Controversial holiday home plans for historic Moray fishing bothy poised to be refused for second time

The plans, which were submitted last August, have divided the community with more than 200 objections.

By Lauren Taylor
Planned development at the Millie Bothy has been recommended for refusal next week. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Planned development at the Millie Bothy has been recommended for refusal next week. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Controversial plans to transform a historic fishing bothy into a holiday home are expected to be refused for a second time.

The Millie Bothy, which is thought to have been used for salmon fishing in the 19th Century, stands stoically in a clearing around 250ft away from the beach.

Agents Aurora Planning submitted a scaled-back application to transform the derelict building into a holiday home last year.

This is the third time an application has been made on behalf of the Urquhart family – who owns the stone bothy – dividing the community.

There have been 264 objections, while 37 comments have been submitted in support of the plans.

Now, the holiday home has been recommended for refusal again, despite the changes made to the plans, ahead of a planning meeting next Tuesday.

The crumbling Millie Bothy in the Roseisle forest. The building has no roof and one of its walls has completely fallen down.
The Millie Bothy has been at the centre of controversy over plans to convert it into a holiday home. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Millie Bothy holiday home dubbed ‘not appropriate’

Moray Council’s development and building standards manager Beverley Smith said in a report to councillors the proposal goes against two separate planning policies, the National Planning Framework as well as the Moray Local Development Plan 2020.

She added: “Given the special qualities of this locality in terms of seclusion and naturalness it is not appropriate to introduce tourist accommodation in this location in the form of the redeveloped bothy.

“The woodland experiences a high level of recreational use and creating an area within where privacy is implied would be incongruous with the public access enjoyed at present.”

She explained the proposal does not meet accessibility requirements for disabled people and fails to demonstrate an adequate water supply.

Concerns were also raised about the impact on surrounding wildlife, coastal erosion, and climate change.

A drawing of the planned conversion to the Millie Bothy. It shows the building has been revamped using existing stones and a slate roof.
An artist’s impression of the conversion plans for Millie Bothy. Image: Colin Armstrong Architects / Moray Council.

Controversy surrounding holiday home plans

Aurora Planning said the Millie Bothy would be rebuilt using reclaimed stone with a natural slate roof.

Solar lights are intended to be used as well as a compostable toilet.

Access to the site would be through the existing forestry access, parking would be available and a new pedestrian footpath has been proposed.

A borehole had been drilled and was intended to supply the bothy with water, however, the chemical sample and yield results were never provided.

A clearing in the forest where a borehole has been drilled into the ground to investigate the water supply for the Millie Bothy.
The borehole was described as “investigatory”. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Objectors raised concerns about the impact of the proposals on the natural environment and wildlife, as well as the increase in tourism in the area. Some were worried the designs would not fit the environment, while others wanted to see the history of the bothy preserved.

Locals were also concerned to see works being carried out around the remains of the bothy earlier this year. Those using the forest on a daily basis reported seeing JCB machinery in the clearing, as well as the felling of trees and removal of bushes.

Moray Council issued a temporary stop notice on the site after reports of works being carried out without planning permission in February.

An enforcement notice and further stop notice were served on the applicant in March – which the report states is “due to the council’s request to cease work being ignored”.

When the original plans to restore and convert the bothy into an office and build 10 self-catering holiday units alongside it were thrown out, owners appealed to the Scottish Government.

However, the government refused to overturn the decision due to concerns about the impact on dolphins.

You can view the planning documents here.

[[title]]