Hannah Stewart says she has ‘big boots to fill’ as she embraces taking on Aberdeen Women captaincy

Newly-appointed Aberdeen Women captain Hannah Stewart hopes to make the team proud as she prepares to lead them for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old forward has been given the armband for the rest of the campaign, with club captain Nadine Hanssen unable to play due to being pregnant.

Stewart skippered the Dons for the first time on Sunday – a 5-2 win over Motherwell – and says the opportunity to lead the side for the rest of the season is an honour.

She said: “We’re all delighted for Nadine, Kelle and Romeo. It’s great news for them.

“Nadine will still be around the team and I said when I got the armband that I have got big boots to fill. For me personally it’s a really proud moment to be able to captain these girls.

“I wasn’t expecting to be named captain because there are a lot of leaders in this team and any one of them could have been given the armband.

“For Clint (Lancaster) to pick me, it’s a real honour and, hopefully, I can do myself and the team proud.”

The 5-2 win over Motherwell at K-Park ended Aberdeen’s five-game losing streak and Stewart hopes they can build on it when they return to action on November 16 against Partick Thistle.

The Dons currently sit seventh in the SWPL table with 15 points from 11 games.

Aberdeen Women’s Hannah Stewart: ‘It was a massive win’

Stewart said: “It was a massive win and a massive three points. These are the teams that are going to be around us, so we need to be taking points off them.

“You can see from our performances week in and week out that we haven’t dwelled on the last result because we trust in the way we play – and we play really good football.

“Although the last few games before Motherwell we didn’t get the results we wanted there were good signs in the performances.

“It was just about keeping believing in the way we play and the results will come. We got the result against Motherwell and have some important games to come, so we need to stay focused and keep working hard.”