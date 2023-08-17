Join the biggest search for Nessie in 50 years

If you’ve always dreamed of hunting down Nessie, now is your chance.

The biggest surface watch to find the Loch Ness Monster in more than 50 years is taking place next weekend – and you could be a part of it.

The Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration, an independent and voluntary research team, to search the waters for the legend starting on August 26.

Now they’ve made a final call for monster hunters from around the world to join them.

Throughout the weekend, eagle-eyed members of the public will be tasked with keeping a close watch over the loch for any breaks in the water, movements, or even a rare sighting of the famous inhabitant.

Surveying equipment that has never been used on Loch Ness will be utilised to uncover the secrets of the mysterious waters.

Drones using infrared cameras will capture thermal images from the water, and a hydrophone will detect acoustic signals – such as Nessie-like calls – from under the surface.

Join the quest from home

But, for those who cannot make it to the shores of the loch, several cameras have been set up, meaning people from all over the world can take part in the quest to catch a glimpse of Nessie.

Budding monster hunters can capture a screenshot direct from the wildlife cameras, as well as zoom in to get a better look, so they can share their findings.

The surface watch is the biggest of its kind since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau studied the Loch in 1972.

Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “The interest in our weekend of activities has been fantastic, and to see how people from all around the world are still fascinated by the story of the Loch and Nessie.

“We want anyone in the world to be able to help, which is why we are looking for budding monster hunters from anywhere to log in to the live stream of the Loch over the weekend and see if they spot anything mysterious.

“We can’t wait to see what we find.”

Join in on the quest by signing up online.