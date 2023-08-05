What we learned this week about drone mail, spaceports and recall for Margaret Ferrier

Rishi Sunak came under fire from green campaigners after he announced he was granting 100 new North Sea oil and gas licences.

The Prime Minister also threw his weight behind a carbon capture project during a visit to St Fergus in Aberdeenshire at the beginning of the week.

But it was his commitment to new drilling projects which sparked a row between the Government and those who argued that extracting more fossil fuels from the North Sea would “send a wrecking ball through the UK’s climate commitments”.

MP sacked by her constituents

A by-election will be held in Rutherglen and Hamilton West after constituents voted for the Covid rule-breaking MP Margaret Ferrier to be removed from her seat.

The unprecedented recall petition was triggered after the former SNP member who now sits as an independent, was suspended from the Commons for 30 days after being convicted of breaking travel rules during lockdown.

Labour is tipped to win the seat and the parties have already launched their campaigns, but the vote will not take place until October.

Drones in the air to the isles

It was once thought to be the stuff of science fiction, but Orkney has become the first location in the UK to have the post delivered by drone.

The venture has been launched by Royal Mail and drone firm Skyports to distribute letters and parcels between the islands and, in partnership with the council’s harbour authority and Loganair, letters and parcels will be transported from Royal Mail’s Kirkwall delivery office to Stromness.

From there, drones will convey a variety of items to Graemsay and Hoy where postal staff will complete their delivery routes.

Rape suspect faces extradition

A rape suspect has lost his fight against being extradited to the United States.

Nicholas Rossi, 35, who claims to be an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight, is wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, and contested moves by authorities in America to have him flown over to face legal proceedings.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen suggested Rossi attended court by videolink, but, in an angry outburst, the accused claimed he had been brought before the camera by “physical force” and called the sheriff “a disgrace to justice”.

Bike facility hits the skids

A recreational bike and skate park in Fort William was closed to the public – less than 24 hours after its grand unveiling.

The Highland facility opened for business for the first time on Wednesday as the World Mountain Bike Championships rolled into town. Yet, with almost comic haste, the owners were forced to close the premises due to insurance issues.

Officials wrote on social media: “Our plan was always to try to open for the World Championships. Unfortunately, we are having some difficulties with our insurance and we are not insured for tomorrow, so we are not able to open on Thursday morning.”

Scotch on the rocks after tax hike

Scotch whisky industry leaders were furious about a 10.1% rise in alcohol duty which came into effect last week.

The Scotch Whisky Association described the increase as a “hammer blow” for distillers and consumers and warned that it would make life more difficult for the industry.

The SWA also claimed the measures represented the largest duty increase on Scotch whisky in 40 years, adding £1.05 to the price of a standard 70cl bottle.

But the Treasury described it as a “common-sense” principle.

Biggest hunt launched for Nessie

Nessie hunters are being recruited for the largest search of Loch Ness for 50 years.

The newly-revamped Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), an independent and voluntary research team, to search the famous waters of Loch Ness in a bid to uncover its mysteries.

The centre is currently looking for budding monster hunters to be involved in the event, which is due to take place on Saturday 26 and Sunday August 27.

Award-winning composer dies

Carl Davis, the composer known for his BAFTA-winning score for The French Lieutenant’s Woman, died of a brain haemorrhage at the age of 86.

In 1991, Davis and Paul McCartney collaborated on the Liverpool Oratorio, which was recorded to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and was based on McCartney’s own life.

Mermaid could have a partner

A sculpture of a merman, a mythical part-man, part-fish creature, has been proposed for the Easter Ross coast – and could provide company for an existing structure.

Seaboard Memorial Hall Ltd has sought planning permission from Highland Council for the artwork at Balintore, which is already home to the Mermaid of the North, a striking sculpture created by artist Steve Hayward in 2007.

The new venture is part of a celebration of the maritime history of the Seaboard area, which includes Balintore, Hilton and Shandwick.

Unst small step for Strangs into space

Frank and Debbie Strang took possession of a former RAF radar station on Unst in Shetland with plans to transform it into an eco-tourism attraction.

However, following the UK Government’s search for rocket-launching sites in appropriate places, the couple could be just weeks away from securing a spaceport licence on Britain’s most northerly inhabited island.

Mrs Strang told the BBC: “I never thought I would be involved in space. Even though we are five years into the mission, I still find it surreal, but incredibly exciting.”