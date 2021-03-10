Women in food: Guardswell Farm and Guardswells Grow – how two sisters’ hard work goes hand in hand

Something went wrong - please try again later.

They may not be joined at the hip like they were as children, but the sisters behind Guardswell Farm and Guardswell Grows work hand in hand.

For most of Anna and Kirstin Lamotte’s childhood, the duo would be out on their family farm, uncovering a whole world while crafting their dens.

The 150 acres of grassland that make up Guardswell Farm are situated between the Perthshire villages of Abernyte and Kinnaird, which is a multi-purpose rural venue, offering a contemporary twist on farm accommodation.

Run by the Lamotte family since 2011, Kirstin and Anna’s family once operated herb farm Scotherbs in Errol, with every generation of their family now involved in Guardswell.