Women in food: Almondine’s macaron sisters bake up ‘thousands of macarons a week’

In this week-long series dedicated to women working in food and drink, Julia Bryce speaks to the mothers, daughters and sisters working together to build their business empires.
International Women’s Day is a global celebration highlighting the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
This year’s theme of Choose to Challenge” seems rather fitting with many food and drink and hospitality firms battling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic which hit the UK last March.
And while many businesses and families have faced unprecedented times, some enterprises have managed to flourish by diversifying and adapting their business models to survive.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe