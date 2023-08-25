North Caledonian League: Invergordon eager to kick-start campaign in Football Times Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Caledonian League: Invergordon eager to kick-start campaign in Football Times Cup

Gary Campbell's men are defending champions of the Football Times Cup, and host league champions Loch Ness in their opening round tie on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr after Invergordon's 2022 league title win.

Invergordon manager Gary Campbell insists his side are still getting up to speed as they approach this weekend’s Football Times Cup tie against Loch Ness.

Last season’s winners of the competition, who defeated St Duthus in the final, face a tricky opening round tie when Shane Carling’s league champions make the trip to the Recreation Grounds.

Campbell has lost a number of players during the summer, including Ben Kelly, Jack Mackay, Taylor Sutherland and Charlie MacDonald.

Invergordon FC ‘will be giving it everything’ they’ve got

Having triumphed 4-2 against Golspie Sutherland in their opening league match earlier this month, Campbell insists he is relishing a sustained run of games.

He said: “It’s not ideal, with the amateur season still not even finished.

“It’s an early start for our league.

“We won our first league game before we had a free week, so it has been a bit stop-start.

“We are looking forward to the game – but we are not at full strength, with a few injuries and people on holiday before we get going.

“A few people have moved on to the Highland League, so we have a transition of new players coming in.

“We haven’t had a real run of training to get what we want out of them yet.

“The main aim for us is to get everyone back training together, once they don’t have other games going on elsewhere.

“That will give us a bit of continuity.

“Once we get going, we will see where we are.

“We are the same as everyone else, though – you want to win everything you go into.

“Nothing changes – we will be giving it everything we’ve got.”

Mixture of league and cup action

The winner of the tie will face Clachnacuddin reserves in the last-eight, after they received a bye due to Orkney opting not to enter the competition.

There are two other first round ties this weekend, with Fort William hosting Golspie Sutherland, who triumphed 2-0 against Thurso on league duty in midweek.

Alness United take on Halkirk United, who defeated St Duthus 2-0 in the other Wednesday league fixture.

Although the full quarter-final line-up has yet to be determined, two last-eight ties have been brought forward. Bonar Bridge host St Duthus, while Inverness Athletic take on Thurso for a semi-final place.

There is also one league encounter this weekend, with Orkney hosting Clach reserves in an 11am kick-off.

