown to have confidence in myself. It’s a work-in-progress and I know I will get there in time.”

The 19-year-old is encouraging aspiring chefs to take in as much information as possible from the moment they start in hospitality.

And in terms of her career aspirations, she is hoping to continue progressing at Orrin.

“Because I’m so young my dreams are constantly changing on where I want to take my career,” adds Rachael.

“But I think my biggest aspiration is to one day be head chef at Orrin and continue Andy’s dream of having somewhere in Moray where young individuals can work at a high standard and not necessarily have to move away.

“My dream was to work at Orrin and I think it’s always in my mind if I could keep it going for years to come. I would love that.”