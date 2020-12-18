24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a £50 voucher to spend on The Scottish Bee Company products

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Winning this prize is an excellent way to fill your pantry with lovely sweet nectar products, including award-winning honey.

The Scottish Bee Company is one of the country’s leading food firms, and the company’s Scottish heather honey product is the first ever to achieve the BSI kitemark for provenance for food assurance.

Produced in beehives located in the Lothians, Dumfriesshire, Stirlingshire, Fife and Aberdeenshire, the heather honey was also revealed as a world-leading superfood in a scientific study earlier this year.

It contains up to 10 times more of the essential micronutrient, manganese, compared to 200 of its global rivals, including manuka. This unique honey is amongst the world’s top manganese containing food products and you could get your hands on it and much more with a £50 voucher to spend.

As well as a range of pure honeys, the company also sells shrub drinks, vinegars, beeswax candles, raw Scottish heather honeycomb and a range of gifts. You can also sponsor a queen bee.

The Scottish Bee Company was founded by Iain and Suzie Millar in 2017 out of a love for the environment and the honey bee.

And as well as their honey having high antioxidant qualities, it also plays a role in helping to make and activate enzymes in the body involved in protecting tissues from damage and in the metabolism of nutrients, and, it helps maintain healthy bones.

For Christmas, the firm has launched a new gift pack which features a trio pack of honey jars including Scottish heather honey, Scottish blossom honey and the signature blend honey for £19.95 which you can purchase here.

For more information about The Scottish Bee Company visit www.scottishbeecompany.co.uk and follow on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Scottish Bee Company’s online shop is now open and is able to ship throughout Scotland, the rest of the UK, northern Europe and the USA within seven days.