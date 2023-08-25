5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate Aberdeen, Loch Ness 24 and search for Nessie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate Aberdeen, Loch Ness 24 and search for Nessie

Make the most of the last weekend of summer.

By Lauren Robertson
Mock up Loch Ness Monster in Loch Ness.
Nessie could be lurking the deep waters of Loch Ness. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

As it does every year, the last weekend of summer has come around faster than anyone would have hoped.

With autumn officially starting next Friday on September 1, make sure you wave goodbye to summer weekends with one last hoorah.

Nessie hunt

🌟 Just 3 Sleeps Left! 🌙✨Get ready for The Quest Weekend! Adventure awaits. 🏞️🔍 #NessieQuest23Book your tickets for the Premium Tour and Expert Talk | limited availability https://bit.ly/3QOO8lF

Posted by The Loch Ness Centre on Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Have you ever seen unexplainable ripples on the waters of Loch Ness?

The newly revamped Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration to host the biggest surface watch of the loch since Loch Ness Investigation Bureau (LNIB) studied the water in 1972.

The centre is currently looking for budding monster hunters to be involved this Saturday and Sunday. It’s good news for anyone who can’t get to the Highlands because all in-person spots have been filled and all eagle eyes now need to be focused on the live stream at lochness.com. 

Aberdeen Mela

Aberdeen Mela in 2022.
Aberdeen Mela in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Thousands of people are expected to turnout for a celebration of the vibrant cultural diversity in Aberdeen this Sunday.

Aberdeen Mela takes place at Queens Links on Sunday from 12pm to 7pm, with the event free to enjoy. Those who head along will be treated to street food from across the globe, vibrant musical and dance performances and funfair entertainment from Codona’s.

The event is organised by Aberdeen Multicultural Centre, which is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of diverse communities in Aberdeen and the north-east.

Loch Ness 24

Where do you sit on a scale of 7km – 100km plus? Are you aiming for your own personal best or are you working as a team…

Posted by LOCH NESS 24 on Friday, 30 June 2023

Speaking of Loch Ness, if you don’t fancy watching it for signs of Nessie this weekend, why not watch people run laps of it instead?

Loch Ness 24 is an epic endurance race that challenges individuals or teams to do as many laps of the loch as they can in 24 hours. Breaks can be taken between laps so it’s up to participants to work out the best strategy to maximise their distance covered.

Entries are now closed, but you can head along to spectate and cheer on the runners. The race kicks off at 10am on Saturday, with the event village located just north of Dores.

Moray Playhouse

Disney's Cinderella.
Disney’s Cinderella. Image: DISNEY

If you fancy something a little more relaxed this weekend, you’ll love Moray Playhouse‘s Disney 100 celebrations.

Every Saturday at 12pm, the cinema – which dates back to 1932 – has been putting on classic Disney movies for a little slice of nostalgia.

This weekend’s pick is the original animated Cinderella, so it’ll be a fun one to take the kids to if they are used to the remake.

Tickets are available at the cinema in Elgin.

Celebrate Aberdeen

Celebrate Aberdeen in 2022
Celebrate Aberdeen in 2022. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Celebrate Aberdeen showcases the positive impact charities, organisations, sports groups and more have on the people of Aberdeen.

A parade will take place down Union Street on Saturday, starting from 11am, and people are encouraged to go along and celebrate the city.

Last year, around 4,000 people representing 120 organisations marched down the Granite Mile and this year is hoped to be just as colourful.

