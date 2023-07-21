Walker’s Shortbread celebrates 125 years with Aberlour birthday bash

A global biscuit brand has celebrated its 125th birthday in style, hosting a celebration for its employees and their families.

Walker’s Shortbread hosted the party at its headquarters in Aberlour.

The business says it was a way of thanking their staff, some of whom have been with the company for over 40 years.

Over 1,400 people attended the birthday party which marked the major milestone.

Entertainment galore at Walker’s Shortbread birthday party

The brand say games and entertainment included circus performers, a magician and fire jugglers.

Activities such as five-a-side football, giant inflatable bubbles and a sports day themed shortbread and spoon race were also involved.

Managing director Nicky Walker said they felt extremely proud to celebrate 125 years of Walker’s Shortbread.

He said: “We felt it was important to mark this milestone with an event which said thank you to all our wonderful staff, both at present and from the past.

“We felt the day was very well attended and appreciated, and we’re glad to have been able to enjoy it along with so many of our colleagues.

“Our employees are paramount to Walker’s success.

“As a family-owned business, it was both fitting and a pleasure, to be able to celebrate along with them and their families too.”

Guests were welcomed by the Gordonstoun School pipe band.

The day also included a guest appearance from comedian and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, who treated guests to stand-up comedy.

Local musicians Chris Grant and Scott Ramsey also took to the stage during the day.

Company’s community spirit

Walkers currently employs over 1,250 people across its sites in Aberdeen and Elgin.

The company is one of the biggest employers in the Speyside region.

Its longest-serving employee, who is not a member of the Walker’s family, will soon mark 50 years with the company.

The business, which was opened in 1898 by Joseph Walker, claims to make “Scotland’s finest shortbread”.

It also claims the original recipes have been handed down over five generations and are still used today.