Recipe: Flavourful and protein-packed smokey baked eggs

By Karla Sinclair
July 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Smokey baked eggs.
If you’re seeking a simple route to a flavourful and protein-packed dish, why not give this recipe – using St Ewe Rich Yolk eggs – a try?

Great with buttery sourdough or flatbreads, this wonderful dish is such a crowd-pleaser.

Not only that, but it is also incredibly simple to make and offers a fantastic way to use up some store-cupboard tins for an extra special meal.

So, if you’re looking to tuck into a versatile and tasty dish, these smokey baked eggs will do the trick.

Smokey baked eggs

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ sliced red onion
  • 2 crushed garlic cloves
  • 1 sliced red/green pepper
  • ½ diced red chilli
  • 1 tin sweetcorn
  • 50g tomato puree
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes
  • 4 St Ewe Rich Yolk eggs
  • 25g chopped parsley
  • 4 flatbreads/slices of sourdough (for dipping)

Method

  1. Gently fry the onions and garlic in an oven/grill-proof pan with the olive oil until they are soft and fragrant.
  2. Add the peppers, chilli and sweetcorn to the pan and, after 2 minutes, add the tomato puree and smoked paprika with some salt and pepper. Continue to cook until soft.
  3. Add the tin of chopped tomatoes and an extra drizzle of olive oil and simmer gently for 5 minutes.
  4. Make 4 egg-sized wells in the smokey tomato base and crack an egg into each one.
  5. Cook on the hob for a further 5 minutes on a simmer, and finish off under a hot grill for 2 minutes, or until the top of the eggs are cooked.
  6. Finish by sprinkling the parsley and some extra chilli, if you like it spicy. Serve with buttery sourdough or flatbreads.

