Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle car crash on A87 at Invershiel

A woman has been taken to hospital and a section of the A87 in Kyle is shut following a crash.

The incident happened around 10.55am today on the A87 Kyle of Lochalsh to Bun Loyne road near Kintail Lodge.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of the two-vehicle car crash – with one vehicle on its roof – on the road.

Crew from Kyle of Lochalsh and Glenelg administered first aid to a female casualty at the scene until the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) arrived.

❗️NEW ⌚️11:40#A87 – Invershiel Bridge⛔️ The #A87 is currently ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions near to Kintail Lodge following an earlier collision. Police are on scene with diversions being set-up. In the meantime traffic is stationary on approach. @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/zvTt48Uts6 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 11, 2023

She was then taken to Broadford Hospital.

A section of the road between Aultachruine and Invershiel has been closed by police as a result of the incident.

Motorists have been advised to use an alternative route as traffic is building in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.55am on Friday, August 11, police were called to the A87 in Kyle, near the Morvich loop road, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“One person was taken to hospital for treatment and emergency services remain at the scene as recovery is arranged.”

More as we get it.