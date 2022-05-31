The Highland Cake Fairy to open new takeaway bake shop in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Highland Cake Fairy to open new takeaway bake shop in Inverness

By Karla Sinclair
May 31, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 6:13 pm
Lindsey Russell.
Lindsey Russell.

Lindsey Russell has fond memories of her childhood.

“I was always sat on the kitchen top at my grandparents making hot cross buns and apple pies,” says Lindsey, who has run successful baking business The Highland Cake Fairy since 2014.

Based in Inverness, several factors inspired the entrepreneur to turn her passion for cake making into a business after spending a number of years working in admin.

Cupcakes.

Lindsey has operated The Highland Cake Fairy, which has wracked up nearly 7,000 followers on Facebook, from her home for some time.

But from this Saturday (June 4), those with a sweet tooth can expect to spot the talented baker in her new takeaway premises on the city’s Huntly Street.

‘Everything about it was perfect’

Lindsey viewed the space with her mum, Julie Stoddart, in September last year and “instantly fell in love with it”.

Seven months later, in April, she picked up the keys and began transforming it into her dream shop.

From left, Danielle Miller, Laura Trypiak, Lindsey and Julie Stoddart.

“As soon as we walked in my mum turned and said to me, ‘this is your new shop'”, Lindsey added. “It was the longest seven months.

“With Covid and the legal side of things it has taken a while, but I’m a big believer that everything happens as and when it should so I was happy to go with it.

“Our new premises is perfect for us to bring all of our ideas to life.”

Treats catering to all

The Highland Cake Fairy will boast a ‘cakes to go’ cabinet full of celebration cakes that can be personalised, traybake towers, and rocky road baskets for customers to fill with their favourite treats.

Customers can also pick up cupcakes, cake pots, fudge, cheesecakes, cake bombs and cookie dough, to name a few products.

Lindsey has treats that cater to all.

Brownies, cookies and cakes are among the offering.

She said: “There will be a delicious selection of vegan and gluten-free cakes. We want to make sure there is something for everyone.

“Teas, coffees, hot chocolates and a selection of cold drinks are on offer, too.

“All of our bakes and drinks will be available for takeaway only.”

The business owner will be taking on a team of three or four members that live in the local area.

From kitchen to shop

Lindsey’s journey leading up to the shop’s opening shows her passion for the industry.

She started off selling homemade bakes wholesale to local coffee shops, before leaving her job to work on The Highland Cake Fairy full-time.

“I was delivering cakes all over but it got too much and I needed to be in a set place with my bakes, so I opened my first shop on the Victorian Market,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey inside the new premises.

“My mum came onboard part-time and was a huge help. Plus, she makes a carrot cake to die for…

“I was often told the shop had a great positive energy about it and I really want to take that with us to our new premises.”

The baker worked at home during the pandemic and is delighted to be able to separate her home and work life again.

“I honestly can’t believe I actually have my dream shop,” she added.

Scones.

“I’m still in a bit of a daze, like, is this really happening? I have high hopes and big dreams for the future.”

The baker went on to express her admiration for her customers, family and friends for their support over the years.

“I’m so excited to see all of our regulars again and hopefully a lot of new faces! We are also really looking forward to working with other local businesses, too.”

The Highland Cake Fairy bakes can also be purchased at The Spot – Dores Beach.

