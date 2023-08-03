Nessie hunters wanted for the biggest search of Loch Ness in 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Nessie hunters wanted for the biggest search of Loch Ness in 50 years

Weekend of activities announced as a new generation of monster hunters are needed to help uncover the truth, 90 years after famous sighting.

By Louise Glen
Artist's impression of the Loch Ness Monster. Image: Roddie Reid.
Nessie hunters are wanted for the largest search of Loch Ness for 50 years.

The newly revamped Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), an independent and voluntary research team, to search the famous waters of Loch Ness and uncover its mysteries.

The Loch Ness Centre is currently looking for budding monster hunters to be involved in the weekend.

The event is due to take place on Saturday 26 and Sunday August 27.

The surface watch is the biggest of its kind since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau (LNIB) studied the Loch in 1972.

Want to know more about what you are looking for? The P&J has published a guide to all the Loch Ness Monster facts you’ll ever need.

The infamous photo was taken of the Loch Ness Monster which stirred up public interest that lives on today. Image: AP.

Over the weekend, surveying equipment that has never been used on Loch Ness before will be enlisted to uncover the secrets of the mysterious waters.

This includes thermal drones to produce thermal images of the water from the air using infrared cameras, as observing heat from above could provide a crucial component for identifying any mysterious anomalies.

Loch Ness Nessie hunters wanted

A hydrophone will be used to detect acoustic signals under the water, listening for any Nessie-like calls, as well as further technology in the hunt for the truth.

Alan McKenna, of Loch Ness Exploration, said: “Since starting LNE, it’s always been our goal to record, study and analyse all manner of natural behaviour and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain.

“It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world.”

Loch Ness. Image Shutterstock.

Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “We are guardians of this unique story, and as well as investing in creating an unforgettable experience for visitors, we are committed to helping continue the search and unveil the mysteries that lie underneath the waters of the famous Loch.

“The weekend gives an opportunity to search the waters in a way that has never been done before, and we can’t wait to see what we find.”

Each morning, Alan McKenna from LNE will brief volunteers live from the Loch Ness Centre on what to look out for and how to record findings; each day there will also be a debrief from the reimagined centre to go through the day’s findings.

For others wanting to get involved in the quest, there is also the chance to get out on the water and explore the depths of the world-famous loch with Deepscan Captain, Alistair Matheson, the Skipper for the Loch Ness Project.

To volunteer to be involved in the Quest, the biggest search of Loch Ness for over 50 years, visit: 

The Quest | Sign up form

Visit the Loch Ness Centre website to book or a cruise or tour.

