The best of Scottish on offer at The Esslemont for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

If at first the concept of Scottish tapas seems like a contradiction, prepare to change your mind at The Esslemont during Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

With three small plates for £25, or four for £30 you’ll be able to sample the very best of Scots fayre reimagined.

Interior combines nostalgic and modern touches

With a nod to The Esslemont’s past, as part of what was once the flagship department store on Union Street, the restaurant is reminiscent of a scene from Mr Selfridge.

Located a stone’s throw from Marischal Square, the rich blue-grey and gold interior, with dressmakers’ mannequins and brass-handled drawers, offers a nostalgic juxtaposition from the glass and steel of the Granite City’s newest buildings.

Attention to detail is also evident at The Esslemont; everything from monogrammed water decanters to attentive staff set us up for what promised to be a top dining experience.

But what about the food?

Tapas galore

There are 12 dishes to choose from in The Esslemont’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week offering. Split into three sections you can pick from meat, fish or veggie tapas.

Venison meatballs and smoked ham hock croquettes are among the meatier options, however, my mum and I both opted for haggis bon bons which came with Glenfiddich whisky and Arran grain mustard mayonnaise.

Perfectly crisp on the outside, the warm, lightly spiced haggis in the inside, was melt in the mouth. Three bon bons felt like a small portion but coupled with the rich mayo they proved to be both filling and moreish all at once.

The recommended seafood and veggie options

Fans of seafood, we were keen to sample as many of the fish tapas dishes as we could. Between us we chose Shetland mussels, tempura king prawns and Peterhead smoked haddock bites. For an additional £3, scallops were also available.

Served with red pepper pesto and spring onions, the prawns were as delicious as they sound. The batter was delicate and crisp and the prawns juicy, perfectly paired with the pesto to leave us wanting more.

On a bed of rocket, parmesan and pomegranate were four smoked haddock bites. Decadently and distinctively smoked, the moist, flaky chunks were scrumptious. The pomegranate was a needed accompaniment, however, to cut through the saltiness of the fish. I’d order this again and again.

The stand out of the fish tapas dishes were the mussels.

A generous portion was served in a deep bowl of creamy gremolata sauce with a thick slice of The Bread Guy’s sourdough bread.

Perfectly cooked, the mussels were sweet and salty to the taste. The citrus zest of the gremolata had my mouth watering with every spoonful and I was glad of the bread to mop up every last drop of it.

Keen to try a veggie option I ordered oven baked coconut crusted tofu with pineapple in a curry sauce. Brie croquettes, whipped goat cheese bruschetta and spiced red pepper hummus were also options.

While the tiny cubes of charred pineapple were delicious, and the sauce warming and aromatic, I would have liked more of the toasted coconut to form a crunchy crust.

The verdict

With outstanding service, exceptional Scottish produce and value for money, The Esslemont’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week offering won’t disappoint.

It’s the perfect venue for a grown-up night out or a special occasion without breaking the bank.

You can view the full ARW tapas menu here.

Information

A: 38 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BD

W: www.theesslemont.co.uk

Price: Three small plates for £25, or four for £30