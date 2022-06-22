Elgin cafe owner aims to boost town fortunes with Deli Next Door opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Elgin cafe owner aims to boost town fortunes with Deli Next Door opening

By Andy Morton
June 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 6:01 pm
Faith Houlding has opened the Deli Next Door to help support Elgin town centre's Covid recovery.
Faith Houlding has opened the Deli Next Door to help support Elgin town centre's Covid recovery.

After 21 years as the owner of Elgin cafe Scribbles, Faith Houlding decided the best time to expand her business for the first time was in the middle of a global pandemic.

“You have to speculate to accumulate,” the 48-year-old says with a laugh as she remembers how she came to open her new delicatessen in Elgin town centre.

“And I think it was down to me trying to get a little bit of positivity out of the situation.”

The Deli Next Door officially opened its doors at the start of this month. As the name suggests, it is right beside Faith’s Scribbles cafe, which has been a fixture on Elgin’s High Street for more than two decades.

Faith stands outside the Deli Next Door on Elgin High Street.
Faith stands outside the Deli Next Door on Elgin High Street.

And though it may seem unusual to take on a major business expansion at a time of uncertainty, for Faith it makes perfect sense.

She feels it is up to her to bring back good times to a town that has been through a lot lately.

“As a local community we have seen the downsizing of personnel at [nearby military base] Lossiemouth,” Faith says. “We’ve also been through two recessions, and we’ve come through all of that. So investing in the local community with another business shows that there is something brighter at the end of it.”

Elgin’s backbone

Faith also believes that independent businesses, as the “backbone of town centres”, are more important to a local community than larger chain restaurants.

“Our staying power is far greater than the big companies that can just switch the lights off, turn a key and leave,” she says.

“We aren’t a nine-to-five, 39-hour week. And Elgin is testament to that, because you look at certain areas of the High Street and it’s the independents that have invested in the buildings and the businesses.”

Faith holds court in her new shop, the Deli Next Door.
Faith holds court in her new shop, the Deli Next Door.

Faith’s ambition for the Deli Next Door is to have an American-style delicatessen that offers Elgin a full-range of meats, cheeses and baked goods.

The shop, which sits in the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill building, has a salad bar and Faith is making up sandwich platters for business lunches and birthdays.

The salad bar in The Deli Next Door.
The Deli Next Door has a salad bar.

She’s also bringing in sausage rolls and pork pies to bolster her shop-made dishes.

So far, the reaction has been positive.

“People are just really surprised that a place like this exists in Elgin,” Faith says, adding that the Deli Next Door was swamped over the platinum jubilee weekend.

A selection of quiches available at Deli Next Door.
Faith says she’s bringing something new to Elgin town centre.

“What a fantastic day,” Faith continues.

“It was just such a good mix of people and it was just such a pleasurable shift to have. Everyone’s been so supportive.”

Deli Next Door’s next generation

The deli marks a change for Faith from working in the hospitality of Scribbles to retail.

But she is bringing her years of cafe experience to the new venture, as well some loyal staff.

In fact, Scribbles has been operating for such a long time that Faith is now employing the children of her original staff.

Faith standing with staff from various generations.
Faith has been in business for so long she has generations of staff.

“We’ve been incredibly lucky that we have seen a lot of our team from their teen years right through to adulthood,” she says.

“Some of the team members we have, they used to be brought in by their parents as kids, so we’ve known them from primary school.  And then we’re lucky enough to be able to employ them as teenagers and onwards. It’s really nice.”

The Deli Next Door is on 158 High Street, Elgin and opens every day except Sunday. For opening hours, check the shop’s Facebook page here.

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal