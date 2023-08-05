Giant space rocket has landed on Aberdeen beach

If you go down to Aberdeen Beach between now and Monday, you are in for a very big space mission surprise – as an enormous replica rocket has landed.

The UK Space Agency is out in force to attract more people into thinking about space as a career.

A rocket has been laid out on the Beach Esplanade at Queens Links, for people to visit.

The mission has been backed by Imperial College London, the UK Space Agency, and the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Answers to all your space-related questions will be given by the team on the beach until Monday as Space for Everyone is visiting Aberdeen as part of a UK tour.

A spokeswoman for Space for Everyone said: “We’ve docked our 72ft model rocket at Queen Links until August 7 and they will be joined by WWF in collaboration with the British Antarctic Survey, and Orbex Space and Skyrora will be in attendance – highlighting the thriving space industry in Scotland and beyond.

“Come and explore the amazing role space plays in improving life on Earth.

“Join us to discover the important role of space in our everyday lives and dive into the vast array of space-related jobs in the UK space industry.

Can you grow plants on the Moon? 🌱🌑Looking for a summer holiday activity? We've got you covered!Explore our… Posted by UK Space Agency on Friday, 4 August 2023

“The best part is the tour is completely free and there’s no need to book in advance.

“Simply turn up within the opening hours and immerse yourself in the endless possibilities of space.”