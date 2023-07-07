Ross County sign ‘leader’ James Brown from Blackburn Rovers

Ross County have signed Irish full back James Brown from Blackburn Rovers.

Brown has signed a two-year deal with the Staggies, after leaving the English Championship club.

The 25-year-old began his career in his homeland with Shelbourne, before joining Drogheda United in 2019.

In his first season with the Drogs, he captained the club to the Irish First Division title.

His performances attracted the interest in Rovers, who signed him following a successful trial spell in January 2022.

Brown made just one appearance for the Lancashire outfit, but racked up 39 appearances during loan spells with League Two sides Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers last season.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay says Brown is a player he has kept tabs on since his time in Ireland.

Mackay said: “I am delighted to bring James Brown to the club. He has played in excess of 150 games and been a captain and leader of the clubs he has been at.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the club and can operate in a number of positions on the right hand side.

“We have been monitoring him for some time, both in Ireland and in the English leagues, and we are delighted to be able to see what he can do in the SPFL.”

Brown becomes County’s seventh summer addition, and could feature in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Championship side Queen’s Park.