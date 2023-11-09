Hannah Stewart says she has ‘big boots to fill’ as she embraces taking on Aberdeen Women captaincy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Hannah Stewart says she has ‘big boots to fill’ as she embraces taking on Aberdeen Women captaincy

The forward will captain the Dons for the rest of the season with club skipper Nadine Hanssen unable to play due to being pregnant.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women players Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates with Nadine Hanssen, right, after scoring.
Hannah Stewart, left, will captain Aberdeen Women for the rest of the season with Nadine Hanssen, right, out due to being pregnant. Image: Shutterstock.

Newly-appointed Aberdeen Women captain Hannah Stewart hopes to make the team proud as she prepares to lead them for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old forward has been given the armband for the rest of the campaign, with club captain Nadine Hanssen unable to play due to being pregnant.

Stewart skippered the Dons for the first time on Sunday – a 5-2 win over Motherwell – and says the opportunity to lead the side for the rest of the season is an honour.

She said: “We’re all delighted for Nadine, Kelle and Romeo. It’s great news for them.

“Nadine will still be around the team and I said when I got the armband that I have got big boots to fill. For me personally it’s a really proud moment to be able to captain these girls.

“I wasn’t expecting to be named captain because there are a lot of leaders in this team and any one of them could have been given the armband.

“For Clint (Lancaster) to pick me, it’s a real honour and, hopefully, I can do myself and the team proud.”

Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart has scored four goals and assisted six in the SWPL this season. Image: Shutterstock.

The 5-2 win over Motherwell at K-Park ended Aberdeen’s five-game losing streak and Stewart hopes they can build on it when they return to action on November 16 against Partick Thistle.

The Dons currently sit seventh in the SWPL table with 15 points from 11 games.

Aberdeen Women’s Hannah Stewart: ‘It was a massive win’

Stewart said: “It was a massive win and a massive three points. These are the teams that are going to be around us, so we need to be taking points off them.

“You can see from our performances week in and week out that we haven’t dwelled on the last result because we trust in the way we play – and we play really good football.

“Although the last few games before Motherwell we didn’t get the results we wanted there were good signs in the performances.

“It was just about keeping believing in the way we play and the results will come. We got the result against Motherwell and have some important games to come, so we need to stay focused and keep working hard.”

