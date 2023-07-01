Keeper Thomas McHale relishes fresh start for all at Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keeper Thomas McHale relishes fresh start for all at Elgin City

The Black and Whites kick off their League Two season at home to Stranraer on August 5.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale is relishing the start of the new season. Image: Bob Crombie
Goalkeeper Thomas McHale is relishing the chance for Elgin City to put last season’s League Two struggles behind them under new manager Ross Draper.

The Black and Whites’s League Two season starts on August 5 with a home fixture against Stranraer before a trip to Forfar Athletic the following week.

McHale, 27, who joined City six years ago from Boreham Wood, knows batting clear the threat of a relegation play-off final was vital last season.

Poor form, especially from the New Year cost manager Gavin Price his job, with a 3-0 defeat at relegation rivals Albion Rovers putting Elgin bottom with five games to go.

Ross Draper, Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn were put in interim charge to try and steer the team to safety – and they did it with one point to spare.

Draper’s late winner against Dumbarton in the penultimate fixture ensured they remained a League Two club.

The board were impressed by former Caley Jags’ Scottish Cup-winning midfielder Draper when they opened up the vacancy and he got the player-manager role last month.

‘There’s lots to look forward to’

With the fixtures out, there is a date to aim for now and McHale explained it’s a clean slate for all as they target a battle at the right end of the table this time.

He said: “It’s a fresh start for everyone at the club.

“It’s a new start for a lot of players and a new manager coming in says it all. The boys are wanting to impress in pre-season.

“Everyone has come back with the right attitude and is giving 100 per cent. That’s all we can ask.

“It’s good the way he puts his messages across to the players. We all know what’s expected of us as players. We’re all excited to work under Drapes.

“The boys all get on with him, so let’s see how it goes. There is a lot to look forward to.

Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper, right. Image: SNS Group

“He’s drilling it into us in every session, especially in pre-season. If people are going to make mistakes, it’s best to do it now.

“We want to go out there and do what we believe we can do in this league and that’s be successful.

“I know we didn’t have too much success last season, but coming through those last five games felt like a big success for us. That survival was just as big for anyone in our league last season.

“With the new manager in, we’re working towards the start of the season. It’s a big thing for this club.

“We’re all looking forward to that first league game after the cup-ties. We will then count down each game as it comes and work through the season as the manager wants us to and hopefully by the end of it we’re in a good position.”

Getting set for competitive kick-offs

This Saturday, Elgin’s pre-season schedule continues with a short trip along the A96 to Highland League hosts Huntly.

This will be their third game following on from a 3-1 loss against Forres Mechanics and a 5-1 victory over Rothes.

For shot-stopper McHale, as long as he sees sharpness and progression each time, he will be happy.

He said: “Myself and (fellow keeper) Daniel (Hoban) have played 45 minutes in each game. It has been good to get back into it.

“Pre-season is always daunting – everyone expects lots of running, but it’s been good so far. Drapes has told us all what he expects of us and the boys have come back firing.

“It’s less about results in pre-season. It’s about us getting into a position where we know we’re ready for the Viaplay Cup and the league.

“We want to know how we want to play as a team, knowing what we’re capable of and taking it from there.

“We’ll take these pre-season games as they come and hopefully we will keep progressing, so that we will be firing on all cylinders for the start of the season.”

Motherwell match looming large

After taking on Huntly, the Black and Whites face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park on Tuesday before tackling Draper’s old club Caley Thistle next Saturday in Inverness.

Their Viaplay Cup campaign starts with a cracker in the shape of Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell heading to Moray on July 15.

In Group G, they then go to East Fife on July 18, host Queen of the South on July 22 and visit Lesser Hampden three days later to lock horns with Queen’s Park.

