Mamma Mia, can we go again? Grab some authentic Italian fare at charming Poldino’s during Aberdeen Restuarant Week

I'd been meaning to visit the city centre diner for some time - and didn't leave disappointed.

Tiramisu during Aberdeen Restaurant Week at Poldino's
Tiramisu during Aberdeen Restaurant Week at Poldino's. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

I’ve always quite liked Poldino’s, despite never having been.

The rustic Italian restaurant has been a feature on Little Belmont Street since 1977, when it was opened by Tuscan villager Leo Goldini.

That it’s still there after all this time, when travails such as the oil downturn, Covid and the cost of living crisis have put paid to so many other city staples, must say something.

Poldino's on Little Belmont Street.
Poldino’s on Little Belmont Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

So while it may sound strange to say I’m a fan of a place I’ve never visited, there’s definitely something to admire about Poldino’s.

And I’ve only ever heard good things about it.

So, what is Aberdeen Restaurant Week for if not finally ticking some items off your culinary bucket list?

Why is Poldino’s worth an Aberdeen Restaurant Week visit?

First off, the ambience inside has an immediately soothing effect…

Old Italian music transports you across the continent, while the pleasing aroma of garlic whets the appetite for what lies ahead.

Inside, the Poldino’s decor is simple and understated. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The restaurant week menu offers three courses for £25, beginning with a spread of antipasti.

A bowl of plump green olives arrives first, followed by garlic bread topped with chopped tomatoes and basil and a plate of sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and rocket.

Olives at Poldino's
The olives went well with our white wine. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Garlic bread
Slices of garlic bread and tomatoes. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The juicy tomatoes and mozzarella. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Myself and colleague Denny Andonova enjoy the lot, and agree it was just the right amount, having previously been guilty of filling up on too much bread at Italians before the main course even arrives.

Denny has the pizza crudo for the main course, which is topped in authentic Italian style with prosciutto di parma, rocket, parmigiano and cherry tomatoes.

In a mood for more olives, I opt for the fettucine melanzane e olive pasta dish.

Poldino's pizza
The pizza. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
My pasta dish. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A plentiful portion arrives, with the ribbons of pasta coated in an aubergine and tomato sauce with olives and herbs.

Our friendly waiter showers some spoonfuls of parmesan on, and we get stuck in.

The pasta is perfectly al dente, simple but full of flavour.

Meanwhile the pizza has a light, crispy base and hits the spot too.

“It’s perfect,” says Denny.

And what about the dessert options?

While the main course options are limited during the food festival, diners are given their choice of the regular dessert list.

Denny ordered tiramisu while I picked the creme caramel.

A tasty tiramisu. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The creme caramel. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

I did this, partly, because she had explained that her dad is basically Bulgaria’s best amateur creme caramel cook and thought it would be interesting to get her expert opinion.

While she thought the top should have been crispier (“could have done with more sugar”), it was otherwise given the nod of approval.

The tiramisu was praised for having just the right amount of coffee, a gentle hint rather than an overpowering wallop.

Poldino's
Aberdeen Restaurant Week could be the perfect time to visit Poldino’s. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Are you a fan of Poldino’s? Let us know in our comments section below

The verdict

While the food was nice, what I enjoyed most about Poldino’s was that charming atmosphere.

The vintage Campari posters on the wall, the gentle chatter of families of all ages surrounding us, and the soft Italian music all combined to make it a pleasant experience.

While it may not be the most varied menu out there, the chance for a cut-price trip to this Aberdeen institution isn’t to be missed.

Information

A: 7 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JG

W: www.poldinos.co.uk

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: £25 per head for three courses

The Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu can be found by clicking here.

For more Aberdeen Restaurant Week August 2023 reviews…

