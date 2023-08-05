New boy Ross Gunn aiming for good start to Wick career against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New boy Ross Gunn aiming for good start to Wick career against Deveronvale

The 22-year-old has joined Academy from Brora Rangers.

By Callum Law
Ross Gunn, pictured during his time with Rothes is looking forward to playing for Wick Academy
Ross Gunn, pictured during his time with Rothes is looking forward to playing for Wick Academy

New signing Ross Gunn is keen to play his part for revamped Wick Academy – and wants to make a flying start against Deveronvale today.

The attacker has joined his hometown team from Brora Rangers on a two-year deal.

Gunn has also played for Rothes and Fort William in the Breedon Highland League and joins a Scorries squad that’s been overhauled by boss Gary Manson this summer.

Reflecting on joining Academy, and looking ahead to facing Vale at Harmsworth Park, the 22-year-old said: “I really enjoyed my time at Brora.

“But I just felt the way the squad was and with more boys coming in I wasn’t really getting the games I wanted.

“It feels like it’s a fresh start at Wick, there’s a new squad and I want to be part of it.

“It’s good to be wanted by a manager and Gary has been trying to sign me on and off for three years.

“Last season was a bit of a struggle for Wick but this season it seems like it’s all fresh and I think we can improve.

“I hope I can help us pick up a few wins to get us to climb the table and contribute a few goals and assists along the way.

“Hopefully I can hit the ground running against Deveronvale. I feel like every home game we should be looking to win.

“We know other teams don’t like coming to Wick, so hopefully we can use that to our advantage.”

Banffers boss pleased with his new recruit

Meanwhile, Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart boss believes their latest addition will give them a different dimension.

The Banffers have signed midfielder Scott Thomson with the former Lossiemouth man impressing as a trialist in last weekend’s 1-0 win against Keith.

Stewart said: “He gives us an option that we probably don’t have at the moment.

“Scott certainly gives us that bit more experience and bit more grit.

“He’s not necessarily a flash player but he gives us something that we haven’t had in recent times.

“He breaks up play, he gives us that aggression in midfield will help the players around him.”

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart has added Scott Thomson to his squad

Stewart believes there is a harder edge to Vale this term.

He added: “Last season with the way the game went we might have lost or drawn with Keith instead of winning.

“For me that was a wee sign of progression that we held out to win.

“The boys are a season wiser and I’m expecting us to pick up a few more points that we might not have got last season.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Keith have agreed a deal to sign Jordan Cooper from Turriff United and the midfielder could make his Maroons debut today against Clachnacuddin at Kynoch Park.

The 24-year-old has penned a three-year deal with Keith.

Maroons boss Craig Ewen said: “Jordan’s an energetic box-to-box player, he’s got a good eye for a forward pass and he’s quite tenacious so I think he’ll be a good signing for us.

“I’d like to thank Dean Donaldson and Turriff United for their help and professionalism when it came to doing the deal.”

Clach also have a new face in their squad with 17-year defender Zach Macphee joining on loan from Ross County until January.

Buckie Thistle are without the suspended Jack Murray and Josh Peters is a major doubt for Turriff United’s visit to Victoria Park.

Huntly welcome back Ross Still but are missing Kyle Dalling and Alex Thoirs for the clash with Brechin City at Christie Park.

The champions have secured Ewan Loudon on a contract extension until the summer of 2025.

Banks o’ Dee face Nairn County at Spain Park. Magnus Watson is suspended for the hosts with Kenny McKenzie, Callum Maclean, Fraser Dingwall and Andrew Greig out for the Wee County.

Lossiemouth welcome Forres Mechanics to Grant Park with Niall Kennedy free of suspension but Baylee Campbell unavailable. The Can-Cans are at full strength.

Formartine United are without Johnny Crawford, Paul Campbell, Rhys Thomas and Marc Lawrence for Strathspey Thistle’s visit to North Lodge Park.

Owen Paterson returns for Strathspey but Alan Kerr is a doubt and Daniel Whitehorn, Jude Fraser and Liam Grant are all out.

