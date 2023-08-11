Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle car crash on A87 at Invershiel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle car crash on A87 at Invershiel

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a two-vehicle crash - with one vehicle on its roof - on the road. 

By Lottie Hood
A87 at Invershiel
The incident happened just before 11am today.

A woman has been taken to hospital and a section of the A87 in Kyle is shut following a crash.

The incident happened around 10.55am today on the A87 Kyle of Lochalsh to Bun Loyne road near Kintail Lodge.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of the two-vehicle car crash – with one vehicle on its roof – on the road.

Crew from Kyle of Lochalsh and Glenelg administered first aid to a female casualty at the scene until the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) arrived.

 

She was then taken to Broadford Hospital.

A section of the road between Aultachruine and Invershiel has been closed by police as a result of the incident.

Motorists have been advised to use an alternative route as traffic is building in the area. 

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.55am on Friday, August 11, police were called to the A87 in Kyle, near the Morvich loop road, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“One person was taken to hospital for treatment and emergency services remain at the scene as recovery is arranged.”

More as we get it.

