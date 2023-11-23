Philip and Kirsteen restore period property in Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Philip and Kirsteen restore period property in Aberdeen’s west end

Philip and Kirsteen Webb have breathed new life into their stunning Victorian home in Great Western Road.

By Rosemary Lowne
The former B&B in Aberdeen's Great Western Road has been transformed into a wonderful family home.
The former B&B in Aberdeen's Great Western Road has been transformed into a wonderful family home. Image: Alex Hutcheon + Co

Tired and in desperate need of a makeover, Philip Webb and his wife Kirsteen had their work cut out when they purchased a former Bed and Breakfast in Aberdeen’s Great Western Road.

But over the past 13 years, the couple have thrown everything but the kitchen sink into restoring the Victorian granite property into their dream family home.

As the couple and their family prepare to move on to pastures new, Philip reflects on their restoration project.

Kirsteen and Philip Webb have breathed new life into their beautiful Victorian home in Aberdeen’s west end. Image: Philip Webb

408 Great Western Road

Who: Philip Webb, 50, the CEO at TAC Healthcare, his wife Kirsteen, 46, an HR assistant at InHealth, their children Angus, 18, a groundworker at Wm Donald, Lana, 15, who attends Aberdeen Grammar School and their French Bulldog Ivy and their Cocker/Westie Cassie.

What: A Victorian terraced three-storey, six-bedroom granite home which dates back to 1900.

Where: 408 Great Western Road in the west end of Aberdeen.

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“The house was built around 1900 and was previously in operation as a Bed and Breakfast before we purchased it in 2010 and converted it into our family home.

We had been living in a new build house in the Bridge of Don and we moved partly for the school catchment area but mainly because we wanted a house with character and period features which the Victorian granite houses in Aberdeen are famous for.

We had been searching for a long time to find the perfect house as we wanted a property that retained the period features but we also wanted space for the family.

As soon as we stepped into the house and saw the original Victorian tiles and woodwork in the vestibule we knew the house was special.

The striking tiles instantly won Kirsteen and Philip over when they first viewed the property. Image: Alex Hutcheon + Co
How gorgeous are these tiles. Image: Alex Hutcheon + Co

As we walked through the house and saw the original doors, cornicing and fireplaces we decided that we had to have the house but we knew it was going to take a lot of work to make it our family home.

The property has a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and a large ensuite, a further five bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms, a formal sitting room, family/dining room, a large kitchen/dining/family area and a utility room.

There is an additional staircase at the rear of the house which would have been owner’s accommodation which is ideal for a teenager to have their own bedroom with ensuite and sitting room or could be converted into a self-contained granny flat.

The dining/kitchen/family area is ideal for busy family life. Image: Alex Hutcheon + Co
During the summer months the patio doors can be thrown open to enjoy some alfresco dining. Image: Alex Hutcheon + Co

When we moved in we had to remove some of the very small ensuite bathrooms and turn some of the bedrooms into ensuites and a utility room.

We also converted three smaller quite dark rooms into a spacious and bright kitchen/dining/family area so that we had a much nicer family home.

We also stripped the woodwork in vestibule and had the doors dipped so that they were returned to the natural wood finish.

The whole house needed to be redecorated and carpeted after the work was done as it was tired and old when we moved in.

We wanted to create a house that worked for modern living while respecting the historic aspects of the property so that meant picking colours and furniture that worked well in the house.

High ceilings and striking cornicing adds character to the charming lounge. Image: Alex Hutcheon + Co
The period property has striking fireplaces like the one in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

The furniture in the house has come for a variety of local retailers and some of the fixtures came from Awakening Restorations when it used to be in Torry and also Holyrood Architectural Salvage in Edinburgh.

We love the bright spacious rooms that we have as well as the original features that we’ve retained and enhanced.

The bathrooms for everyone are also a huge advantage as it saves any arguments in the morning or evening when we’re getting ready.

We love the house now as we’ve got it just the way we want it and we’re only moving as we are converting a property on Albyn Place from an office back to its original use as a family home.

Watch the world go by from this cosy nook. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co
Enjoy some alfresco dining in this fantastic outdoor space. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Co

We’ve taken all of the things we learned during the work on this house into what we are doing in the new one which has been a much bigger job.

The main thing we’ve done differently this time is doing the work before we move in as any work on an older house creates a huge amount of dust.

My advice for anyone undertaking a similar project would be to make sure that you use recommended contractors who know how a period property should be converted and renovated.

Trawl the internet and reclamation shops and yards to find original pieces as they are become harder to find but are still out there at a reasonable cost.”

408 Great Western Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £525,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation