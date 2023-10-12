Still Game star Jane McCarry to take to the stage in Aberdeen and Inverness in Misty’s Magical Adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Still Game star Jane McCarry to take to the stage in Aberdeen and Inverness in Misty’s Magical Adventure

Misty’s Magical Adventure will head to Eden Court Theatre and the Tivoli

By Lorraine Wilson
Jane McCarry on a road surrounded by trees
Jane McCarry is known for her role as Isa in Still Game.

Jane McCarry is taking a break from rehearsals for Misty’s Magical Adventure, a brand new show, which has been written specially for little ones.

Written by the ever-popular Alan McHugh – who also writes and stars in the His Majesty’s Theatre panto in Aberdeen every year, it’s a colourful, musical show full of effects, puppetry and humour. It sees Misty the Dragon protecting the lovely Princess Dragonette from the evil Chillblain, who has frozen Dragonette’s parents in an attempt to take the throne before she comes of age.

This is for the really little ones from the age of three, not a panto which tends to have humour for all ages. In Jane’s experience though, this is the toughest audience you can perform to.

A promotional image for Misty's Magical Adventure which is headed to Aberdeen and Inverness.
Misty’s Magical Adventure is headed to Aberdeen and Inverness. Supplied by Lorraine Wilson.

“Oh you know all about it if they don’t like it,” says Jane. “There’s no being polite here! But if they do like it, there’s nothing like it. They are absolutely engaged and they really believe. I’ve always been involved in theatre for children and panto, and I know it really needs to capture their imaginations.

This show has been written and designed to do all of that.”

‘Making sure the character has a life of its own’

Long before Jane was ageing up to play the lovable Isa in Still Game, she was working up close with children’s audiences.

“Throughout my 20s I was with companies like Baldy Bane. It was really bonding, but you’re constantly thinking on your feet. You never knew when a wee one might do a wee wee or get scared at the most unlikely things.”

Learning new skills is also something that Jane loves about children’s theatre, saying it’s why she became an actor in the first place.

Jane McCarry holding a wand with a star on the end hopping on one leg
Jane McCarry is known for her role as Isa in Still Game. Supplied by Lorraine Wilson.

There’s no lack of education with Misty’s Magical Adventure.

“Well, we’re trying to learn all the new songs and get the harmonies perfect, but also learning all the lines while holding a puppet and making sure that its character has a life of its own.”

Jane has been looking closely at shows like Avenue Q, but also skilled ventriloquists to try and pick up some skills and refine that puppetry.

Reunited with former co-star

“The puppet really needs to feel alive to the audience. For me it’s strange because so much of my performance always happens in eye connection with the audience, but here I have to think about it for both of us. And also eye connection with the puppet!”

It has been a busy time for Jane. She had the chance to dress up in Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s spectacular outdoor Wind In The Willows.

Jane McCarry and Ross Allan star in costume for Misty's Magical Adventure which will be in Aberdeen and Inverness
Jane McCarry and CBeebies star Ross Allan star in Misty’s Magical Adventure which is headed to Aberdeen and Inverness. Supplied by Lorraine Wilson.

Jane is playing three roles, and is still performing with several of her Still Game co-stars. When the run of Misty’s Magical Adventure is over, she has a pantomime to look forward to.

“Just give me a chance to dress up in costumes and play characters and I’m happy. I’ve always felt much more alive in stage than filming TV.”

In Misty’s Magical Adventure Jane also has the chance to reunite with Ross Allan, her former co-star in the CBeebies’ show Me Too, with the cast rounded out by Kim Shepherd.

‘So many interactive moments’ in Misty’s Magical Adventure coming to Aberdeen and Inverness

When it came to a caring, warm actor to play the dragon, Jane was always the number one choice of producer Alan Mackintosh, who said that her performance as Granny Murray in Me Too always stayed with him and he knew that she was the ideal protector of the Princess.

Jane said: “There is so much colour and so many lovely interactive moments to keep the little ones excited. I’m so glad we’re going around the country with the show too.”

Misty’s Magical Adventure is at Inverness, Eden Court Theatre, October 18 at 11am and 2.30pm at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on October 24. Tickets from mistyontour.com

Jane in character as Isa from Still Game.

