Home Lifestyle

11 things to keep you busy in and around Ellon and Peterhead

Peterhead Prison Museum and seal spotting will keep you occupied this weekend.

By Jenna Scott
Explore a history of the infamous prison. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Explore a history of the infamous prison. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

From old prisons to stunning gardens, there is more than enough activities to keep you busy in and around Ellon and Peterhead.

Take a trip to Haddo House

Head out to Haddo House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

This Palladian style estate has been one of the north-east’s most popular attractions for decades. Once home to the Gordon family for more than 400 years, Haddo House now welcomes over 220,000 visitors every year.

There’s always something for everyone at Haddo. From their vibrant terraced gardens to their guided tours, visitors will have their itinerary’s packed.

Explore Forvie National Nature Reserve

Climb the dunes and visit the seals. Image: Unknown.

Forvie National Nature Reserve is known to have some of Britain’s biggest sand dunes for anyone eager to take on the challenge.

It also has an impressive amount of bird life that have found a home at the reserve, including a breeding colony of eiders, four species of breeding terns and wildfowl and waders.

Admire the Ellon Castle Garden

For centuries, these gardens, laid out in 1717, have grown into a stunning tranquil space situated in the heart of Ellon and is believed to have one of the UK’s finest collection of ancient yew trees – these are estimated to be more than 500 years old.

The gardens were once a hidden gem, tucked away in the historical Ellon Castle; but in 2014, the local community were gifted the garden.

Snap a photo at Pitmedden Gardens

Stunning gardens. Image: Bill McIntosh.

The Pitmedden Gardens has more than 30,000 bedding plants making up the vibrant colours across the parterres, made up of complex patterns.

There are also almost six miles of sculptures and hedges to explore as well as a woodland area around the garden, with a waymarked pathway, for guests to venture out to.

Along with an orchard made up of various fruit trees, the Pitmedden Gardens is a perfect aesthetic for those Instagram worthy photos, and have those followers envious.

Make a splash at Collieston Harbour and Beach

Quiet and quaint. Image: Kevin Emslie.

There’s a lovely, serene little beach hidden over in Collieston.

It’s quiet enough that you may be lucky to have the whole beach to yourself, making it an ideal place to clear your head and unwind after a strenuous week.

Watch the waves crash in the distance whilst dipping your toes into the cool water, and why not take along some snacks and make a day out of it?

Venture out to Slains Castle

Visit the place that inspired Dracula’s backdrop. Jim Irvine.

Visit the iconic landmark that reputedly inspired the setting behind Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The castle sits close to the cliff edge, so visitors must stick to the allocated paths and refrain from climbing on the castle.

Fans of The Crown will also recognise the castle, which is close to Cruden Bay, as a stand-in for the Castle of Mey, where the Queen Mother would retreat in Scotland.

Newburgh Beach and Dunes

Seals will be lining up on the shore. Image: Shutterstock.

Tackle the sand dunes at the Ythan River after exploring the Forvie National Nature Reserve.

Many lucky visitors will spot the resident seals – a colony of around 400 reside on the shores – lazing around from the banks.

Tour Brewdog in Ellon

Grab a beer. Image: Kath Flannery.

There’s a wide variety of things to do at Brewdog such as grabbing a bite to eat to touring the brewery, or celebrating your pup with a special Dog Pawtie.

This popular establishment has a great menu as well as themes throughout the week like Vegan Mondays and Wings Wednesday, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

To book a table, visit their website.

Cycle the Formartine and Buchan Way

Get the bikes out the shed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Formartine and Buchan Way has been branded as one of Scotland’s Great Trails. It is accessible for people of all skillsets, whether that be walkers, cyclists and horse-riders.

This route takes users across an impressive 53 miles from Peterhead, through to Ellon and out to the former railway line that links from Dyce.

It is also very well signposted and reasonably flat, so it won’t be too difficult to make your way around.

See the sights from the Bullers o’Buchan

Look at the view. Image: Shutterstock.

This collapsed sea cave is an incredible landmark along the coast of Aberdeenshire.

Watch as the waves crash through the archway from a spectacular vantage point that lets you catch sight of the many seabirds in the area, including puffins, kittiwakes, guillemots and razorbills depending on the season.  There is a narrow clifftop coastal path, so if you decide to follow it, it is advised that you exercise caution.

Peterhead Prison Museum

Peterhead Prison Museum. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

This popular attraction is well worth a visit. Formerly the site of one of Scotland’s most notorious jails, it operated as a prison between 1888 and 2013.

Learn all about what prison life was like as well as hearing about the experiences of the the officers.

Walk the halls of the former prison during the tour which includes an audio headset.

