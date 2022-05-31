The Highland Cake Fairy to open new takeaway bake shop in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lindsey Russell has fond memories of her childhood.

“I was always sat on the kitchen top at my grandparents making hot cross buns and apple pies,” says Lindsey, who has run successful baking business The Highland Cake Fairy since 2014.

Based in Inverness, several factors inspired the entrepreneur to turn her passion for cake making into a business after spending a number of years working in admin.

Lindsey has operated The Highland Cake Fairy, which has wracked up nearly 7,000 followers on Facebook, from her home for some time.

But from this Saturday (June 4), those with a sweet tooth can expect to spot the talented baker in her new takeaway premises on the city’s Huntly Street.

‘Everything about it was perfect’

Lindsey viewed the space with her mum, Julie Stoddart, in September last year and “instantly fell in love with it”.

Seven months later, in April, she picked up the keys and began transforming it into her dream shop.

“As soon as we walked in my mum turned and said to me, ‘this is your new shop'”, Lindsey added. “It was the longest seven months.

“With Covid and the legal side of things it has taken a while, but I’m a big believer that everything happens as and when it should so I was happy to go with it.

“Our new premises is perfect for us to bring all of our ideas to life.”

Treats catering to all

The Highland Cake Fairy will boast a ‘cakes to go’ cabinet full of celebration cakes that can be personalised, traybake towers, and rocky road baskets for customers to fill with their favourite treats.

Customers can also pick up cupcakes, cake pots, fudge, cheesecakes, cake bombs and cookie dough, to name a few products.

Lindsey has treats that cater to all.

She said: “There will be a delicious selection of vegan and gluten-free cakes. We want to make sure there is something for everyone.

“Teas, coffees, hot chocolates and a selection of cold drinks are on offer, too.

“All of our bakes and drinks will be available for takeaway only.”

The business owner will be taking on a team of three or four members that live in the local area.

From kitchen to shop

Lindsey’s journey leading up to the shop’s opening shows her passion for the industry.

She started off selling homemade bakes wholesale to local coffee shops, before leaving her job to work on The Highland Cake Fairy full-time.

“I was delivering cakes all over but it got too much and I needed to be in a set place with my bakes, so I opened my first shop on the Victorian Market,” Lindsey said.

“My mum came onboard part-time and was a huge help. Plus, she makes a carrot cake to die for…

“I was often told the shop had a great positive energy about it and I really want to take that with us to our new premises.”

The baker worked at home during the pandemic and is delighted to be able to separate her home and work life again.

“I honestly can’t believe I actually have my dream shop,” she added.

“I’m still in a bit of a daze, like, is this really happening? I have high hopes and big dreams for the future.”

The baker went on to express her admiration for her customers, family and friends for their support over the years.

“I’m so excited to see all of our regulars again and hopefully a lot of new faces! We are also really looking forward to working with other local businesses, too.”

The Highland Cake Fairy bakes can also be purchased at The Spot – Dores Beach.

