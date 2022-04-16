9 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen for gluten-free options

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eateries that offer mouth-watering, gluten-free dishes can be hard to come by – a challenge for many local foodies.

Regardless of your dietary requirements or whether you’re heading out for pre-theatre scran, a date night or simply want to enjoy some quality food and drinks as a one-man or woman band, you need to make sure the venue has a sound variety available.

Well, the food and drink team have got you covered.

Below is a line-up of our top restaurants in Aberdeen with gluten-free options for you to visit during your next dinner outing.

The Esslemont

The Esslemont Bar and Restaurant features a stylish main restaurant for up to 100 people including a glass-fronted private dining room for 12 guests, accompanied by a contemporary bar perfect for laid-back lunches and pre or post-dinner drinks.

But what enhances the space further is that it offers its very own gluten-free menu, so those intolerant to gluten have an impressive amount of plates to choose from.

38 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BD

Mi Amore

If you’re a fan of pasta and pizza but need to ensure they contain no gluten, then Mi Amore is sure to be on your radar.

Located on Huntly Street, all pasta dishes (excluding lasagne) are gluten-free, along with a tasty pizza option.

Huntly House, 80-82 Huntly Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TD

Kirk View Cafe and Bistro

The team at Kirk View Cafe and Bistro can make the vast majority of their menu items gluten-free as a separate fryer is used, which will be music to your ears.

This means you can tuck into a selection of risottos, steaks, seafood and chicken dishes, and more.

Be sure to opt for their gluten-free sticky toffee pudding or triple chocolate brownie while you’re stopping by, too.

47 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

Borsalino Restaurant

Regarded as one of the best Italian restaurants in the north-east, you’ll be happy to hear that Borsalino can do almost all of its main dishes gluten-free.

The restaurant sources all of its ingredients from a mix of the best Aberdeen and authentic Italian suppliers, so you can rest assured knowing your dish is fresh and features the best of local.

337 North Deeside Road, Peterculter AB14 0NA

The Pigs Wings

The steak house special, Philly cheese steak loaded fries, all American loaded fries, Mediterranean halloumi fries and rainbow falafel salad are among the gluten-free dishes available at The Pigs Wings – and oh boy, they are a treat.

All menu items feature carefully selected ingredients and homemade sauces.

22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

Cafe Boheme

Whether you’re stopping by Cafe Boheme during the day or at night, the French restaurant is sure to impress on the foodie front.

There are countless gluten-free options on offer, from hot smoked salmon and French onion soup to pan seared pigeon, lamb, smoked pork belly and cod.

23 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen AB11 6HU

Smoke and Soul

Gluten-free dishes are marked throughout the menu at Smoke and Soul, which has a kitchen residency at Six Degrees North on Littlejohn Street.

Love dirty fries, loaded nachos, chilli, and mac and cheese? No need to worry as the team has got you covered.

Six Degrees, 6 Littlejohn Street, Aberdeen AB10 1FF

Jewel in the Crown

If you’re an admirer of Indian cuisine and require gluten-free grub, then Jewel in the Crown is a must-visit.

All curries are gluten-free, as well as the papadoms, pakoras and bajis as chickpea flour is used.

Everything is separately fried excluding some starters, however this is stated on the menu.

145 Crown Street, Aberdeen AB11 6HP

The Albyn

If you’ve planned a visit to The Albyn, then you’re in luck when it comes to gluten-free scran.

An impressive amount of breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner dishes are on offer, including a full Scottish, hot buttermilk pancakes, rib-eye steak ciabatta, grilled halloumi, battered haddock, barbecue cauliflower wings and much more.

11 Albyn Place, Aberdeen AB10 1YE