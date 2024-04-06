St Machar Academy maths teacher in poignant bagpipe tribute for D-Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Machar Academy maths teacher in poignant bagpipe tribute for D-Day

Jane MacRae will bring the sound of the bagpipes to 10 of Scotland’s historic castles as part of the countdown to D-Day 80.

Jane MacRae is playing the bagpipes at 10 Scottish castles this month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

Jane MacRae is the type of person who appreciates a challenge.

So, when somebody told the Monymusk-based woman that there was “no way” she would learn to play the bagpipes four and a half years ago, they clearly had no idea how the “very competitive” mother-of-two – and grandmother to four – would respond.

As a maths teacher at St Machar Academy in Aberdeen, this steely individual has subsequently developed a flair for the pipes and while music is in her DNA and she is also an accomplished concert pianist, she insists her development has owed much to being taught by Stuart Liddell, whom she calls: “the greatest piper in the world”.

Pipe Major Lady Jane MacRae is playing the bagpipes across the north east. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And, starting tomorrow at Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire, Pipe Major Lady Jane MacRae will play the poignant Highland Laddie in tribute to the brave soldiers, sailors and airmen who gave service and sacrifice during D-Day in Normandy on June 6, 1944.

A fitting tribute to the fallen

It’s the launch of what promises to be a busy 10-day period for Jane, who will perform the lament at 10 different locations in as many days, all commencing at 8am.

Her visit to Crathes will be followed by trips to Craigievar Castle on April 8, Huntly Castle on April 9, Delgatie Castle the following day, and thence to Drum Castle.

Aberdeen maths teacher Jane MacRae is an accomplished bagpiper. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She will continue at Castle Fraser on April 12, Dunvegan Castle on April 13 and Inveraray Castle the following day – where she will be joined by Mr Liddell who will be playing Audax, the final tune written by him for D-Day80.

Then, she ventures north to Eilean Donan Castle, the home of the MacRaes on April 15 before finishing her odyssey at Balmoral Castle on April 16.

Jane loves music

It might seem a tough schedule, but Jane loves music in so many of its myriad guises and happily admits she has been lucky not only to have received the blessing of her school, but to have encouraged others there to form an attachment to the instrument.

Stressing the need for continuous preparation, she said: “I rarely miss a day and spend an hour or two on the practice chanter and at least 45 minutes on the pipes.

Pipe Major Lady Jane MacRae is gearing up for a D-Day tour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I am fortunate that my Principal, Iona Reid, allows me to practice whenever I have a break between lessons. The sound reverberates all around the school and it has motivated children and one teacher to take up the pipes.”

Tribute means a lot to Jane

Given how few survivors there are remaining from the tens of thousands of young troops who poured on to the Normandy Beaches 80 years ago, it’s hardly surprising Jane is determined to carry out her mission. And there’s a family connection as well.

She explained: “My mother was in the Signals in Belgium and my father was in Palestine during the Second World War.

‘We were the lucky ones’: Aberdeen’s Eric Johnston typified the attitude of heroes who fought on D-Day

“So, when I am playing Highland Laddie, I will be thinking of them.”

The commemorations to what was a momentous victory for the Allies will scale up in the weeks ahead. Jane is exactly the right person to feature in the vanguard.

More details about the plans for D-Day80 can be found at: d-day80beacons.co.uk

 

 

 

 

