North Caledonian League: Invergordon eager to kick-start campaign in Football Times Cup

Invergordon manager Gary Campbell insists his side are still getting up to speed as they approach this weekend’s Football Times Cup tie against Loch Ness.

Last season’s winners of the competition, who defeated St Duthus in the final, face a tricky opening round tie when Shane Carling’s league champions make the trip to the Recreation Grounds.

Campbell has lost a number of players during the summer, including Ben Kelly, Jack Mackay, Taylor Sutherland and Charlie MacDonald.

Invergordon FC ‘will be giving it everything’ they’ve got

Having triumphed 4-2 against Golspie Sutherland in their opening league match earlier this month, Campbell insists he is relishing a sustained run of games.

He said: “It’s not ideal, with the amateur season still not even finished.

“It’s an early start for our league.

“We won our first league game before we had a free week, so it has been a bit stop-start.

“We are looking forward to the game – but we are not at full strength, with a few injuries and people on holiday before we get going.

⚫️ NEXT MATCH ⚫️ Our next match is in @TheFitbaTimes Cup, we travel to the Recreation Ground in Invergordon. 🏆 THE FOOTBALL TIMES CUP

📍 INVERGORDON

🏟️ THE RECREATION GROUND

⏰ 14:00 KICK OFF We hope to see you there. 👀#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/ZSPo1hUvaT — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) August 23, 2023

“A few people have moved on to the Highland League, so we have a transition of new players coming in.

“We haven’t had a real run of training to get what we want out of them yet.

“The main aim for us is to get everyone back training together, once they don’t have other games going on elsewhere.

“That will give us a bit of continuity.

“Once we get going, we will see where we are.

“We are the same as everyone else, though – you want to win everything you go into.

“Nothing changes – we will be giving it everything we’ve got.”

Mixture of league and cup action

The winner of the tie will face Clachnacuddin reserves in the last-eight, after they received a bye due to Orkney opting not to enter the competition.

There are two other first round ties this weekend, with Fort William hosting Golspie Sutherland, who triumphed 2-0 against Thurso on league duty in midweek.

Alness United take on Halkirk United, who defeated St Duthus 2-0 in the other Wednesday league fixture.

FULL TIME SCORES – NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE

Golspie Sutherland 2 v St.Duthus 0

Halkirk United 2 v Thurso 0 (7.30 p.m)#NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/2gTZKm2hP6 — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) August 23, 2023

Although the full quarter-final line-up has yet to be determined, two last-eight ties have been brought forward. Bonar Bridge host St Duthus, while Inverness Athletic take on Thurso for a semi-final place.

There is also one league encounter this weekend, with Orkney hosting Clach reserves in an 11am kick-off.