11 stunning places in Skye you need to visit – including the Fairy Pools

The Isle of Skye is home to some of Scotland’s most iconic, and stunning, landmarks. Whether you’re looking for adventure or a relaxed staycation, Skye seems to have it all, and these beautiful spots are calling for your attention.

1.The Fairy Pools

Skye’s Fairy Pools attract hundreds of visitors from all corners of the world throughout the year – and we’re really not surprised why this is. The cluster of crystal clear pools, fed by a series of waterfalls, can be found at the bottom of the rocky Black Cuillins.

Anyone travelling here across the summer is welcome to bathe in the pools to escape the heat of the sun and enjoy one of the UK’s most beautiful natural landscapes.

2. The Sligachan Old Bridge

The Sligachan Old Bridge draws in tourists from all walks of life. Of course, some may be eager to take in the surrounding views of the Black Cuillin mountains, or snap a photo with a backdrop worthy of Instagram. And according to legend, anyone who soaks their face in the so-called enchanted water will be blessed with eternal beauty.

3. Neist Point

Neist Point, which has been featured films like 47 Ronin starring Keanu Reeves and 1996 psychological drama Breaking the Waves, is home to one of Scotland’s most famous lighthouses.

The public cannot access the lighthouse, but there is still a chance to see it in action and the view alone makes the trip worthwhile. Visitors should be wary that the journey towards the lighthouse can be quite strenuous at times. They are advised to avoid the walk – and approaching the high cliffs, in windy conditions or low visibility.

4. Caves of Gold

This hidden gem sounds like it could be featured as the next Indiana Jones adventure. But while Harrison Ford won’t be making the trip anytime soon (at least that we know of), visitors are welcome to enjoy a stroll down to the cave entrance.

Though it isn’t possible to enter the Caves of Gold, there are plenty seabirds and marine life, including dolphins and porpoises, nearby to wave hello to.

5. Portree

The capital of Skye is a bustling cultural hub for tourists. Portree is full of excellent facilities from leisure centres to B&Bs, pony-trekking to boat cruises and shops.

Of course, it’s always worth mentioning the Portree Colour House Viewpoint, which overlooks the harbour and the row of endearing rainbow houses sitting by the water

6. Loch Coruisk

The remote Loch Coruisk can be found down by the south-west coast of Skye and is backed by the infamous Cuillin mountains. Some even believe the loch to be the home of a mythical water creature: the water horse, or the shape-shifting Kelpie.

Loch Coruisk can be accessed by boat from the village of Elgol. Alternatively it can be reached by walking from Sligachan (approximately seven-to-eight miles).

7. The Old Man of Storr

The Old Man of Storr is perhaps the most well-known natural rock formation in the country, created by a major landslide more than 2,000 million years ago. Now, it is a haven for photographers and visitors.

Sometimes visitors might even spot adventurous climbers abseiling along the Old Man. However, you can still get an exceptional view from the base of the rock.

8. Black Cuillins

The world famous mountain range has been the inspiration for countless artists, including William Turner and Sir Walter Scott. It also forms part of the MacLeod Estate. The mountains can be reached from three sites: by foot or boat from Elgol; from the Sligachan Hotel; and from the estate’s Glenbrittle Campsite and Cafe.

Once described as the Alps of the UK, all 12 Skye Munros are peaks on the Black Cuillin – the highest point being 3,255 feet.

9. Kilt Rock

The dramatic cliffs of Kilt Rock bear a striking resemblance to the Highland kilt. From the the cliff-top, visitors will get an impressive view of the Mealt Falls waterfall, which plummets down 328 feet.

10. The Fairy Glen

The Fairy Glen can be found between the villages of Sheader and Balnacnoc. It was given its name due to its unusual location, which has become a perfect picnic spot for tourists and locals.

Stone spirals are often made up by visitors as part of an on-going offering for good luck, but these may be removed by locals to preserve the Glen.

11. Coral Beach

Fondly known as a ‘wee gem’ by locals, Coral Beach is one of Skye’s most beloved, and stunning beaches with a view over Camas Ban. Despite its name, the beach is not actually made of coral and is instead formed of fossilised and sun-bleached algae. During low tide, visitors can set off to explore Lampay, a tidal island across the bay.