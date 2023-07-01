How Tiree Music Festival went from 500 folk in a car park to 2,500 heading to the Hebrides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

How Tiree Music Festival went from 500 folk in a car park to 2,500 heading to the Hebrides

After a website-crashing demand for tickets, the island is preparing to welcome thousands of festivalgoers from across the globe next week.

By Lauren Robertson
Happy campers at Tiree Music Festival. Image: Alan Peebles / Tiree Music Festival
Happy campers at Tiree Music Festival. Image: Alan Peebles / Tiree Music Festival

Every summer, the tiny Hebridean island of Tiree prepares to quintuple its population for one weekend only.

People spill out of ferries at the island’s terminal from all hours of the morning, filing into shuttle busses headed for what was a livestock field just weeks before.

Stalwarts who have been embarking upon this musical pilgrimage for over a decade then march straight for the campsite, ready to secure their pitch. First timers among them move with the crowds, swept up in the current of building excitement.

Humble beginnings

Tiree Music Festival was created by Skerryvore accordionist Daniel Gillespie and island local Stewart MacLennan.

“I grew up in Tiree for about 18 years before going to study in Glasgow,” said Daniel.

Stewart MacLennan and Daniel Gillespie. Image: Alan Peebles / Tiree Music Festival

“Once we started the band we started touring everywhere, Scotland and abroad. I was seeing communities in other places that had festivals and the impact that was having on a place and I wanted to give something back to Tiree.

“I got free music tuition there, and we played there right when we started the band. The atmosphere was always amazing which helped build momentum for us.”

Back in 2010, the festival started as 500 trad music lovers in a car park at the local town hall.

This year, ticket sales crashed their website within hours of them opening to the public.

Welcoming 2,500 to Tiree Music Festival

So how did the festival grow arms and legs – around 2,000 extra sets of them to be exact?

To put it simply, Daniel isn’t sure.

“I think it’s a mix of things,” he said.

The atmosphere on Tiree during the festival is unique. Image: Alan Peebles / Tiree Music Festival

“We started at a time that us as Skerryvore and Skippinish and other bands were gaining momentum, so there were a lot of young people getting into the west coast scene.

“I also think we’ve just exposed people to Tiree and word of mouth spread.”

Using the island as a setting has enabled Daniel and Stewart to create a unique festival experience.

“Tiree is an adventure; you’re not just coming to a music festival,” said Daniel.

“Every year I watch on the Monday morning as 800 people pile up in the ferry terminal hungover and I think ‘why are you doing this to yourself?’. But they come back the next year, and the next.

“It feels like there’s a real community. We’re also very lucky that you can walk two or three minutes from the festival and you’re on a mile-long stretch of white sand.

“No matter how much money other festivals have got, you can’t buy that.”

The white sands of Tiree. Image: Alan Peebles / Tiree Music Festival

It’s not just festivalgoers desperate to get to Tiree. Daniel and the team were inundated with applications from around 3,500 bands from all across the world desperate to bring their music to the Inner Hebrides.

“The fact we only announced the line-up a month ago shows the trust the crowd has in us that we’re going to put together a good one,” said Daniel

No dampened spirits at Tiree Music Festival

Though it may look picture perfect, pulling together a music festival on a small island isn’t without its challenges.

Daniel said: “We can’t really get much bigger with the island infrastructure, even though the demand is so high.

Dancing into the night. Image: Tiree Music Festival

“Running a music festival is tricky anyway, but doing it somewhere as isolated as Tiree adds in a fair amount more challenges. At the moment I’m phoning round a lot of the bands and confirming their plans for travel and making sure they fully understand what it’s like.

“The 6am ferry times are the proper ‘welcome to Tiree’. I’m lucky because I grew up with it so I’m used to getting ferries through the night, but if you haven’t done it before it’s a shock.”

One battle Tiree has to fight alongside all other Scottish festivals is the unpredictable weather.

“We had to evacuate everyone from the site one year, that aged me about 10 years in one night,” said Daniel.

Crowd at Tiree Music Festival in 2022. Image: Tiree Music Festival

“But every challenge, you learn from it. We’ve always got a back-up schedule in case we can’t do anything on the outdoor stage.”

‘It’s always a special gig’

With only four days to go until Tiree welcomes its first festivalgoers, it’s all hands on deck as 100 volunteers and 80 members of staff work tirelessly to make sure the festival site is ready for them.

Daniel said: “The main site is a field usually used for livestock, so the first step is clearing that.

Skerryvore performing at Tiree 2022. Image: Tiree Music Festival

“Then the site starts getting built. In terms of structures, the big-top tent will be one of the first things to arrive, the Sunday before the festival, then the stages.

“On Wednesday we’ll open to our first campers.

“We have stages but also vendors, then the campsites are built around that. We are essentially building a community for a week. It all comes back down a lot quicker than it goes up.”

Daniel will be juggling two hats with his role as festival organiser and as a member of one of the festival’s main headliners next weekend.

But how is he feeling about taking to the stage?

“It’s always a special gig; well, depending on how things have gone,” said Daniel.

Tiree Music Festival is a love letter to the island. Image: Tiree Music Festival

“How much I’ve slept always plays a part in it too. For all the guys in the band it’s almost a homecoming gig; even though they’re not all from Tiree, that’s where we started.

“However, I never properly relax until the two Monday ferries have been and gone.”

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Elgin Picture shows; The Cocktail Joint, Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Elgin
Ruins of Duffdefiance.
Exploring the curious ruin of Duffdefiance and climbing Carn Mor in Strathdon
Mary Queen of Scots was fond of taking part in Royal Hunting. But at what cost to the "wild Scots" who accompanied her?Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
How Mary Queen of Scots fell in love with hunting in the Highlands —…
Rachel Corsie lines up as Scotland captain ahead of a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: My delight at imminent Scotland Women return after missing last camp in…
A sculpture titled Hare Styles arrives at Stonehaven with project manager Teresa Bremner, right, and Fiona Fernie both of Clan.
What A Week: Prince William tackles homelessness and a hare hops down to harbour
Fraser Fifield
Aboyne piper Fraser Fifield's music has taken him all over the world - from…
Paul Breen
Brain aneurysm survivor's praise for NHS ahead of its milestone 75th anniversary
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: Four changes to look forward to in the coming months
Kyles forward Scott Macdonald, left, with Connor MacGregor of Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic forward Scott Macdonald
Harlaw Park. Aberdeenshire Shield final between Huntly and Banks o' Dee. Huntly's Alexander Thoirs celbrates his goal. CR0033660 16/02/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Huntly's Alex Thoirs honoured by testimonial recognition