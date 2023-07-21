Walker’s Shortbread celebrates 125 years with Aberlour birthday bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walker’s Shortbread celebrates 125 years with Aberlour birthday bash

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling made a special appearance as the biscuit brand's celebration was attended by 1,400 people.

By Alex Banks
Walker's Shortbread's birthday party at its headquarters in Aberlour. Image: Walker's Shortbread
Walker's Shortbread's birthday party at its headquarters in Aberlour. Image: Walker's Shortbread

A global biscuit brand has celebrated its 125th birthday in style, hosting a celebration for its employees and their families.

Walker’s Shortbread hosted the party at its headquarters in Aberlour.

The business says it was a way of thanking their staff, some of whom have been with the company for over 40 years.

Over 1,400 people attended the birthday party which marked the major milestone.

Entertainment galore at Walker’s Shortbread birthday party

The brand say games and entertainment included circus performers, a magician and fire jugglers.

Activities such as five-a-side football, giant inflatable bubbles and a sports day themed shortbread and spoon race were also involved.

Managing director Nicky Walker said they felt extremely proud to celebrate 125 years of Walker’s Shortbread.

He said: “We felt it was important to mark this milestone with an event which said thank you to all our wonderful staff, both at present and from the past.

“We felt the day was very well attended and appreciated, and we’re glad to have been able to enjoy it along with so many of our colleagues.

Ian Stirling has helped the global biscuit brand celebrate its birthday. Image: Walker’s Shortbread

“Our employees are paramount to Walker’s success.

“As a family-owned business, it was both fitting and a pleasure, to be able to celebrate along with them and their families too.”

Guests were welcomed by the Gordonstoun School pipe band.

The day also included a guest appearance from comedian and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, who treated guests to stand-up comedy.

Local musicians Chris Grant and Scott Ramsey also took to the stage during the day.

Company’s community spirit

Walkers currently employs over 1,250 people across its sites in Aberdeen and Elgin.

The company is one of the biggest employers in the Speyside region.

Its longest-serving employee, who is not a member of the Walker’s family, will soon mark 50 years with the company.

The business celebrated 125 years in style, with over 1,400 guests attending. Image: Walker’s Shortbread

The business, which was opened in 1898 by Joseph Walker, claims to make “Scotland’s finest shortbread”.

It also claims the original recipes have been handed down over five generations and are still used today.

 

