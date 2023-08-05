Giant space rocket has landed on Aberdeen beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giant space rocket has landed on Aberdeen beach

The rocket is part of a mission to get more people in the city to think about becoming an astronaut.

By Louise Glen
Aberdeen Beach has a space rocket visitting the city for a few days.
A space rocket has arrived on an Aberdeen beach. Image: UK Space Agency.

If you go down to Aberdeen Beach between now and Monday, you are in for a very big space mission surprise – as an enormous replica rocket has landed.

The UK Space Agency is out in force to attract more people into thinking about space as a career.

A rocket has been laid out on the Beach Esplanade at Queens Links, for people to visit.

The mission has been backed by Imperial College London, the UK Space Agency, and the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Answers to all your space-related questions will be given by the team on the beach until Monday as Space for Everyone is visiting Aberdeen as part of a UK tour.

Space rocket makes landing on Aberdeen beach

A spokeswoman for Space for Everyone said: “We’ve docked our 72ft model rocket at Queen Links until August 7 and they will be joined by WWF in collaboration with the British Antarctic Survey, and Orbex Space and Skyrora will be in attendance – highlighting the thriving space industry in Scotland and beyond.

“Come and explore the amazing role space plays in improving life on Earth.

“Join us to discover the important role of space in our everyday lives and dive into the vast array of space-related jobs in the UK space industry.

Can you grow plants on the Moon? 🌱🌑Looking for a summer holiday activity? We've got you covered!Explore our…

Posted by UK Space Agency on Friday, 4 August 2023

“The best part is the tour is completely free and there’s no need to book in advance.

“Simply turn up within the opening hours and immerse yourself in the endless possibilities of space.”

Conversation