Aberdeenshire is the secret ingredient in the Kilted Chef Craig Wilson’s first gin

He's mastered the kitchen and dining room with his long-reigning restaurant Eat on the Green but now Craig Wilson is stepping into the gin world.
By Julia Bryce
June 4, 2022, 6:00 am
The chef and proprietor who runs the award-winning restaurant in Udny Green, Aberdeenshire will launch his gin today at the Taste of Grampian festival.

Taking place at P&J Live from 9am to 6pm, festivalgoers will be some of the first to get their hands on the new release which nods to the local larder.

Working with the team at Lost Loch Spirits in Aboyne, Craig, who has been operating his restaurant for 17 years with his wife Lindsay, will reveal his small batch Kilted Chef Scottish Summer Berry gin.

The Kilted Chef gin

Craig has been working on the project for months to create the gin which features local strawberries and raspberries, honey from beehives just a few miles from the distillery, natural botanicals and peppercorns.

The fruity gin has been blended with pure Scottish water and sits at an ABV of 40%.

Craig Wilson showing off his gin.

Craig, who is an avid supporter of the Scottish gin industry, has longed to make his own spirit.

He said: “It has been a long-held ambition to create my own gin. Hearing Pete Dignan and Richard Pierce’s story and seeing the methods they use to make their unique gins, which have a strong focus on local provenance, it was the perfect partnership.

“Scottish Summer Berry gin is influenced by my love of Aberdeenshire, in fact, it’s the secret ingredient.

The Scottish Summer Berry gin.

“It was important that the flavour reflected the abundance of wonderful produce we have in this area and give a real taste of the season, ripe juicy berries, sweet local honey with pure Scottish water. Every great recipe starts with good quality ingredients, and this is certainly true of my gin.”

At Taste of Grampian the Kilted Chef team will offer samples of the gin’s perfect serve which is Summerhouse Drinks’ raspberry lemonade or Walter Gregor’s new gorse tonic.

Craig will also host a cookery demonstration in the Local Kitchen from 10am at the event.

Festivalgoers can sample and purchase the product at the Kilted Chef stand E72. It is priced at £35 for a 70cl bottle and will also be available on their website in the coming in the future.

