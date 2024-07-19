Interview: Emma Wadee, the woman at the helm of the 2025 Tall Ships event in Aberdeen

We were down at Aberdeen Harbour as rain and squalls continued to make a mockery of the idea this happens to be July in Scotland.

The people around me were dressed in galoshes and wellington boots and, just to improve the atmosphere, the police were at the scene dealing with eco protests.

At first glance, we might have been involved in filming another series of the TV drama, Granite Harbour. But suddenly, Emma Wadee took centre stage, the mood lightened, we were cracking jokes, and talking about a magnificent old Shetland boat called Swan.

And soon enough, this irrepressible force of nature, the project manager for the Tall Ships Race, which arrives in Aberdeen next July, was creating an exciting script.

One which compels you to follow her and look forward to the experience.

There hasn’t been a plethora of positive news in the city of late, but Emma is determined to transform the picture with grand plans for the arrival of 50 magnificent sailing vessels – think the Onedin Line and Hornblower – in the north-east.

In our interview with Emma, she tells us:

How the Tall Ships Race will be a multi-million pound boost for the local economy

How 1,500 international crew members will all be working together to make the event a success

How she rose to the helm of the Tall Ships operation and her career history, which includes helping to organise the Cycling World Championships in Scotland in 2023

And why she thinks the event will be such a huge draw for both locals and tourist alike

There are high expectations for the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen

Emma, who joined the Tall Ships project team at the end of last year, said: “I’m fairly new to Aberdeen and whenever I speak with people here, their reflections include fond memories of the celebrations when the race was here in 1991 and 1997.

“So unsurprisingly, there are high expectations for our team to deliver a similarly amazing event and showcase this incredible region on an international stage. I’m confident we will do this, and even better.”

Emma reeled off facts and figures, statistics and forecasts with the confidence of Carol Vorderman and it was impossible not to be captivated by her upbeat approach.

And, as she explained, this isn’t the first time her expertise, combined with the efforts of her “brilliant” colleagues, has borne fruit in a globally-acclaimed venture.

Tall Ships: The biggest event in Scotland in 2025 and 1,500 crew members

She said: “This will be the largest event in Scotland in 2025, anticipated to attract 400,000 visitors from Scotland, the UK, and beyond.

“This is the first time in almost 30 years since the spectacular race last sailed into the Granite City.

“The event is forecast to deliver an economic boost worth tens of millions of pounds and is a huge opportunity for restaurants, bars, tourist attractions, and local businesses to capitalise on the influx of people into the city and region.

“The enthusiasm from our business community has been incredible, with sponsorship packages to support the event in high demand.

“Our core programme will centre on themes for all ages, tapping into the city’s rich maritime heritage, including the bicentenary of the Aberdeen Shipping Line, and looking to the future with its key role in the energy transition.

“The Tall Ships fleet will arrive on July 19 2025 with over 1,500 international crew.

“The event includes opportunities to visit the ships, listen to live music, watch performances, and take part in a range of family activities – all with food and drink stalls, crew parades, welcoming ceremonies, prize giving, and a programme which is packed with cultural activities thrown into the mix.

“The free programme concludes with a majestic parade of sail along the Beach Esplanade which I am certain will be a memorable highlight for all.”

One might imagine that Emma was born with the salty sea as her companion and was a familiar figure in maritime circles. One would be wrong.

Instead, she has grown up in an entirely different environment and background than you would expect. Not that it poses any problems for this force of nature.

She told me: “I have lived all my life on a working farm in the Scottish Borders, and I’m passionate about the outdoors and the many benefits which it brings to mental and physical health and well-being.

On a cycle to global success

“I have worked in the hospitality and tourism industry for over two decades across a range of cultural and outdoor national and international events.

“One recent highlight was being part of the team that delivered the inaugural Cycling World Championships in Scotland [in 2023].

“I am at my best working on events that bring Scotland into the spotlight as an inclusive, modern, friendly, and dynamic destination with our people at its core.

“But I am going to be sailing aboard the Valborg [vessel] during the Tall Ships Races which are taking place in the Baltic Sea this month.

“And while I am new to sailing – and have my ginger tablets packed – I think that I thrive in new environments and I can’t wait to experience the thrill of being out at sea, with no land in sight, and racing against the other Tall Ships.”

There was huge excitement for the Tall Ships in 1997 Aberdeen

It promises to be the perfect pick-me-up for the whole city.

After all, the Evening Express amply captured the sense of the exhilaration and the stampede which ensued – as myriad ships approached the harbour – when they were last in the region.

The paper said: “Early birds, who arrived before the masses, stopped alongside berthed vessels to watch crews scrubbing the decks or hanging out washing.

“Others broke language barriers to chat to the sailors from home and abroad as they drank tea and coffee and ate breakfast before getting ready for action.

“Security was forced to close the quayside entrance gates several times in the interests of public safety as thousands of people brought crowds to gridlock.

“Instead of road rage, there was pavement rage as people fought for a place on the tarmac as if it was the start of the January sales. But it was all pretty good-humoured.”

‘We’re inviting the world to Aberdeen’

Emma is confident that the public’s fascination with these old ships from a bygone age burns as brightly now as it did at the end of last century.

After all, as she pointed out, Aberdeen is the country’s oldest working port. Almost a millennium of maritime history and heritage are in the DNA of those who live here.

She said: “The Tall Ships fleet will race against each other across the sea, stopping in France before arriving in Aberdeen.

“And we’re organising a four-day festival and celebration of the north east where we will transform the centre of Aberdeen into a world-class event venue.

Walk tall in a world-class setting

“We want people to come for the races and we want them to stay for longer to experience the amazing sights and sounds of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Everybody is invited to the party. Break out the decking and get ready for the sort of carnival atmosphere which the city has been sorely lacking in recent times.