5 things to do this weekend: Fleetwood Mac tribute, Aboyne distillery festival and Viking feasts in Orkney

Food, drink, live music and history, there's plenty happening in the north and north-east this weekend.

By Rosemary Lowne
Release your inner warrior at this Viking themed event in Orkney. Image: Ragnhild Ljosland
Release your inner warrior at this Viking themed event in Orkney. Image: Ragnhild Ljosland

It’s fair to say that we live for the weekend so it’s only right that we bring you the very best of what’s happening in the north and north-east.

From beachside Viking feasts over the campfire and an al fresco distillery soiree to family friendly music gigs and a rip roaring comedy night, there’s events on the menu for all tastes on June 10 and 11.

River City comedy night, Aberdeen

Enjoy a night of hilarity at this comedy show brought to the Granite City by River City stars, Stephen Purdon, Scott Fletcher and Jordan Young. Image: Ross Owen

Laughter really is the best medicine so why not head along to Breakneck Comedy in Aberdeen’s King Street on Saturday for an evening of hilarity courtesy of BBC River City stars Jordan Young, Stephen Purdon and Scott Fletcher.

Hosted by Ross Owen, the show itself is a question and answer type evening, where the audience have the chance to drive the show as much as the three actors.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7:30pm, are £22 and can be purchased online wegottickets.com

Viking Feast on the Beach, Orkney

What could be better than a Sunday Viking night on the beach. Image: Ragnhild Ljosland

Drink from a horn, bake your own Viking bread and enjoy stories round the campfire at this fun-filled event on the beautiful beach of Scapa, just two miles south of Kirkwall.

Transported back in time, guests will be met by a Viking expert, and an outdoor cook and craftsman, both in costume, who will together give an insight into everyday life in Viking Orkney.

The Viking excitement is on Sunday at 7pm and for tickets go to eventbrite.co.uk

Scottish Dolphin Centre, Tugnet Icehouse Tour, Fochabers

This photos shows the interior of the inside of the Tugnet Icehouse in 1982. Image: DC Thomson

Discover everything about Spey Bay’s salmon fishing heritage during a guided tour of the largest Icehouse in the UK on Saturday.

Hear the stories of the fishermen who worked at the icehouse and see a range of the authentic tools they used.

Tours last approximately 45 minutes and will be in groups of up to ten people.

Book your tour via eventbrite.co.uk

Lost Loch Live at Lost Loch Distillery, Aboyne

Enjoy some al fresco drinks and music at this popular Aboyne distillery Image: Lost Loch Spirits

Enjoy street food, drinks, a DJ and roaring firepit at this al fresco event at this thriving Aboyne distillery.

Kicking off on Saturday, from 5pm until 11.30pm, there will be a bar area serving up the distilleries award winning spirits as well as wine and beer.

Although the bar area is over 18s only, people are welcome to bring their kids early on as there will be a seating area outdoors and marshmallows for the little ones.

Tickets are free but to reserve your spot go to the website eventbrite.co.uk

McFleetwood at Ma Simpson’s, Stonehaven

All the family are invited to McFleetwood who are playing at Ma Simpson’s this weekend. Image: McFleetwood

Introduce your kids to Fleetwood Mac, one of the most iconic bands of all time, at this family friendly gig on Sunday afternoon.

Geared towards families, the gig kicks off at 1.30pm and children are encouraged to dance, sing-a-long and tire themselves out.

Tickets are available from Ma Simpson’s on 01569 766264 or online at masimpsons.com

