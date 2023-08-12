Restaurant review: Captain’s Table at Findhorn offers unbeatable views and community spirit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Captain’s Table at Findhorn offers unbeatable views and community spirit

Forget fine dining, sometimes you just need simple but delicious grub in an unbeatable location. Welcome to Captain's Table, where you can eat the best fish and chips on the marina.

Head to Captains Table for fantastic views and homemade food in Findhorn. Image supplied by Captains Table.
By Ellie House

We recently went glamping in Forres, and based ourselves at a picturesque sight because it seemed like a good base to explore.

We had a fantastic family holiday having discovered Roseisle Beach, plus the quirky shops housed on the 900-year-old historic high street in Forres and a further afield trip to Landmark.

All this adventuring made for hungry bellies and we decided to go out for food on our final night, there’s only so many campfire delicacies I can stomach.

The venue

Our only must was dog-friendly as we had our 10-year-old Jack Russell with us, so we set off to Captain’s Table in Findhorn which is dog-friendly throughout.

Found at the very edge of the beautiful village, we bumped down the marina track and feared we had taken a wrong turn to the boat yard.

Nope, this wee gem is based at Findhorn Marina; how else can you get unbeatable views across the bay?

We rounded the corner and gasped, for Captain’s Table is right at the water’s edge.

Captain’s Table is the perfect spot to watch the sunset in Findhorn. Image: Supplied by Captain’s Table

There was numerous outdoor seating options, and our five-year-old immediately set off to explore the beach.

It’s a great spot if you have kids who get bored easily, and we were able to sit back and watch him pottering about.

Casual is very much the vibe, but don’t mistake the laid back atmosphere for complacency.

Dinner is served from 5pm until 7:45pm, and we were really impressed with the menu.

Home-made and simple

It was varied and very wholesome with a focus on home cooked simple food.

Think mac and cheese, scampi, a separate pizza menu and sides which included brisket fries.

There was also a little captain’s menu for the five-year-old, which included an offering of ‘fancy fish fingers’.

The Press and Journal’s young reviewer appreciated the location. Image: Supplied by Ellie House

Eager to continue in his game of getting wet having promised he wouldn’t, the youngest member settled on pizza.

My husband went for Buckie haddock and I settled for a Southern fried chicken burger.

There was a great selection of cocktails but as designated driver, I stuck to a soft drink so my other half could smugly sip on a pint of Innes & Gunn.

Sweet tooth appeal

If you’re after something a bit more fancy, you can visit The Captain’s Parlour.

The latest addition to the marina, this is where you’ll find milkshakes, bubble tea and crepes.

We decided to wait and see how we got on with the mains, but it was nice knowing the option was there for something sweeter.

Having ventured inside to order at the bar, the interior is quite unlike anything I’ve seen before and entirely befitting of the location.

If you want to take in the view from the inside, pull up a stool in the bar. Image: Supplied by Captain’s Table.

It’s stripped back with driftwood on the wall, general sailing memorabilia and long picture style windows in the bar to make the most of the view.

Captain’s Table is the kind of place where you could rock up from the beach, wetsuit on and a sandy dog at your side – and no one would bat an eye.

It’s authentic and that’s the pull.

Our scruffy Jack Russell fitted right in, and I spied numerous dogs lolling under tables, their tails poking out in relaxed abandon.

Alfie the Jack Russell was made very welcome at Captains Table in Findhorn. Image: Supplied by Ellie House

Our food arrived swiftly, and we took an executive decision to dash inside as it started to rain heavily.

Scottish summer, what a joy.

We found a seat no problem despite the fact it was busy, and quickly got stuck in.

The Food

The Buckie fish was a sight to behold, in fact I’d go as far to say it was beautiful.

Golden light batter perched atop chips, fresh salad, tarte sauce and of course a slice of lemon.

The Buckie fish is a must at Captain’s Table. Image: Supplied by Ellie House

I managed to steal a few mouthfuls and oh my word, thank you Buckie!

The fish melted in the mouth, pure joy on a plate.

The children’s menu offers freshly made pizza. Image: Supplied by Ellie House

My son’s pizza was served on a cute wooden board, and everything about it was home-made right down to the dough.

The tomato and basil base was topped with creamy mozzarella, and it was served with a side portion of chips.

The wee pizza cutter was a particular highlight, and my son polished the lot off before asking why the pizza he has at home isn’t as good.

I think there’s a slight difference between home-made and Aldi’s finest on a Monday night, but there we are.

My Southern fried chicken burger was sandwiched inside a toasted seeded bun with lettuce, salad tomato and cheese – complete with creamy coleslaw and chips on the side.

You’re in for a good feed with this Southern fried chicken burger. Image: Supplied by Ellie House

It was delicious and I considered asking for more coleslaw, purely because it was so good.

I also ordered garlic mushrooms on the side, and oh my word did not regret it.

Battered and served with garlic mayo, they were very moreish and the portion was on the generous side.

The garlic mushrooms were served diner style. Image: Supplied by Ellie House

There was a chalkboard with the dessert offering up on the bar, and I was mighty intrigued by toffee cake.

But having eaten more mushrooms than is probably good for you, I bowed out.

At heart of the community

We were content to sip our drinks and people watch, partly because there was such a lovely atmosphere.

From locals to tourists and right across the generations, kids were running in and out from the rain and there was laughter coming from the arcade area which is separate to where you dine.

A quick glance at social media, and we realised there was many a tremendous gig held on the stage, we were only sorry to be returning to Aberdeen.

The Verdict

Captain’s Table is clearly at the heart of the coastal community, and also moves with the times

From gluten free fish and chips to providing a platform for local talent, we can’t wait to make a return visit next summer.

Information

A: The Captain’s Table, Findhorn Boat Yard, Forres IV36 3YE

T: 01309 690663

W: www.captainstable.uk

Price: £54.75 for two mains, one children’s meal, one side, two softs drinks and one alcoholic.

