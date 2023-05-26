12 great north and north-east farms to visit to get closer to nature – including Doonies Rare Breeds

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are a number of farms around the north and north-east that are eager to welcome guests. Anyone keen to learn about the fascinating process of production, agriculture or maybe just want to get close to the animals should consider visiting one of these spots in the coming weeks.

Doonies Rare Breeds Farm, Aberdeen

Doonies Farm is home to Scotland’s biggest collection of rare goats, sheep and cows and also preserves various other rare breeds, including the White Park cow and bull.

The family-owned business operates as a working farm and attraction, inviting visitors of all ages to interact with their inhabitants. There are opportunities for families to get involved with and learn all about the animals. Visitors can also purchase a bucket of feed to give them a hands-on experience.

Working Sheepdogs, Kingussie

Working Sheepdogs sets out to give its visitors the full sheepdog experience, giving guests an in-depth and hands-on look at how the dogs actually go about herding the sheep. Some visitors may wish to try their hand at sheering a sheep themselves and their are entirely welcome to do so with help from the owners.

Contact 01540 651402 for more information.

Puffin Croft Petting Farm & Farm Shop, John O’Groats

Donkeys, miniature ponies, goats, rabbits, and so many more of their adorable friends are waiting to greet all sorts of visitors looking to get up to close the animals.

Afterwards, why not stop by the gift shop to take home a memento and dine on freshly baked cakes and pies made by the on-site baker.

Find out more on Puffin Croft’s website.

Wynford Farm, Kingswells

Wynford Farm is an all-weather extravaganza with lots of indoor and outdoor activities to keep you busy. Pre-book one of their Lamb Feeding Sessions where you will spend time getting to know the little lamb in their home; or spend time exploring the animal barn and meet Wynford’s most adorable and exotic residents.

The farm has a sizeable indoor playbarn with climbing frames, slides and cross-rope bridges. This always goes a down a treat with youngsters of all ages.

Loch Ness Alpacas, Inverness

You might not spot Nessie floating around this Loch, but you can go and meet a herd of sweet-natured alpacas instead. There are around 10 alpacas ready to greet visitors and spend time exploring the forest with – both a Meet and Greet and Trekking Experience are available.

Find out more on Loch Ness Alpacas’s website or contact 07540 400365.

Boutique Farm Bothies, Huntly

Boutique Farm Bothies has been a lifelong dream for owner James and eventually, he and wife Jane got to work in fulfilling this goal. They’ve created their own family dynasty at the farm, recruiting their loved ones to help with their enterprise.

Now, they welcome guests to enjoy the serene bothy life. Each one is designed with a unique quirk of its own that embraces its history of agriculture.

The bothies are filled with treasure troves to ensure visitors can fully enjoy themselves and have an unforgettable experience as they take a well-earned breather with nature. For more information about availability and booking visit the Boutique Farm Bothies site.

FarmStop, Portlethen

FarmStop has taken the north-east community by storm with a diverse variety of animals under their care. The farm currently runs two services: a guided Farm Experience and an adults only Farm Experience Evening. Both promise an exciting, unique and fun-filled encounter with their beloved inhabitants.

Guests can give their favourite farm animal a quick snuggle, pet them and even feed them with sheep, cattle, goats, pigs, donkeys, bunnies, ducks, chickens and alpacas ready to meet visitors.

Geise Farm, Thurso

Explore the wonderful scenery along the Thurso River while meeting all sorts of animals currently living at Geise Farm. Say hello to the Highland coos, rabbits, pygmy goats, llamas and the rest of their friends before heading out to see the Tree of Life.

Geise Farm makes for an all-round enchanting experience as visitors are surrounded by nature on the wonderful woodland walk.

Contact 07483 107833 for more.

Belwade Farm World Horse Welfare Forest Farm, Aberdeenshire

Belwade Farm is home to a number of horses, ponies and donkeys in need of rehabilitation – all of whom visitors can meet during a visit. A dedicated team will be on-hand to answer questions and inform guests about their animals backgrounds, providing an insightful experience.

Byres Farm, Fochabers

A day at Byres Farm, which is farmed by the Smith family, is a great way to connect visitors with the Scottish countryside and agriculture. The family-run business aims to educate the public on food production, their malting process for the Speyside whisky industry, and gives guests a chance to get experience on one of their tractors.

Down On The Farm, Fraserburgh

There is a wide range of rural experiences offered at Down On The Farm. Whether that be farm tours, accommodation or cream tea events. Grab the camera to snap up pics of the panoramic coastline views and come meet the beloved farm animals before learning all about their history.

Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm, Nairn

Visitors have been stopping here to purchase readily picked fruits since 1978. Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm is fully stocked and ready to meet your every need with a selection of local produce and home grown veg, potatoes and home bakes. Fill your own basket with items of your choosing and make a day out of it.