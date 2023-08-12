The Flying Pigs: A message from aliens or just a coincidence? That is the space question mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: A message from aliens or just a coincidence? That is the space question mark

Even now, multi-intelligent pan-dimensional beings could be getting ready to turn the universe off and on again.

The James Webb Space Telescope is capable of taking astounding images, light-years away from earth (Image: NASA/CXC/SAO/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
The James Webb Space Telescope is capable of taking astounding images, light-years away from earth (Image: NASA/CXC/SAO/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Greg Gordon.

Professor Hector Schlenk, senior researcher at the Bogton Institute for Public Engagement with Science

As a scientist, people are always asking me questions. Big questions. Like: “Are we alone in the universe? What is consciousness?” And – perhaps most pressingly – “Is Rishi Sunak abandoning green policies because he is the driver’s friend, or because he really loves going in private jets and helicopters?”

Recently, however, people have been asking me about an amazing image of distant stars, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope which, despite being many light-years away, appear to be in the form a giant cosmic question mark, floating in space – a phenomenon which suggests several divergent hypotheses.

The Flying Pigs

Some may look at the question mark as proof that a deity not only exists, but is asking us what on earth we think we’re up to.

It could also be conclusive proof of the simulation hypothesis; that we live in an artificial reality where a command prompt in the rendering software has broken down. Even now, multi-intelligent pan-dimensional beings could be swearing, banging it with a flat hand and getting ready to turn the universe off and on again.

Or, the cosmic question mark could be proof that aliens from a far distant galaxy are trying to communicate with us, by reflecting back to us a symbol that shows they are 36 light-years away, and so have just begun receiving Sylvester McCoy’s Doctor Who episodes, and they really like the pattern on his jumper.

However, I myself prefer to see this phenomenon as a variant of pareidolia, which is the human tendency to perceive apparently significant patterns in random or accidental arrangements, such as the famous “face on Mars”, Jesus in a piece of toast, or the behaviour of Elon Musk.

In this case, the image most likely shows two interacting galaxies, where the larger one is being tidally disrupted by the smaller one.

True, one could find it terribly exciting that this cosmic phenomenon looks like a question mark, until one remembers that all of the other stars look like full stops. In fact, these stars only resemble a question mark from the specific direction and orientation that the image was taken.

We must remember that there are no actual directions in space, and in an infinite universe, left or right do not, in fact, exist. Which is precisely the reason I failed my driving test.

Ron Cluny, official council spokesman

As a spin doctor for a local authority, I like to keep a weather eye out for political stories, and to consider what I would do if I found myself charged with dealing with them. Donald Trump remains the gold standard for this activity.

Now charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and obstruction relative to the Capitol riots, alongside 40 charges of mishandling confidential documents and still more from the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal, he is testing to the limit the old adage that all publicity is good publicity. And just testing, to the limit.

The current approach, which seems to involve denying everything and saying ‘Donald is going to do Donald’ – seems to be oddly effective

I don’t really know how I would go about seeking to deflect attention away from such a wide variety of allegations – although the current approach, which seems to involve denying everything and saying “Donald is going to do Donald” – seems to be oddly effective. But, perhaps something a bit more baroque might be fun.

Recently, a Chinese zoo was forced to go the record to deny that one of its bears was a man in a bear suit. Perhaps Trump’s people should claim that he is not criminally responsible, as he is a bear in a man suit. I suspect that, even then, his core constituency would still vote for him.

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who’s always on the offensive

I see that Harry Kane is in percussions with Bayern Munich about leaving London to join the German giants. If it happens, Tottingham Hotpot fans will find it a bitter spill to wallow. But I hope he and his family are happy in their new life in Bayern.

It’s not always easy for players to anaesthetise theirselves to a new city. When I left Aberdeen for Hearts, I never really settled there. We moved to Edinburgh in the August, in the middle of the fridge festival, so it was a bit of a culture shock. Especially for my Melody. She was brung up in Sheddocksley, and they don’t have no culture there at all.

But mostly what put me off and brung my stint in Auld Creaky to a premarital end was the Edinburgh smell. In fact, Hot Weetabix still makes me cowk.

Watching the Lionesseses against Nigeria earlier in the week, I found myself thinking how much woman’s football has come on. The bar is probably still shaking after the shot the Nigerian number 2, Ashleigh Plumptre, dinged off it! Old Kenny’s not seen a strike like that since Scott McKenna hammered one in past the Killie goalie from 40 yards.

Then, England midfielder Lauren James got her jotters for stamping on her opposite number. Watching the game with my pal Dunter Duncan, we was both stunned and shocked; shocked and stunned. “A sending off for violent conduct!” I says. “Dunter, the women’s game has finally arrived.”

@FlyingPigNews

More from Columnists

Yvie 60th birthday cake was a work of art.
Yvie Burnett: I may have turned 60, but I'm not growing old gracefully
The grouse shooting season officially begins on August 12 (Image: Agent Wolf/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: On the Glorious Twelfth, let's protect glorious work of grouse moor managers
Anastatia Mayers and her mum Keisha were among the private astronauts during Virgin Galactic's first space tourism flight on Thursday. Image: Virgin Galactic/PA Wire.
What A Week: Driving through 'crystal maze' in Aberdeen and a trip into space
Youth gangs are turning Union Square into a 'hostile and dangerous' place. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: Union Square louts need dealt with before it becomes a no-go zone
Sadly, space designated for people with mobility issues isn't always made available (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: We could easily make life easier for people with physical disabilities and…
David Baddiel has expressed an interest in writing a book about the male gaze (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Maaate, David Baddiel's brand of unchecked entitlement will always get in the…
The SNP has faced criticism for spending taxpayer money on VIP facilities for former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Deadline News/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Some Holyrood civil servant expenses are justified - many others are beyond…
Could watching Hamilton leave Humza Yousaf feeling like the wily George Washington to Douglas Ross’s foolish King George?
James Millar: Who will be in 'the room where it happens' after general election?
Carrie Fisher and her dog, Gary, pictured in June 2016 (Image: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Jarring way female celebrities are treated in life and death should be…
Prince William poses for photos with members of the public while on a tour of the Tillydrone Community Campus in Aberdeen during June (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Iain Maciver: Does the Prince and Great Steward of Scotland have to wear a…