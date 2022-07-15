Recipe: Flavourful and protein-packed smokey baked eggs

If you’re seeking a simple route to a flavourful and protein-packed dish, why not give this recipe – using St Ewe Rich Yolk eggs – a try?
Great with buttery sourdough or flatbreads, this wonderful dish is such a crowd-pleaser.
Not only that, but it is also incredibly simple to make and offers a fantastic way to use up some store-cupboard tins for an extra special meal.
So, if you’re looking to tuck into a versatile and tasty dish, these smokey baked eggs will do the trick.
Smokey baked eggs
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- ½ sliced red onion
- 2 crushed garlic cloves
- 1 sliced red/green pepper
- ½ diced red chilli
- 1 tin sweetcorn
- 50g tomato puree
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tin chopped tomatoes
- 4 St Ewe Rich Yolk eggs
- 25g chopped parsley
- 4 flatbreads/slices of sourdough (for dipping)
Method
- Gently fry the onions and garlic in an oven/grill-proof pan with the olive oil until they are soft and fragrant.
- Add the peppers, chilli and sweetcorn to the pan and, after 2 minutes, add the tomato puree and smoked paprika with some salt and pepper. Continue to cook until soft.
- Add the tin of chopped tomatoes and an extra drizzle of olive oil and simmer gently for 5 minutes.
- Make 4 egg-sized wells in the smokey tomato base and crack an egg into each one.
- Cook on the hob for a further 5 minutes on a simmer, and finish off under a hot grill for 2 minutes, or until the top of the eggs are cooked.
- Finish by sprinkling the parsley and some extra chilli, if you like it spicy. Serve with buttery sourdough or flatbreads.