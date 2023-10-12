Still Game star Jane McCarry to take to the stage in Aberdeen and Inverness in Misty’s Magical Adventure

Jane McCarry is taking a break from rehearsals for Misty’s Magical Adventure, a brand new show, which has been written specially for little ones.

Written by the ever-popular Alan McHugh – who also writes and stars in the His Majesty’s Theatre panto in Aberdeen every year, it’s a colourful, musical show full of effects, puppetry and humour. It sees Misty the Dragon protecting the lovely Princess Dragonette from the evil Chillblain, who has frozen Dragonette’s parents in an attempt to take the throne before she comes of age.

This is for the really little ones from the age of three, not a panto which tends to have humour for all ages. In Jane’s experience though, this is the toughest audience you can perform to.

“Oh you know all about it if they don’t like it,” says Jane. “There’s no being polite here! But if they do like it, there’s nothing like it. They are absolutely engaged and they really believe. I’ve always been involved in theatre for children and panto, and I know it really needs to capture their imaginations.

This show has been written and designed to do all of that.”

‘Making sure the character has a life of its own’

Long before Jane was ageing up to play the lovable Isa in Still Game, she was working up close with children’s audiences.

“Throughout my 20s I was with companies like Baldy Bane. It was really bonding, but you’re constantly thinking on your feet. You never knew when a wee one might do a wee wee or get scared at the most unlikely things.”

Learning new skills is also something that Jane loves about children’s theatre, saying it’s why she became an actor in the first place.

There’s no lack of education with Misty’s Magical Adventure.

“Well, we’re trying to learn all the new songs and get the harmonies perfect, but also learning all the lines while holding a puppet and making sure that its character has a life of its own.”

Jane has been looking closely at shows like Avenue Q, but also skilled ventriloquists to try and pick up some skills and refine that puppetry.

Reunited with former co-star

“The puppet really needs to feel alive to the audience. For me it’s strange because so much of my performance always happens in eye connection with the audience, but here I have to think about it for both of us. And also eye connection with the puppet!”

It has been a busy time for Jane. She had the chance to dress up in Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s spectacular outdoor Wind In The Willows.

Jane is playing three roles, and is still performing with several of her Still Game co-stars. When the run of Misty’s Magical Adventure is over, she has a pantomime to look forward to.

“Just give me a chance to dress up in costumes and play characters and I’m happy. I’ve always felt much more alive in stage than filming TV.”

In Misty’s Magical Adventure Jane also has the chance to reunite with Ross Allan, her former co-star in the CBeebies’ show Me Too, with the cast rounded out by Kim Shepherd.

‘So many interactive moments’ in Misty’s Magical Adventure coming to Aberdeen and Inverness

When it came to a caring, warm actor to play the dragon, Jane was always the number one choice of producer Alan Mackintosh, who said that her performance as Granny Murray in Me Too always stayed with him and he knew that she was the ideal protector of the Princess.

Jane said: “There is so much colour and so many lovely interactive moments to keep the little ones excited. I’m so glad we’re going around the country with the show too.”

Misty’s Magical Adventure is at Inverness, Eden Court Theatre, October 18 at 11am and 2.30pm at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on October 24. Tickets from mistyontour.com