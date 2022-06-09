Restaurant review: Tuck into Thai cuisine at Padthai Hot Pot and Grill in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant review: Tuck into Thai cuisine at Padthai Hot Pot and Grill in Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Market was, at one point, the beating heart of Aberdeen's indie street food offering.
By Julia Bryce
June 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
A range of dishes.

The vendors found within were hidden gems, lying within a building that had, in its heyday, boasted food businesses like butchers, fishmongers and fruit and veg wholesalers.

As I write this review, the venue now lies in ruin after being bulldozed to make way for a new modern venue, however, while the building may be gone, those who once called it home have risen from the ashes and have managed to find their businesses new homes.

One of those businesses is Padthai Hot Pot and Grill.

The restaurant front.

Now located on Union Street in Aberdeen having opened just a few months ago, I was keen to pay a visit having missed out when it was based in Aberdeen Market.

A much overdue catch up meant that my colleague Ellie accompanied me on the night.

We were meeting for 6pm sharp at the restaurant on a Thursday evening.

The winding stairs.

The first thing you’ll notice when walking through the well branded entrance is that the restaurant is on the first and second floor of the building.

The front face is quite deceiving and this Tardis-like venue really does go on and on.

A spiraling staircase with deep red walls led up to the dining room, where, through two doors, we were met by a staff member.

Inside Padthai Hot Pot and Grill.

After confirming my booking at the bar, I was taken around the corner and shown to my table in the main dining area which nods to Thai culture with beautiful decorations and detailing.

The restaurant is bright with large windows allowing the light to flood in. The bold colours immediately put a smile on your face and help accentuate its size. Then again, it seats 100 people on the first floor and around 40 on the second, so it is large anyway.

The spacious dining room.

The food

I love when restaurant’s give you complimentary prawn crackers and because we were so ravenous we tucked in immediately. Journalism is a hungry job.

Ellie wasn’t too long behind me and joined the table. I’d taken the comfy booth seat, but there was no love lost as I’d held off scoffing the freebies.

She is a big fan of crispy seaweed (£5.80) so that was a must she declared before we’d even looked at the menu.

I suggested we got it with our starters, which ended up being the See Krong Moo (pork spare ribs) and sticky prawns.

Every dishes was numbered on the menu which made ordering very simple for both us and the staff.

There had been a slight mix up with the drinks and my Diet Irn-Bru ended up being Diet Coke, but if you’re familiar with my reviews you’ll know it is usually my go-to anyway.

See Krong Moo.

Both starters came with a small side salad of freshly shredded red cabbage, carrot and lettuce.

The marinated ribs (£6.90) cooked in Thai spices and soy sauce had been grilled over charcoal and came topped with a sticky barbecue sauce which was finger licking good.

Sprinkled with sesame seeds, their only downfall would be that they were lacking plenty of meat. However, they were succulent and not too chewy, plus, it was a reasonable portion given that we had two each.

The sticky prawns.

The prawns (£6.90), which could also come as chicken, were topped with a sweet and sour cause and also had sesame seeds on top. This sauce was thicker than the barbecue one and was just as tasty. The prawns were a little on the smaller side than expected but were juicy and it was easy to remove the tails as the full prawn had been fried in batter.

There were no complaints about the seaweed (which is actually cabbage) as it was crispy, salty and crunchy – everything it should have been.

Service had been consistent throughout so far and the room had started to fill up a bit more with additional diners taking their seas.

There were plenty of options on the menu and while the hot pot experience did look fun, we wanted something less messy and fussy so opted for options from the main menu.

Ellie opted for the chicken in satay sauce (£12.45) and egg fried rice (£3.70) and I went for the duck curry, fully expecting her to share the rice.

Duck curry.

I had toyed with the idea of Thai red, Masaman, Panang and various other curries but settled on the roast duck one with peppers, chillies, tomatoes, pineapple, sweet basil leaves and coconut milk, all of which had been cooked in curry paste.

The duck was excellently cooked and there was plenty of it. The fruity, sweeter curry sauce it came in was delicious, too, and there was a subtle heat thanks to the fresh chillies. I scooped up every morsel and devoured the lot, adding a bit of the fried rice to soak the sauce up.

Ellie was left feeling a little disappointed with her main. While it stated on the menu the chicken was in satay sauce, the sauce had been poured on top and wasn’t infused into the chicken which meant it lacked flavour. The meat was cooked well, but she felt the dish could have been so much more had it been cooked in spices or the sauce.

Slices of tomato and cucumber lined the sides of the dish with pieces of chicken breast down the middle of the plate. The whole thing sat on top of a bed of lettuce.

Satay chicken.

While service had started off well, as the night progressed attentiveness started to teeter off. Empty plates were left in front of us for around 30 minutes plus and it took a while for me to pay the bill in the end.

The team were incredibly polite and friendly throughout, however, it wasn’t busy enough to warrant waiting that long for dirty plates to have been cleared from the table.

Ellie didn’t manage to finish hers so took the leftovers for lunch the next day. If I’d have thought more strategically I could have done the same, but it was just too good not to lap up.

All of the dishes.

The verdict

Padthai Hot Pot and Grill offers a delicious taste of Thai cuisine in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

The team really were sweet and while service did slip in the end, it didn’t negatively affect my time.

The food was delicious and the flavour was very much there for all of the dishes I tried. I’m going to be more adventurous next time and order something I’ve never tried before.

When you have the confidence a venue can nail the classics, that’s when things get even more exciting…

Information:

Address: 189 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BB

T: 07846 699626

W: padthaihotpotgrill.co.uk

Price: £61.50 for two starters, two mains, two sides and four Diet Cokes.

Score: 

    • Food: 4/5
    • Service: 3.5/5
    • Surrounding: 4/5

