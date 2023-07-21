11 stunning places in Skye you need to visit – including the Fairy Pools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 stunning places in Skye you need to visit – including the Fairy Pools

The Isle of Skye is home to many beautiful landmarks and monuments, how many will you be visiting over the summer?

By Jenna Scott
The Isle of Skye has plenty wonderful sights to visit. Image: VisitScotland.
The Isle of Skye is home to some of Scotland’s most iconic, and stunning, landmarks. Whether you’re looking for adventure or a relaxed staycation, Skye seems to have it all, and these beautiful spots are calling for your attention.

1.The Fairy Pools

Hundreds of tourists flock to this area. Image: Shutterstock.

Skye’s Fairy Pools attract hundreds of visitors from all corners of the world throughout the year – and we’re really not surprised why this is. The cluster of crystal clear pools, fed by a series of waterfalls, can be found at the bottom of the rocky Black Cuillins.

Anyone travelling here across the summer is welcome to bathe in the pools to escape the heat of the sun and enjoy one of the UK’s most beautiful natural landscapes.

2. The Sligachan Old Bridge

Eternal beauty may be granted. Image: Simon Riddell.

The Sligachan Old Bridge draws in tourists from all walks of life. Of course, some may be eager to take in the surrounding views of the Black Cuillin mountains, or snap a photo with a backdrop worthy of Instagram. And according to legend, anyone who soaks their face in the so-called enchanted water will be blessed with eternal beauty.

3. Neist Point

Home of the country’s most famous lighthouses. Image: Shutterstock.

Neist Point, which has been featured films like 47 Ronin starring Keanu Reeves and 1996 psychological drama Breaking the Waves, is home to one of Scotland’s most famous lighthouses.

The public cannot access the lighthouse, but there is still a chance to see it in action and the view alone makes the trip worthwhile. Visitors should be wary that the journey towards the lighthouse can be quite strenuous at times. They are advised to avoid the walk – and approaching the high cliffs, in windy conditions or low visibility.

4. Caves of Gold

This hidden gem sounds like it could be featured as the next Indiana Jones adventure. But while Harrison Ford won’t be making the trip anytime soon (at least that we know of), visitors are welcome to enjoy a stroll down to the cave entrance.

Though it isn’t possible to enter the Caves of Gold, there are plenty seabirds and marine life, including dolphins and porpoises, nearby to wave hello to.

5. Portree

The cultural hub of Skye. Image: Shutterstock.

The capital of Skye is a bustling cultural hub for tourists. Portree is full of excellent facilities from leisure centres to B&Bs, pony-trekking to boat cruises and shops.

Of course, it’s always worth mentioning the Portree Colour House Viewpoint, which overlooks the harbour and the row of endearing rainbow houses sitting by the water

6. Loch Coruisk

Loch Coruisk is believed to be home to a mythical creature. Image: Alistair Christie.

The remote Loch Coruisk can be found down by the south-west coast of Skye and is backed by the infamous Cuillin mountains. Some even believe the loch to be the home of a mythical water creature: the water horse, or the shape-shifting Kelpie.

Loch Coruisk can be accessed by boat from the village of Elgol. Alternatively it can be  reached by walking from Sligachan (approximately seven-to-eight miles).

7. The Old Man of Storr

The Old Man of Storr attracts more than 220,000 visitors per year. Image: Highland Council.

The Old Man of Storr is perhaps the most well-known natural rock formation in the country, created by a major landslide more than 2,000 million years ago. Now, it is a haven for photographers and visitors.

Sometimes visitors might even spot adventurous climbers abseiling along the Old Man. However, you can still get an exceptional view from the base of the rock.

8. Black Cuillins

The Cuillins were once described as the Alps of the UK. Image: Shutterstock.

The world famous mountain range has been the inspiration for countless artists, including William Turner and Sir Walter Scott. It also forms part of the MacLeod Estate. The mountains can be reached from three sites: by foot or boat from Elgol; from the Sligachan Hotel; and from the estate’s Glenbrittle Campsite and Cafe.

Once described as the Alps of the UK, all 12 Skye Munros are peaks on the Black Cuillin – the highest point being 3,255 feet.

9. Kilt Rock

Kilt Rock notably resembles the tartan of a kilt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The dramatic cliffs of Kilt Rock bear a striking resemblance to the Highland kilt. From the the cliff-top, visitors will get an impressive view of the Mealt Falls waterfall, which plummets down 328 feet.

10. The Fairy Glen

The Fairy Glen can be found between the villages of Sheader and Balnacnoc. It was given its name due to its unusual location, which has become a perfect picnic spot for tourists and locals.

Stone spirals are often made up by visitors as part of an on-going offering for good luck, but these may be removed by locals to preserve the Glen.

11. Coral Beach

The beloved beach gives a great view over Camas Ban. Image: Shutterstock.

Fondly known as a ‘wee gem’ by locals, Coral Beach is one of Skye’s most beloved, and stunning beaches with a view over Camas Ban. Despite its name, the beach is not actually made of coral and is instead formed of fossilised and sun-bleached algae. During low tide, visitors can set off to explore Lampay, a tidal island across the bay.

