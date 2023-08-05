Yvie Burnett: Panic mode over garden party – but some sun does the world of good

I’m in complete panic mode!

Remember a few weeks ago, I told you that we were having a garden party for my birthday.

Well it’s in a few days and suddenly I’m weeding the garden, baking scones, mowing the lawn, ordering the food and doing lots of jobs which don’t need doing, like painting the downstairs toilet and planting a new hedge!

Did I tell you that there is a slug which is killing all box hedges and as Ollie and I planted dozens of box hedge plants in lockdown, I’m on a mission to replace each one with laurels which are much more hardy but it’s a huge undertaking.

I’m half-way through though and as so many people will be in our garden all at once, I’m determined to finish it.

There is no paint eating slug attacking the downstairs loo but I decided it needed a freshen up with a lick of paint and that’s another job I’ve started so will have to finish!

‘The house is perfect but I’m frazzled’

Let’s just hope that between now and my birthday, I don’t spot another outstanding task that needs to be done because somehow the busier I am, the more likely I am to empty a drawer and have to tidy it or decide now is the time to steam clean the carpets!

It’s the same kind of behaviour I exhibit when we are about to go on holiday. I have an obsession about leaving the house in a perfect state and that includes no washing so I’ve often ended up with the tumble drier working overtime to get everything dried ready to put away. By the time I get into the car, the house is perfect but I’m frazzled.

Christmas Day is another example. I once decided to paint the dining room on Christmas Eve, the family went out and when they got back I was up a ladder with the room in chaos.

So, as you can imagine, I’m treating this garden party like I’m entertaining royalty.

I want every room to be pristine, just in case people go upstairs that includes the bedrooms.

Gordon has gone off to Washington for work and I think he is probably dreading what transformation of the house he will be coming back to.

I can’t be the only crazy perfectionist out there can I? There must be some of you who think all of this sounds like you too.

A day of rest in Lisbon

I think I get it from my Mum. She was a very busy teacher who made her job twice as hard by wanting to do incredible projects and artwork for the walls with the children.

I remember her and my Dad cutting tops of washing up liquid bottles late into the night in order to use them for Christmas lantern making for the children or cutting up pieces of paper for chain making ,or sometimes sketching huge pictures of elephants for the children to stick colourful paper on them to make an elephant called Elmer.

We didn’t entertain that much but when people did come round, it wasn’t just a cup of tea and a biscuit they were given. Brandy snaps filled with cream and little homemade chocolate squares my Mum always made, were presented and she always bought a fresh cream sponge.

I love any cream sponge whether buttercream or fresh but somehow to this day, one with fresh cream seems such a special treat. Yes I know! Don’t worry I’m not back on the sugar, I’m just reminiscing.

However fresh cream sponges will be on offer for my guests.

So anyway, as you can tell, I’ve been busy and Gordon decided I needed to have a day off so he took me to work with him to Lisbon.

Enforced rest was just perfect.

A bit of sunshine does the world of good

We had our usual date night in a foreign city and I didn’t get the first flight back with him but sat in the sunshine reading my book for a few hours before flying back.

It makes you realise just how rubbish our weather has been when you step off the plane to glorious sunshine. Even 24 hours of sunshine does you the world of good.

So hopefully we are blessed with good weather for this party!

The garden is looking for green and luscious with all the rain and the lack of heat and it would be such a shame to have to look out to it rather than sit there.

But of course not to worry, the painted downstairs loo will look good whatever the weather!

Tribute to Robbie Shepherd

I was so saddened to hear of the passing of our wonderful columnist Robbie Shepherd.

He was loved by so many people and the kindness and humility he possessed was an inspiration to us all.

An understated, humble legend whether on tv, radio or writing his weekly column, he always had time for people.

He talked about what I had written in my column a few times and was tickled by the fact that I taught Will-i-am Doric.

I was genuinely honoured to be mentioned. He had no idea how highly regarded he was. My heart goes out to Esma ,Gordon and all his family. What a very special man.

Yvie x