I review 5 Aberdeen pubs and bars on Mad Friday

People continually tell me that Aberdeen city centre is dead, whether that is the shops or the nightlife.

But on Mad Friday in Aberdeen, there were plenty of people out and about enjoying what the city has to offer.

I spent Friday night in Aberdeen, testing out a few different pubs and bars.

I rated the pubs on festive cheer, how busy they were and on the service I received.

Slains

Slains on Belmont Street was the first stop on my review of Aberdeen pubs on Mad Friday.

The pub has recently been redecorated, causing a bit of an uproar in the city.

But personally, I was a fan of the revamp. It made the space feel welcoming, warm and cosy.

The staff here were friendly and their service was prompt. The customers themselves aren’t too rowdy. Many colleagues, friends and families were visiting Slains for a drink.

It was pretty busy around the bar area, but there were a few tables free.

Bear in mind though that this was our first stop of the night and staff expected it to get significantly busier in there.

Festive cheer: 5/5

Busy scale: 3/5

Service: 5/5

Triplekirks

My second stop of the night was another well-loved Belmont Street pub, Triplekirks.

This was busier still but there was still enough room to get through to reach tables to sit at.

Again, the staff here were welcoming and friendly.

I would say there was more festive cheer in Triplekirks. Staff had donned Christmas jumpers and there were garlands, baubles and a Christmas tree too.

Festive cheer: 5/5

Busy scale: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Paramount

Next up, and a change from the pub scene, was Paramount bar.

I hadn’t been in Paramount since its renovation either and the colourful graffiti-style artwork only added to the vibrant festive feel.

The staff here were very friendly again, including a comedic bouncer who deserves a special mention.

I had a non-alcoholic strawberry daiquiri here which was sweet and fruity, without becoming sour or sickly.

Décor here included tinsel, Santa hats and more.

Festive cheer: 5/5

Busy scale: 3.5/5

Service: 5/5

McNasty’s

Next up was my first ever trip to well-loved Aberdeen pub McNasty’s.

There was a lot of festive cheer going on here.

Picture inflatable reindeer antlers, baubles aplenty and a raucous rendition of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now on karaoke.

I really liked the atmosphere here, and the nostalgic songs sung by the pub’s merry clientele.

It took a few minutes for me to get served at the bar just because of how busy it was, but once it was my turn, the service was prompt.

Festive cheer: 5/5

Busy scale: 5/5

Service: 3/5

Malones

The last stop of the night on my Mad Friday pub review was Malones.

The Irish pub was very busy with couples, friends and family enjoying “baby” Guinness shots, the real pints and other drinks.

There was a really cosy feeling here, what with the dark wood panelling, stonework, exposed bricks and fairy lights.

It felt like a nice reprieve from the chilly night it had become.

Music here included I Gotta Feeling by Black Eyed Peas, released in 2009, which was very nostalgic.

There were a few rowdy customers but everyone, including the staff, was friendly.

Festive cheer: 5/5

Busy scale: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Final scores:

Each of the places I visited for Mad Friday demonstrated that people still love Aberdeen’s nightlife.

The streets were busy with merry folk celebrating the start of their Christmas holidays and the festive season.

