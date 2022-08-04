‘It’s bonkers’: Venues vent frustration as roadworks turns Aberdeen ‘hipster zone’ into dust-filled ghost town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

‘It’s bonkers’: Venues vent frustration as roadworks turns Aberdeen ‘hipster zone’ into dust-filled ghost town

By Andy Morton
August 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:47 pm
House of Botanicals owner Adam Elan-Elmegirab has been frustrated by ongoing roadworks on Palmerston Road.
House of Botanicals owner Adam Elan-Elmegirab has been frustrated by ongoing roadworks on Palmerston Road.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

dog-friendly Aberdeen
8 dog-friendly bars and restaurants in Aberdeen to give your pooch some puppy love
0
Mac and cheese with crunchy sage breadcrumb topping. Photo credit: Issy Croker/PA.
Midweek Meal: It's crunch time with this delicious mac and cheese recipe from Sophie…
The rickshaw that now sits inside Shahbaaz Tandoori has been on a long journey.
Want to ride down Union Street in a Dhaka rickshaw? The new owners of…
0
l-r Gregor Sey and Cameron Esson of Boozy Events.
Boozy Events duo follow up lockdown success with Elevator award
1
Brora's food share shed.
Demand for Brora food share shed rises as 50% of schoolchildren use holiday meal…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
North-east chef Graham Mitchell talks juggling work and family life as a now multi-business…
0
Baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake.
Sweet treats: Celebrate berry season with this baked vanilla and lemon berry cheesecake
Me and My Buttery has covered many different rowie recipes, but which one tastes the best?
Which Me and My Buttery recipe tastes the best? We embark on an odyssey…
0
Mains of Scotstown can be tricky to find but you'll be glad you did. Pictures by Paul Glendell.
Restaurant review: Tasty feast served at hidden gem Mains of Scotstown in Aberdeen
0
Helen Richardson, Celera general manager; John Wigglesworth, Celera director; Chris Holland, Common Sense Coffee House and Bar assistant manager. Picture supplied by Elisabeth Osborne
New Union Terrace Gardens cafe to create 15 jobs
0

More from The Press & Journal

Footfall continues to slide across Scotland. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Mixed fortunes in Aberdeen and Inverness as cost of living crisis hits shopper footfall…
0
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin sets timescale on Connor Barron return
0
Scotland's Louise Christie during the Rhythmic Gymnastics, Team Final and Individual Qualification. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
Commonwealth Games round-up: Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie makes three finals as Scotland finish netball…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to be smart-thinkers to gain edge over Championship rivals
0
Ross County Mackay
Malky Mackay shares Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's drive in demanding best standards at Ross…
0
Shayden Morris in action for Fleetwood Town against Plymouth Argyle in League One.
Shayden Morris aiming high after finally completing move to Aberdeen
0