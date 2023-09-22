11 activities to try out during the September holiday weekend

It’s always nice to relax during a long weekend, but why not take advantage of the September holiday weekend and explore what’s on offer around the north and north-east?

Complete the tour around Old Aberdeen

Celebrate the north-east’s most innovative thinkers, scientists, explorers and writers whilst embarking on a (free) guided tour around the cobbled roads of Old Aberdeen.

Old Aberdeen is enriched with culture. Home to the 14th century St Machar’s Cathedral and stunning Kings College quad, Scot Free Tours will unveil the peculiar, and mostly unknown, history of Aberdeen.

Get Active by the pool

There are several fantastic Get Active facilities based in Aberdeen. All of them offer a range of services for all ages and skillsets and have scheduled classes as well as open sessions for those looking for a more leisurely activity.

Whether you are looking to go for a swim or want to work out at the gym there are a range of facilities to choose from.

Further information about timetables, venues and opening times can be found via the Sport Aberdeen website.

Jump around at Jump In

Jump In is the “ultimate bouncing fun” for all youngsters.

There are also around 21 activities to complete at their clip and climb centre, encouraging visitors to scale new heights and challenge themselves.

The popular inflatable venue hosts a number of sessions such as an Open Jump, Toddler Takeover and a Sunset Session.

Hit a strike at Rollerbowl

Arcades were all the rave back in the day and Rollerbowl is determined to retain the retro fad. Between the 24-lane bowling alley, arcade machines and pool tables, there is plenty to do for everyone at this Inverness-based venue.

Rollerbowl also caters to special occasions and private functions such as birthday parties, work night outs and festive parties.

To book a lane, contact 01463 235100 or visit their website.

Lock in tickets for Peterhead Prison Museum

Travel back in time through the eerie halls of this turbulent prison of its time. Peterhead Prison originally opened in 1888 and closed in 2013 before being refurbished into a museum in 2016.

The immersive experience takes visitors through more than 100 years of history and not all of it pleasant. Explore the grounds at your own pace while learning the ins-and-outs of prison life, including the infamous 1987 siege.

Tickets can be booked online.

Go rogue at Wildwoodz Adventure Park

Dubbed ‘the Highlands most exciting day out”, Wildwoodz Adventure Park, which is a few miles outside of Inverness, features world-class paintball, axe throwing, lasertag and archery with high quality equipment provided on-site.

The Highlands venue also offers their services to function hires, so why not channel your inner Bear Grylls and celebrate a birthday in style at Wildwoodz?

For further enquiries, contact 0381 622220 or visit their website.

Raise a glass at a distillery

Whether that’s The Glenlivet Distillery or Royal Lochnagar Distillery, the north and north-east is home to some of the country’s finest distilleries. Learn all about how your favourite whiskies, gins and more are made in the renowned venues; sip away on tasters to find the perfect bevvy for an evening with friends; and don’t forget to take a bottle home with you.

See the animals at Farm Stop

Take the entire family out to explore the stunning coastline of Aberdeenshire and head out to Farm Stop, at Portlethen, for the day.

An experience at the family-friendly farm lets people get up close to pet, cuddle, feed and brush a huge range of animals such as sheep, goats, pigs and chickens – and they can’t wait to say hello.

To book a slot, visit their website.

Stroll around the park

Get those steps in morning, noon and night at your local park, or venture further afield with a picnic in hand and make a day of it.

Weekend activities aren’t always about splashing the cash and adding a daily park adventure to the itinerary means everyone can get involved and have fun – even the dog!

Learn more about the Maritime Museum

The Maritime Museum shares Aberdeen’s long-standing history with the sea through tales of trading and shipbuilding to modern culture like offshore energy and the city’s position as a lead in the global energy transition.

Admission to the museum is free of charge and displays and exhibits are arranged over four floors, so there is plenty to keep visitors occupied during their day.

Hit a bullseye at Hatchet Harry’s

Axe-throwing sounds like a fun and exciting way to blow off some steam. Tap into your competitive side and learn tips and tricks to perfect your axe-throwing skills.

Hatchet Harry’s in Aberdeen caters to groups from two all the way up to 66 and offers both private and group throwing sessions.

It’s not your average weekend activity, but that’s what makes it all the more enjoyable.

Book now via their website.