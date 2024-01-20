Caley Thistle’s David Carson eyes more big Scottish Cup moments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s David Carson eyes more big Scottish Cup moments

Seeing off Lowland League Broomhill is forefront of the Inverness midfielder's mind - but he would then love a Premiership side in the last-16.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags midfielder David Carson in action against Ayr United. Image: SNS
Caley Jags midfielder David Carson in action against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

David Carson reckons last year’s run to the Scottish Cup final has given everyone at Caley Thistle a thirst for returning to Hampden.

The 28-year-old defender/midfielder was thrilled to be part of an Inverness side wo knocked out Premiership sides Livingston 3-0 and Kilmarnock 2-1, before then defeating League One Falkirk 3-0 in the semi-final at the national stadium.

They were back in Glasgow in June for the final, where they put up a decent show against treble-winning Celtic in a 3-1 defeat.

In this term’s Scottish Cup, after edging past Cowdenbeath 2-0 in November, they host another Lowland League side, Broomhill, this Saturday.

Carson keen to take on country’s best

Carson wants to mix it with the best in the country once more and hopes they can avoid being on the wrong end of a big shock and then potentially land a plum tie in Sunday’s last-16 draw.

He said: “Having reached the final last year, we played a few Premiership sides, Livingston, Kilmarnock and Celtic.

“We want to test ourselves against the Premiership sides, but we must get through the fourth round – and then let’s see what the draw brings if we get there.

“There’s not been too much talk about reaching the final, but everyone thinks back to those moments and the final day, which unfortunately didn’t go our way.

“It was still a great day for the club to be part of.

“It was probably the best day of my career – although you want to win it when you get there.

“You can learn from it and take on in your career.

“Hopefully, I can use the Scottish Cup games as a platform to understand what needs to be done to progress in the cup. I can maybe use that experience and pass it on to younger boys, for sure.

“I still look back at how we reached the final. It wasn’t easy at times, but we won’t look beyond Saturday.”

ICT’s David Carson goes on the attack against Airdrie. Image: Jasperimage.

Moving the ball quickly key for ICT

Carson, who moved to Inverness in 2019 from Morpeth Town, should add to his 21 appearances this term when Broomhill visit.

And the right-sided star believes getting the early breakthrough might well wreck their non-league opponents’ game-plan.

He added: He said: “It would be nice to reach the Scottish Cup final again, but Broomhill will give it a right good go here on Saturday. It’s a good opportunity for them.

“We respect that, but we will have to put on a professional job to make sure we get into the hat for the next round.

“Broomhill want to cause an upset and we don’t want to let that happen.

“It’s up to us to ensure we do everything right and put on a really good show to get through.

“They might come with a plan to try and frustrate us. We will have to move the ball quickly and hopefully an early goal will settle us down, and they will have to open up.

“We might have to be patient and, when our chances come, we have to put them in the back of the net.”

Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay has nine goals so far this season. Image: SNS.

Carson confident goals will soon flow for Inverness

Attacker David Wotherspoon’s short-term deal with Inverness ended this month, with four goals from his 11 ICT appearances.

The three-time national cup-winner with St Johnstone has now joined another Championship side in title-hopefuls Dundee United.

Carson is sure there are still enough fine finishers, led by record scorer Billy Mckay, in the Caley Jags ranks to give them the edge in games going forward.

He said: “David did well for us, and he’s moved on and we wish him all the best.

“We must have players stepping up and scoring goals – Morgan (Boyes) scored twice recently against Ayr, while Billy Mckay can score goals and we have Austin Samuels still to come back (from injury).

“We have many players who can chip in with goals and we need to do that to take us forward.”

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson targets fresh Caley Thistle Scottish Cup push - but is wary of…
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Ross County striker Alex Samuel makes loan switch to Highland rivals Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle player hunt could go the distance
Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Sean Welsh reveals three reasons why he left Caley Thistle for Queen's Park
Caledonian Stadium.
Police launch investigation after Inverness Caledonian Thistle supporter injured by 'flare'
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Caley Thistle's Aaron Doran enjoying Duncan Ferguson's attack-minded approach
Broomhill manager Stephen Swift, whose team are in Scottish Cup action against Caley Thistle this weekend.
Broomhill boss using Dundee United contacts to plot Caley Thistle cup shock
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.
Duncan Ferguson praises James Carragher after debut - and says Caley Thistle exits have…
Former Caley Thistle star David Proctor
David Proctor insists Broomhill will have Scottish Cup shock in mind for Caley Thistle
James Carragher in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
James Carragher encouraged by Caley Thistle prospects after debut against Dundee United

Conversation