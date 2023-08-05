Kirsty Lawie and Naomi Christie are brightening up Aberdeen in collective fashion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirsty Lawie and Naomi Christie are brightening up Aberdeen in collective fashion

The two north-east women are creating colourful murals to lift people's spirits across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Kirsty Lawie and Naomi Christie have created Outlines Collective.
By Neil Drysdale

It’s a bright artwork with three very distinctive Doric words on it – “Far Ye Gan” – and has already attracted a positive response from residents.

But the new mural which has recently been unveiled at Mounthooly in Aberdeen isn’t just a one-off piece of graffiti, but the latest in a sequence of designs across the north-east, aimed at lifting people’s spirits, which have been produced by Outlines Collective.

As the success of the annual Nuart festival has demonstrated, there is no shortage of visual, original talent in the city and Kirsty Lawie and Naomi Christie have combined to help the process after initially meeting at the WayWORD festival in 2019.

They forged an immediate bond, established Outlines in 2021 and held a three-day  public workshop, attended by more than 250 people. And ever since, oblivious to the problems posed by a global pandemic, they have been running sessions and completing a variety of striking murals for different groups and schools all over the region.

Outlines Collective have created a new mural in Mounthooly in Aberdeen. Pic: Kirsty Lawie/Anne Ross

The duo’s ambition is to transform plain, prosaic walls into a pleasant shock to the system by joining forces with communities to design and implement murals which reflect them and the qualities they share in their communities.

For example, ‘Love Wins’ was chosen by Hazlehead Equality Alliance as a positive and welcoming message for LGBTQ+ pupils, and ‘Far ye gan’ was a fun and relevant reflection of the people who live next to (and drive around) Mounthooly.

The pair are swimming with the tide

As Kirsty said: “It took us 15 hours to paint over two days with lots of logistics to organise. We probably spent upwards of 30 hours over several weeks researching, sketching and organising, but this was our biggest piece yet.

“I had the initial idea about four or five months ago, but it took time to get the ball rolling and approach Dee Swim Club with the idea. Naomi and I thought that the wall was the perfect canvas for a fun and funny slogan which would speak to so many people who were going round the roundabout and thinking ‘far ye gan?’.

“We even had one woman stop us and tell us that she loved the mural because ‘I say this all the time’ which was really special.”

The mural has attracted positive reviews in Aberdeen. Pic: Kirsty Lawie/Anne Ross.

Passionate about the art scene

They relish working with people who might otherwise have shied away from spray painting. Yes, it’s a fun medium, but you have be careful where you do it.

Kirsty has no doubt that the Aberdeen landscape is benefiting from such idiosyncratic artists as Skeps, “who does beautiful portraiture”, Airhead, “who has such a unique and colourful style”, and V2K, who is really innovative and creative”.

But she has a warning for those who believe these individuals will carry on indefinitely without being bolstered by commissions and some recognition.

Big Interview: Jon Reid is passionate about Nuart and turning Aberdeen into an international canvas

As she said: “We are both really passionate about the art scene in Aberdeen and think there should be more funding and opportunities to allow local artists to stay here.

“Creatives will always be innovating, but they may leave and be creative elsewhere.”

It’s a reminder that even a spray can-do attitude can’t survive on fresh air.

Further information is available at outlinescollective.co.uk

 

