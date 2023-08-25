5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate Aberdeen, Loch Ness 24 and search for Nessie

As it does every year, the last weekend of summer has come around faster than anyone would have hoped.

With autumn officially starting next Friday on September 1, make sure you wave goodbye to summer weekends with one last hoorah.

Nessie hunt

🌟 Just 3 Sleeps Left! 🌙✨Get ready for The Quest Weekend! Adventure awaits. 🏞️🔍 #NessieQuest23Book your tickets for the Premium Tour and Expert Talk | limited availability https://bit.ly/3QOO8lF Posted by The Loch Ness Centre on Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Have you ever seen unexplainable ripples on the waters of Loch Ness?

The newly revamped Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration to host the biggest surface watch of the loch since Loch Ness Investigation Bureau (LNIB) studied the water in 1972.

The centre is currently looking for budding monster hunters to be involved this Saturday and Sunday. It’s good news for anyone who can’t get to the Highlands because all in-person spots have been filled and all eagle eyes now need to be focused on the live stream at lochness.com.

Aberdeen Mela

Thousands of people are expected to turnout for a celebration of the vibrant cultural diversity in Aberdeen this Sunday.

Aberdeen Mela takes place at Queens Links on Sunday from 12pm to 7pm, with the event free to enjoy. Those who head along will be treated to street food from across the globe, vibrant musical and dance performances and funfair entertainment from Codona’s.

The event is organised by Aberdeen Multicultural Centre, which is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of diverse communities in Aberdeen and the north-east.

Loch Ness 24

Where do you sit on a scale of 7km – 100km plus? Are you aiming for your own personal best or are you working as a team… Posted by LOCH NESS 24 on Friday, 30 June 2023

Speaking of Loch Ness, if you don’t fancy watching it for signs of Nessie this weekend, why not watch people run laps of it instead?

Loch Ness 24 is an epic endurance race that challenges individuals or teams to do as many laps of the loch as they can in 24 hours. Breaks can be taken between laps so it’s up to participants to work out the best strategy to maximise their distance covered.

Entries are now closed, but you can head along to spectate and cheer on the runners. The race kicks off at 10am on Saturday, with the event village located just north of Dores.

Moray Playhouse

If you fancy something a little more relaxed this weekend, you’ll love Moray Playhouse‘s Disney 100 celebrations.

Every Saturday at 12pm, the cinema – which dates back to 1932 – has been putting on classic Disney movies for a little slice of nostalgia.

This weekend’s pick is the original animated Cinderella, so it’ll be a fun one to take the kids to if they are used to the remake.

Tickets are available at the cinema in Elgin.

Celebrate Aberdeen

Celebrate Aberdeen showcases the positive impact charities, organisations, sports groups and more have on the people of Aberdeen.

A parade will take place down Union Street on Saturday, starting from 11am, and people are encouraged to go along and celebrate the city.

Last year, around 4,000 people representing 120 organisations marched down the Granite Mile and this year is hoped to be just as colourful.