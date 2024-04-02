A different division: Adele Lindbaek to leave Aberdeen Women for maths Masters at Oxford University

Football and education has always been part of the equation for Aberdeen Women’s Adele Lindbaek – who will will swap the Dons for Oxford University at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Norwegian will leave the Reds when her contract runs out at the end of the campaign as she is to begin studying for a Masters in mathematical and computational finance at one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Lindbaek hopes to keep playing football during her Oxford studies – as she has long divided her attention between education and sport.

It was university which first brought Lindbaek to England in 2020. She graduated with a degree in maths with finance and management from King’s College London in 2023.

During her time in England, Lindbaek turned out for FA Championship side Charlton Athletic, before deciding to move to the north-east of Scotland in January during her gap year.

The aim of the gap year, Lindbaek says, was to see how much progress she could make in football.

“It was a difficult decision (to move up to Scotland), but at the same time I decided to have a gap year and wanted to see the opportunities I could make in football,” explained Lindbaek.

“This opportunity came up and it has been great. It has been great from the start and I have settled in really well, even since I came in on trial.

“I have had some time away from school, so it has been strange to have a lot more free time to focus on football.

“I have realised it does make a big change when it comes to recovery and just being able to be ready for games and training sessions.”

Aberdeen Women’s Lindbaek happy to have ‘two arenas’ of expertise

Lindbaek has enjoyed her time at Aberdeen – but is looking forward to adding university back into her life later this year.

“It is difficult in girls’ and women’s football because you can’t always go really all in with football – or that is what you are told when you are younger,” said Lindbaek.

“I have always enjoyed mathematics as well, so I have always had two arenas where I have been trying to do my best.

“It has been difficult to balance, but it is how my life has been.

“It makes me feel more productive and happy.”

The Norwegian is hoping she can make the most of the university experience this time around, having started her undergraduate degree in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was difficult because it was during Covid and I just tried to get through my Bachelors degree,” added Lindbaek.

“But I have really enjoyed my time in the UK over the last few years.

“The Masters is only one year, so I will try and find a club down there and keep my shape, and hopefully, keep playing after that.”

Although her time with the Dons will come to an end in May, Lindbaek still has multiple opportunities to make her mark over the rest of the season, with eight league games left to play.

Since joining Aberdeen, she has played seven times in the SWPL – and compares the style of play to that of the top division in her homeland.

“I would say it is quite similar to the level in Norway,” said Lindbaek. “I played in the top division there, so I feel like I am quite used to this way of playing.

“All the teams in this league are trying to play food football. It is not just a lot of tough play with duels, which suits me, and how we like to play with three in the backline and playing out quickly.”