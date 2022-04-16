9 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen for gluten-free options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
9 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen for gluten-free options

By Karla Sinclair
April 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Dishes from Kirk View Cafe and Bistro.

Eateries that offer mouth-watering, gluten-free dishes can be hard to come by – a challenge for many local foodies.

Regardless of your dietary requirements or whether you’re heading out for pre-theatre scran, a date night or simply want to enjoy some quality food and drinks as a one-man or woman band, you need to make sure the venue has a sound variety available.

Well, the food and drink team have got you covered.

Below is a line-up of our top restaurants in Aberdeen with gluten-free options for you to visit during your next dinner outing.

The Esslemont

The Esslemont Bar and Restaurant features a stylish main restaurant for up to 100 people including a glass-fronted private dining room for 12 guests, accompanied by a contemporary bar perfect for laid-back lunches and pre or post-dinner drinks.

But what enhances the space further is that it offers its very own gluten-free menu, so those intolerant to gluten have an impressive amount of plates to choose from.

38 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BD

Mi Amore

If you’re a fan of pasta and pizza but need to ensure they contain no gluten, then Mi Amore is sure to be on your radar.

Located on Huntly Street, all pasta dishes (excluding lasagne) are gluten-free, along with a tasty pizza option.

Huntly House, 80-82 Huntly Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TD

Kirk View Cafe and Bistro

The team at Kirk View Cafe and Bistro can make the vast majority of their menu items gluten-free as a separate fryer is used, which will be music to your ears.

This means you can tuck into a selection of risottos, steaks, seafood and chicken dishes, and more.

Be sure to opt for their gluten-free sticky toffee pudding or triple chocolate brownie while you’re stopping by, too.

47 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

Borsalino Restaurant

Regarded as one of the best Italian restaurants in the north-east, you’ll be happy to hear that Borsalino can do almost all of its main dishes gluten-free.

The restaurant sources all of its ingredients from a mix of the best Aberdeen and authentic Italian suppliers, so you can rest assured knowing your dish is fresh and features the best of local.

337 North Deeside Road, Peterculter AB14 0NA

The Pigs Wings

The steak house special, Philly cheese steak loaded fries, all American loaded fries, Mediterranean halloumi fries and rainbow falafel salad are among the gluten-free dishes available at The Pigs Wings – and oh boy, they are a treat.

All menu items feature carefully selected ingredients and homemade sauces.

22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

Cafe Boheme

Whether you’re stopping by Cafe Boheme during the day or at night, the French restaurant is sure to impress on the foodie front.

There are countless gluten-free options on offer, from hot smoked salmon and French onion soup to pan seared pigeon, lamb, smoked pork belly and cod.

23 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen AB11 6HU

Smoke and Soul

Gluten-free dishes are marked throughout the menu at Smoke and Soul, which has a kitchen residency at Six Degrees North on Littlejohn Street.

Love dirty fries, loaded nachos, chilli, and mac and cheese? No need to worry as the team has got you covered.

Six Degrees, 6 Littlejohn Street, Aberdeen AB10 1FF

Jewel in the Crown

If you’re an admirer of Indian cuisine and require gluten-free grub, then Jewel in the Crown is a must-visit.

All curries are gluten-free, as well as the papadoms, pakoras and bajis as chickpea flour is used.

Everything is separately fried excluding some starters, however this is stated on the menu.

145 Crown Street, Aberdeen AB11 6HP

The Albyn

If you’ve planned a visit to The Albyn, then you’re in luck when it comes to gluten-free scran.

An impressive amount of breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner dishes are on offer, including a full Scottish, hot buttermilk pancakes, rib-eye steak ciabatta, grilled halloumi, battered haddock, barbecue cauliflower wings and much more.

11 Albyn Place, Aberdeen AB10 1YE

