5 things to do this weekend: Charity art exhibition in Inverness and gardening in Aberdeen

There's a variety of activities to try out in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands this weekend

Dobbies in Aberdeen is hosting a Grow How event. Pictured is Horti Manager Mark Cunningham, who will be delivering this month's sessions.
By Karen Roberts

There’s plenty to do this weekend – from theatre productions, art exhibitions and even a family ceilidh.

We’ve compiled a list of some great events in the north and north-east to check out.

Bugsy Malone

Bugsy Malone by St Giles’ Theatre in Elgin is running from Wednesday to Saturday.

The amateur youth theatre group has seen one of its biggest casts in years, with more than 100 youngsters performing in the production.

The show’s final performance of its run is at 7.30pm on Saturday.

It is taking place at Elgin Town Hall, and to catch the group’s take on the iconic tale go to ticketsource.co.uk.

St Giles Theatre Group’s production of Bugsy Malone is taking place at Elgin Town Hall. Picture by KENNY ELRICK.

Dobbies Grow How session

The garden centre is hosting a session for gardening enthusiasts at its Aberdeen store on Saturday.

The free Grow How session, will provide expert advice on how best to look after garden lawns as the weather warms up.

The session starts at 10.30am, and those going along will have the  chance to learn about common causes of lawn difficulties, including moss and weed growth, and how to overcome them. For more information and to book go to dobbies.com/events

Charity art exhibition

Head along to a charity art exhibition this weekend.

Taking place at Highland Coast Hotels’ Lochardil House on Stratherrick Road in Inverness, it started on Monday and will run until April 14.

The collection of paintings by local artists David and Christine Ewan will be displayed at the hotel daily between 10am and 6pm, with 25 per cent of sales going to support mental health charity, Milkeysline.

Mikeysline provides support to people of all ages with mental health issues and to those in emotional distress with thoughts of suicide 365 days a year from its Academy Street base in Inverness.

David and Christine Ewan are exhibiting their work. Supplied by David and Christine Ewan.

Seall Spring Fling

Go along on Saturday and enjoy both a family ceilidh and a ceilidh dance workshop too.

Taking place at An Crùbh, on the Isle of Skye a family ticket costs £10 (admits 5), while individual tickets are £5 per person.

The event starts at 6.30pm, go to ticketsource.co.uk for tickets.

Sir William Gillies and the Scottish Landscape

This exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery, will run until Sunday, November 10.

Catch it this weekend from 10am-5pm on Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday.

The free exhibition is celebrating Scottish artist Sir William Gillies and his colourful depictions of Scotland’s rural landscape. For more information go to  aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM

Aberdeen Art Gallery. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

