‘It’s bonkers’: Venues vent frustration as roadworks turns Aberdeen ‘hipster zone’ into dust-filled ghost town By Andy Morton August 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:47 pm 0 comments House of Botanicals owner Adam Elan-Elmegirab has been frustrated by ongoing roadworks on Palmerston Road. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Harbour Aberdeen Harbour Expansion Project Aberdeen. food and drink South Harbour expansion Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Food and Drink 8 dog-friendly bars and restaurants in Aberdeen to give your pooch some puppy love 0 Midweek Meal: It's crunch time with this delicious mac and cheese recipe from Sophie… Want to ride down Union Street in a Dhaka rickshaw? The new owners of… 0 Boozy Events duo follow up lockdown success with Elevator award 1 Demand for Brora food share shed rises as 50% of schoolchildren use holiday meal… 0 North-east chef Graham Mitchell talks juggling work and family life as a now multi-business… 0 Sweet treats: Celebrate berry season with this baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake Which Me and My Buttery recipe tastes the best? We embark on an odyssey… 0 Restaurant review: Tasty feast served at hidden gem Mains of Scotstown in Aberdeen 0 New Union Terrace Gardens cafe to create 15 jobs 0 More from The Press & Journal Mixed fortunes in Aberdeen and Inverness as cost of living crisis hits shopper footfall… 0 Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin sets timescale on Connor Barron return 0 Commonwealth Games round-up: Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie makes three finals as Scotland finish netball… Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to be smart-thinkers to gain edge over Championship rivals 0 Malky Mackay shares Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's drive in demanding best standards at Ross… 0 Shayden Morris aiming high after finally completing move to Aberdeen 0
Conversation