St Machar Academy maths teacher in poignant bagpipe tribute for D-Day

Jane MacRae is the type of person who appreciates a challenge.

So, when somebody told the Monymusk-based woman that there was “no way” she would learn to play the bagpipes four and a half years ago, they clearly had no idea how the “very competitive” mother-of-two – and grandmother to four – would respond.

As a maths teacher at St Machar Academy in Aberdeen, this steely individual has subsequently developed a flair for the pipes and while music is in her DNA and she is also an accomplished concert pianist, she insists her development has owed much to being taught by Stuart Liddell, whom she calls: “the greatest piper in the world”.

And, starting tomorrow at Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire, Pipe Major Lady Jane MacRae will play the poignant Highland Laddie in tribute to the brave soldiers, sailors and airmen who gave service and sacrifice during D-Day in Normandy on June 6, 1944.

A fitting tribute to the fallen

It’s the launch of what promises to be a busy 10-day period for Jane, who will perform the lament at 10 different locations in as many days, all commencing at 8am.

Her visit to Crathes will be followed by trips to Craigievar Castle on April 8, Huntly Castle on April 9, Delgatie Castle the following day, and thence to Drum Castle.

She will continue at Castle Fraser on April 12, Dunvegan Castle on April 13 and Inveraray Castle the following day – where she will be joined by Mr Liddell who will be playing Audax, the final tune written by him for D-Day80.

Then, she ventures north to Eilean Donan Castle, the home of the MacRaes on April 15 before finishing her odyssey at Balmoral Castle on April 16.

Jane loves music

It might seem a tough schedule, but Jane loves music in so many of its myriad guises and happily admits she has been lucky not only to have received the blessing of her school, but to have encouraged others there to form an attachment to the instrument.

Stressing the need for continuous preparation, she said: “I rarely miss a day and spend an hour or two on the practice chanter and at least 45 minutes on the pipes.

“I am fortunate that my Principal, Iona Reid, allows me to practice whenever I have a break between lessons. The sound reverberates all around the school and it has motivated children and one teacher to take up the pipes.”

Tribute means a lot to Jane

Given how few survivors there are remaining from the tens of thousands of young troops who poured on to the Normandy Beaches 80 years ago, it’s hardly surprising Jane is determined to carry out her mission. And there’s a family connection as well.

She explained: “My mother was in the Signals in Belgium and my father was in Palestine during the Second World War.

“So, when I am playing Highland Laddie, I will be thinking of them.”

The commemorations to what was a momentous victory for the Allies will scale up in the weeks ahead. Jane is exactly the right person to feature in the vanguard.

More details about the plans for D-Day80 can be found at: d-day80beacons.co.uk