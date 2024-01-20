Jacqueline Wake Young: Lunchtime low as Aberdeen M&S St Nicholas Street store to close

Well that’s torn it. No more popping out at lunchtime for an M&S Vegetable Samosa and a Mandarin Dessert for me.

Sorry but I need a moment. What do you mean the flagship Marks & Spencer on St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen is to close?

Did no-one tell them it’s right next to my office and when I’m not working remotely it’s the highlight of my day to dive into the food hall for a fancy treat?

I see it as my reward for negotiating all the bus gates and roadworks on the way in.

I take it back what I said about the £23 yule log. You’re right M&S, that’s perfectly reasonable.

And it’s got popping candy on it and everything you say? Sounds yummy. I’m so sorry, my mistake, that’s a bargain.

Now I don’t know why I didn’t buy two when I had the chance. Come back Aberdeen M&S, all is forgiven.

Alright so we’ve never seen eye to eye about that weird olive green you seem to love so much for your clothing lines, but you should know, I’ve always respected you.

Aberdeen M&S saved the day

When my husband needed a really good suit and we only had an hour to find one, you stepped up.

When my mother wanted to treat us all to a few fabulous dinners, it had to be you.

And when I’m looking for a winter coat that will last me a lifetime if I treat it well, you’re my first stop.

You’re more than just another shop, M&S. You are an anchor in a changing retail landscape. You’re expensive, yes, but you’re also reliable, consistent and pleasant.

Aberdeen M&S opened in 1944

It’s hard to believe you would close a store that’s been open since 1944 but the silver lining is that you plan to plough millions into the Union Square branch and make “one of the best in the country”.

I will hold you to this M&S but I’m telling you now that if you don’t put the Veggie Samosas somewhere I can find them quickly while keeping the car engine running outside, I won’t be happy.

Scotland’s biggest snowball fight

I’ll tell you who is happy this week though – my dog. What is it with spaniels and snow? They are nuts for it.

Mine is so snow-obsessed she has taken to standing on the window ledge and crying with excitement as the flurries of white stuff float past.

Yes, the wintry weather poses many problems, but it’s also a lot of fun and that’s why it was so uplifting to see people in Inverurie make the most of it.

On Monday night around 150 people gathered to throw snowballs at each other under floodlights in the town.

It was described as “Scotland’s biggest snowball fight” until the Tuesday when 200 people turned up for round two.

The community event took place at Strathburn Park next to Garioch Sports Centre with people of all ages joining in the fun.

The Press and Journal was there to capture the action and while the temperatures may have been below zero, the lively images brought warmth and cheer.

These stories provided some levity in a week that started with a day so depressing it has been given the title Blue Monday.

Sometimes it’s helpful to give a thing a name so that we know how to manage it.

For example, we put together a list of feel-good feature films to watch on Blue Monday.

Is Blue Monday a marketing trick?

However our James Wyllie pointed out that Blue Monday is exploited by some companies flogging everything from Vitamin D to holidays, and indeed is thought to have been devised by a travel firm.

I was pretty furious as I read more revelations in the piece, until I got to the bit about even pets being in the marketing cross hairs.

Apparently one pet insurance firm sent out a cautionary tale about the chances of furry friends getting depressed if their owners are down in the dumps on Blue Monday.

It’s hard to take such a warning seriously when you’re singing along to Mamma Mia! (Number 3 on our film list) while watching a sprocker spaniel trying to catch snowflakes from behind a triple-glazed window.