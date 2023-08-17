Join the biggest search for Nessie in 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Join the biggest search for Nessie in 50 years

People from around the world can join the biggest watch for the Loch Ness Monster in 50 years next weekend.

By Lauren Taylor
The biggest hunt for Nessie in 50 years will take place next weekend. Image: Loch Ness Centre.
The biggest hunt for Nessie in 50 years will take place next weekend. Image: Loch Ness Centre.

If you’ve always dreamed of hunting down Nessie, now is your chance.

The biggest surface watch to find the Loch Ness Monster in more than 50 years is taking place next weekend – and you could be a part of it.

The Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration, an independent and voluntary research team, to search the waters for the legend starting on August 26.

Now they’ve made a final call for monster hunters from around the world to join them.

A shadowy image thought to be Nessie captured the world’s attention. Image: AP/Shutterstock.

Throughout the weekend, eagle-eyed members of the public will be tasked with keeping a close watch over the loch for any breaks in the water, movements, or even a rare sighting of the famous inhabitant.

Surveying equipment that has never been used on Loch Ness will be utilised to uncover the secrets of the mysterious waters.

Drones using infrared cameras will capture thermal images from the water, and a hydrophone will detect acoustic signals – such as Nessie-like calls – from under the surface.

How big is Nessie? How old? Here’s everything you need to know about Loch Ness’s famous resident

Join the quest from home

But, for those who cannot make it to the shores of the loch, several cameras have been set up, meaning people from all over the world can take part in the quest to catch a glimpse of Nessie.

A picture of a cloudy sky with Loch Ness.
Could it be that the legend lives on beyond the tranquil, scenic waters of the loch? Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Budding monster hunters can capture a screenshot direct from the wildlife cameras, as well as zoom in to get a better look, so they can share their findings.

The surface watch is the biggest of its kind since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau studied the Loch in 1972.

Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “The interest in our weekend of activities has been fantastic, and to see how people from all around the world are still fascinated by the story of the Loch and Nessie.

Paul Nixon, general manager, outside the Loch Ness Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We want anyone in the world to be able to help, which is why we are looking for budding monster hunters from anywhere to log in to the live stream of the Loch over the weekend and see if they spot anything mysterious.

“We can’t wait to see what we find.”

Join in on the quest by signing up online.

