Robbie Shepherd: Doric bible translator Gordon Hay’s tribute to friend and mentor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Robbie Shepherd: Doric bible translator Gordon Hay’s tribute to friend and mentor

Gordon Hay knew Robbie Shepherd for many years and has paid tribute to his great friend and mentor with a column in Doric.

Robbie Shepherd has died.
Robbie Shepherd in full flow at the Auld Meal Mill Silver Jubilee. Image: Peter Anderson.
By Gordon M Hay

So, Robbie’s awa. Robert Horne Shepherd MBE deit peacefu wi his faimly aroon him on 1st Aagust. Kent tae een an aa jist as “Robbie”, he wis the vice, nae only o his native Aiberdeenshire, bit the hale o Scotlan.

He wis prood o the fac he wis a Dunect loon fae hummle beginnins, bit fae there he reese tae become the doyen o sae mony facets o oor leid an culture.

For thirty five year, Robbie presentit the BBC’s Scottish Country Dance programme, “Take the Floor”, shewin his encyclopedic knowledge nae only o the players an bands involved, bit the tunes they were playin anaa.

His mony listeners nivver thocht o the programme bi it’s name it wis aye jist, “A’m gyan awa tae listen tae Robbie Shepherd”.

His TV wark included commentatin on sheepdog trials and presentin at the Beechgrove Gairden, his distinctive vice instantly recognisable.

“Reel Blend” marks closure of old BBC Beechgrove studios..Robbie Shepherd with 11 yr old Erin Smith (front) and members of the Aberdeen Strathspey and Reel Society

‘He kent aabody’

His wikkly column for iss paper wis een o the fyowe regular features appearin in Doric an hid an avid fan base fa wid news the followin wikk aboot “fit Robbie wis sayin”.

Bit it wisna jist the leid Robbie wis sae keen tae promote, it wis the hale culture o wir north-east neuk.

He published several beuks, includin een on foo tae dee weel kent Scottish dances the richt wye. Read Robbie’s instructions an ye’ll nivver get a strip the willa wrang again.

He wis a regular at events aa roon the cuntra, an at mony o the Heilan Games, appearin as the efterneen’s commentator, takkin the multitude o spectators throwe the intricacies o caber tossin, tug-o-war an heilan dancin.

The highlicht for him wis his annual trek tae Braemar tae commentate on the Braemar Gaitherin in the presence o sae mony members o the Royal Faimly. He kent aabody, the competitors, sponsors, organisers an of coorse aa the Royals. An in his ain couthie wye he wid mak nae difference amo ony o them fan he wis in their company.

Gordon Hay has written about his late friend and mentor, Robbie Shepherd.

‘A gey sair miss tae aa’

I first met Robbie fan he wis invitit tae be quizmaister at Peterheid Scottish Wikk’s annual quiz, far he at eence put aa the participatin teams at ease wi his doon tae earth approach tae the job, tellin stories far he himsel wis the butt o the joke an takkin yet anither task in his stride, jist like aathin else he did.

He wis a great supporter o wir Bothy Ballads, attendin festivals an ballad competitions across the cuntra, fyles as MC, fyles as judge, an of coorse, mair aften than nae, singin a ballad himsel if there wis time tae shiv in – an nae mean performer at att.

The list o his achievements is einless an he will be a gey sair miss tae aa.

Wir thochts are wi his wife Esma an sin Gordon in their loss.

Gordon M Hay

Gordon M Hay is a retired solicitor an is kent as a Doric writer an translator. He recently finished the translation of the whole Bible into Doric and, as he said: “wis a gweed frien o Robbie’s.”

More from Lifestyle

Kirsty Lawie and Naomi Christie have created Outlines Collective.
Kirsty Lawie and Naomi Christie are brightening up Aberdeen in collective fashion
Lisbon
Yvie Burnett: Panic mode over garden party - but some sun does the world…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead. Pic: Euan Duff/PA Wire
What we learned this week about drone mail, spaceports and recall for Margaret Ferrier
Mac's delivers on perfect pizza and incredible value for money during Aberdeen Restaurant Week.
Grab a pizza Aberdeen Restaurant Week action with Mac's mouth-watering menu
Lucy Ritchie
Get on your bike for equality: Next generation of female cyclists speak out as…
One One Two on the Brae offers up a range of small plates. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Is the food at Nairn's One One Two on the Brae as…
A couple walk their dogs along the beach during strong winds in Folkestone, Kent, as wet and windy weather is forecast for parts of the UK with the arrival of Storm Antoni (PA)
Wet and windy weather expected with arrival of Storm Antoni
This fabulous Fyvie house is perfect for family life.
Soak up stunning views from this £399,000 Fyvie house
paul dalgarno
Paul Dalgarno: Author's return to Aberdeen with a new novel and shock at how…
20Mar11. Dr Grays, Elgin, Moray. LOCATOR. Pictured, Dr Grays hospital, Elgin, Moray. Story......NHS senior nurse management cuts. Copy:- Donna. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .20/03/11
Dr Gray's Hospital: What is happening to the planned new MRI facility in Elgin?