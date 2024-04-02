A different division: Adele Lindbaek to leave Aberdeen Women for maths Masters at Oxford University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A different division: Adele Lindbaek to leave Aberdeen Women for maths Masters at Oxford University

The 21-year-old will depart the Dons at the end of the season upon the expiry of her contract.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women's Adele Lindbaek.
Aberdeen Women winger Adele Lindbaek. Image: Shutterstock.

Football and education has always been part of the equation for Aberdeen Women’s Adele Lindbaek – who will will swap the Dons for Oxford University at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Norwegian will leave the Reds when her contract runs out at the end of the campaign as she is to begin studying for a Masters in mathematical and computational finance at one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Lindbaek hopes to keep playing football during her Oxford studies – as she has long divided her attention between education and sport.

It was university which first brought Lindbaek to England in 2020. She graduated with a degree in maths with finance and management from King’s College London in 2023.

During her time in England, Lindbaek turned out for FA Championship side Charlton Athletic, before deciding to move to the north-east of Scotland in January during her gap year.

The aim of the gap year, Lindbaek says, was to see how much progress she could make in football.

“It was a difficult decision (to move up to Scotland), but at the same time I decided to have a gap year and wanted to see the opportunities I could make in football,” explained Lindbaek.

Adele Lindbaek in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Spartans.
Adele Lindbaek in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Spartans. Image: Shutterstock.

“This opportunity came up and it has been great. It has been great from the start and I have settled in really well, even since I came in on trial.

“I have had some time away from school, so it has been strange to have a lot more free time to focus on football.

“I have realised it does make a big change when it comes to recovery and just being able to be ready for games and training sessions.”

Aberdeen Women’s Lindbaek happy to have ‘two arenas’ of expertise

Lindbaek has enjoyed her time at Aberdeen – but is looking forward to adding university back into her life later this year.

“It is difficult in girls’ and women’s football because you can’t always go really all in with football – or that is what you are told when you are younger,” said Lindbaek.

“I have always enjoyed mathematics as well, so I have always had two arenas where I have been trying to do my best.

“It has been difficult to balance, but it is how my life has been.

“It makes me feel more productive and happy.”

The Norwegian is hoping she can make the most of the university experience this time around, having started her undergraduate degree in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was difficult because it was during Covid and I just tried to get through my Bachelors degree,” added Lindbaek.

“But I have really enjoyed my time in the UK over the last few years.

“The Masters is only one year, so I will try and find a club down there and keep my shape, and hopefully, keep playing after that.”

Adele Lindbaek receives instructions from Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Lindbaek receives instructions from Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Although her time with the Dons will come to an end in May, Lindbaek still has multiple opportunities to make her mark over the rest of the season, with eight league games left to play.

Since joining Aberdeen, she has played seven times in the SWPL – and compares the style of play to that of the top division in her homeland.

“I would say it is quite similar to the level in Norway,” said Lindbaek. “I played in the top division there, so I feel like I am quite used to this way of playing.

“All the teams in this league are trying to play food football. It is not just a lot of tough play with duels, which suits me, and how we like to play with three in the backline and playing out quickly.”

Aberdeen Women to return ‘home’ to Pittodrie for third time with SWPL clash against Montrose

