The best of Scottish on offer at The Esslemont for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The best of Scottish on offer at The Esslemont for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Fish tapas and haggis bon bons delight in the historic venue.

One of the most popular dishes on the tapas menu, haggis bon bons. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson
One of the most popular dishes on the tapas menu, haggis bon bons. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson
By Lindsay Bruce

If at first the concept of Scottish tapas seems like a contradiction, prepare to change your mind at The Esslemont during Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

With three small plates for £25, or four for £30 you’ll be able to sample the very best of Scots fayre reimagined.

Interior combines nostalgic and modern touches

With a nod to The Esslemont’s past, as part of what was once the flagship department store on Union Street, the restaurant is reminiscent of a scene from Mr Selfridge.

Located a stone’s throw from Marischal Square, the rich blue-grey and gold interior, with dressmakers’ mannequins and brass-handled drawers, offers a nostalgic juxtaposition from the glass and steel of the Granite City’s newest buildings.

The Esslemont, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson

Attention to detail is also evident at The Esslemont; everything from monogrammed water decanters to attentive staff set us up for what promised to be a top dining experience.

But what about the food?

Tapas galore

There are 12 dishes to choose from in The Esslemont’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week offering. Split into three sections you can pick from meat, fish or veggie tapas.

Venison meatballs and smoked ham hock croquettes are among the meatier options, however, my mum and I both opted for haggis bon bons which came with Glenfiddich whisky and Arran grain mustard mayonnaise.

Haggis bon bons, part of the Aberdeen Restaurant Week tapas menu at The Esslemont. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson

Perfectly crisp on the outside, the warm, lightly spiced haggis in the inside, was melt in the mouth. Three bon bons felt like a small portion but coupled with the rich mayo they proved to be both filling and moreish all at once.

The recommended seafood and veggie options

Fans of seafood, we were keen to sample as many of the fish tapas dishes as we could. Between us we chose Shetland mussels, tempura king prawns and Peterhead smoked haddock bites. For an additional £3, scallops were also available.

Served with red pepper pesto and spring onions, the prawns were as delicious as they sound. The batter was delicate and crisp and the prawns juicy, perfectly paired with the pesto to leave us wanting more.

Tempura prawns and red pesto. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson

On a bed of rocket, parmesan and pomegranate were four smoked haddock bites. Decadently and distinctively smoked, the moist, flaky chunks were scrumptious. The pomegranate was a needed accompaniment, however, to cut through the saltiness of the fish. I’d order this again and again.

Peterhead smoked haddock with pomegranate and rocket. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson

The stand out of the fish tapas dishes were the mussels.

A generous portion was served in a deep bowl of creamy gremolata sauce with a thick slice of The Bread Guy’s sourdough bread.

Shetland mussels with sourdough bread. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson

Perfectly cooked, the mussels were sweet and salty to the taste. The citrus zest of the gremolata had my mouth watering with every spoonful and I was glad of the bread to mop up every last drop of it.

Keen to try a veggie option I ordered oven baked coconut crusted tofu with pineapple in a curry sauce. Brie croquettes, whipped goat cheese bruschetta and spiced red pepper hummus were also options.

Curried coconut crusted tofu, top, and haddock, bottom. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson

While the tiny cubes of charred pineapple were delicious, and the sauce warming and aromatic, I would have liked more of the toasted coconut to form a crunchy crust.

The verdict

With outstanding service, exceptional Scottish produce and value for money, The Esslemont’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week offering won’t disappoint.

A nod to history at The Esslemont, Aberdeen. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson

It’s the perfect venue for a grown-up night out or a special occasion without breaking the bank.

You can view the full ARW tapas menu here.

Information

A: 38 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BD

W: www.theesslemont.co.uk

Price: Three small plates for £25, or four for £30

More from Food and Drink

Head to Captains Table for fantastic views and homemade food in Findhorn. Image supplied by Captains Table.
Restaurant review: Captain's Table at Findhorn offers unbeatable views and community spirit
Aberdeen's new Cookie Cult shop has taken the city by storm - along with many other food and drink businesses (Image: Cookie Cult)
The Voice of the North: Big appetite for food and drink ventures across north…
Sharing board and cocktails at Under the Hammer for Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
If cheese boards and cocktails are your thing, get yourself to Under the Hammer…
The beer being poured ahead of the tasting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
We tried blue beer from Westhill Service Station - another round, or down the…
Some of the food available at Resident X during Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Biscoff burger, anyone? Choose from this (and much more) at Resident X this Aberdeen…
Family at table in restaurant for Aberdeen Restaurant Week.
Dig in to tasty deals at Aberdeen Restaurant Week August 2023
The Coffee Apothecary, Udny.
Disloyalty Card: 6 north-east cafes team up for new scheme that rewards unfaithful customers
Domino's will be opening its doors in Dyce next week. Image: Supplied.
Domino's to open in Dyce next week - here's when you can grab a…
Image: Charlotte Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: Expect Scottish food (including butteries) with a twist at The Atrium
Amanda Charles outside her new shop with some of her cookies
A sneak peek inside the first-ever Aberdeen Cookie Cult shop ahead of its opening…