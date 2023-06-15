Meldrum School and Nursery closed due to loss of power

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Meldrum School and Nursery have been closed to pupils due to a loss of power.

Engineers have been on site working to fix this fault this morning.

The opening time at the Aberdeenshire school was originally delayed until 10.30am but it has now been confirmed the school will remain closed all day.

Parents of all the pupils have been informed of the closure and further updates will also be shared online.

All of the transport has also been cancelled.

Pupils in P5 and P6 have still been able to go on the trip which was planned for today and were asked to arrive at the school for 9.15am.

They should be picked up from the building at 3.30pm.

A message on the Aberdeenshire Council website states: “Engineers have not been able to fix the fault and restore power. Meldrum School and Nursery will be closed today.

“Apologies for the inconvenience this causes. P5/6 and P6 children should be picked up at 3.30pm.”